KXII.com
New additions to the Katy Trail in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - If you visit the Katy Trail in Denison, you’ll notice four new sculptures along the path. “This is a premier trail and these sculptures just add an additional layer of quality of life,” said Denison Mayor Janet Gott. And the sculptures were inspired by...
KXII.com
Denison’s time capsule collection event
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The City of Denison is leaving their mark in history for the next generation to see. The community met at The Katy Depot to celebrate the city and collect new artifacts for Denison’s time capsule. Denison’s Public Information Officer, Emily Agans said, “This is really...
KXII.com
Bonham Football now searching for new head coach
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - The Bonham Football team is now in search of a new leader with it being announced that Kyle Dezern will not be returning for his fourth season as the head coach of the Purple Warriors. Dezern who took over back in 2020 for Bonham brought the...
Voters in five Texas cities approved decriminalizing marijuana.
Residents in five Texas cities overwhelmingly approved ballot measures that sought to ban arrests and citations for carrying less than 4 ounces of marijuana in most instances.
KXII.com
A+ Athlete: Colby Gray, Tishomingo
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Colby Gray of Tishomingo High School. Colby has a perfect 4.0 GPA, is a member of both the National Honor Society and Student Council over at Tishomingo and has also been the recipient of the school’s Top Male Scholar Athlete Award for the last three years straight.
KXII.com
Durant’s Robinson signs with NCTC Cross Country and Track
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Big day for Durant’s Jacob Robinson, as he signs his NIL to run for North Central Texas College Cross Country and Track. Robinson has been a standout member of both Durant’s Cross Country and Track teams, as he now achieves a goal he’s had for almost his entire life.
KXII.com
Sherman ISD adding additional layer of security
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Sherman Independent School District is adding a new layer of security to keep students safe. Sherman ISD Police Chief Heath Wester said, “it’s kind of a bridge between the community and law enforcement.”. To do this, the school district is incorporating a community based app...
KXII.com
Bogus tip draws swift police response in Sherman neighborhood
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - There was a large police presence near Carr Street in Sherman Friday afternoon. Just before 5 p.m. multiple agencies responded to a home near Austin College. Several streets were blocked off while officials assessed the situation and according to Sherman Police, it appeared to be what’s...
Extensive Blue Ridge tornado damage reveals the more-extensive bond of family
BLUE RIDGE, Texas — The tornado that struck Blue Ridge in rural Collin County Tuesday morning damaged or destroyed every building on the properties shared by the Reising-Diehl families along FM 545. But the same tornado also showed how quickly a family like theirs jumps into the act of rescuing each other.
KXII.com
TxDOT holds safety event to prepare drivers for holiday season
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -With holiday travel at its peak, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) held a holiday safety event at the Texas Travel Information Center in Denison to warn drivers of the effects of driving impaired. TxDOT Public Information Officer of the Paris District, Tim McAlavy said “it’s one...
KXII.com
Construction company in Leonard hit by storms
LEONARD, Texas (KXII) -In Lenord, Garney Construction was also hit by the damaging storms on Tuesday. Fences were knocked over, debris in the road, and a trailer was flipped. The Texas Department of Public Safety was also in the sky, surveying land.
KXII.com
Pedestrian killed in crash on Spur 503 in Denison identified
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A pedestrian hit and killed by a car Friday morning on Spur 503 in Denison has been identified. The Denison Police Department said 40-year-old Adam Ailand was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a vehicle. Officers were able to determine Ailand stopped his...
KTEN.com
Suspect in Pottsboro disturbance jailed in Collin County
(KTEN) — The suspect in a November 1 disturbance in Pottsboro is jailed in Collin County. Police said Gene Scheer jumped from a window and fled on foot after the incident at the Abbington Junction apartments. A witness said he was seen with a handgun. Court records show that...
KXII.com
Veteran gathers Christmas gifts for 6-year-old boy who was born with cancer
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Vietnam Veteran, Johnny Brooks was looking for military antiques at the Main Street Mall in Denison when something else caught his eye. Brooks said, “I come to the store one day and I see a young man carrying a breathing machine around, and I was curious about why he was doing that.”
KXII.com
Durant Police investigating shooting, one suspect in custody
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Police are working to solve a shooting in Durant this morning. It happened in the Remington Hills area between 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. Police are asking for surveillance video from businesses on 49th Street and residential footage from Remington Hills and Kolten Drive. Officials say two...
KXII.com
Woman arrested after biting Sherman officer
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -A Sherman officer was bit this Friday morning while attempting to arrest a woman who police say was intoxicated. It all started when officers arrived at a residence in the 1800 block of Archer Drive. A woman by the name of Patsy Vaden was allegedly banging on...
KXII.com
Three arrested after suspect admitted to casing a home to burglarize it
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Three people were arrested in Marshall County after one of them admitted to deputies that they were casing out a home to burglarize it. Marshall County Sheriff Donald Yow said the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was asked to watch a house in the southern part of the county because the house was vacant.
KXII.com
Carter County man charged with assault after hitting woman with chain, police say
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Carter County man was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for hitting a woman in the head with a chain. According to court documents from the state of Oklahoma, 59-year-old Gregory Hacker is accused of attacking a woman with intent to do bodily harm, without justifiable or excusable cause.
