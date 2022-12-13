Auburn’s session at the Super 16 is all top-10 teams, as Auburn has been placed in primetime with the last three national champions in college gymnastics. No. 5 Auburn is grouped with No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Michigan and No. 10 UCLA at the Super 16 on Jan. 7 in Las Vegas. First rotation for the session is set for 8 p.m. Central.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO