kentuckytoday.com
More Kentucky counties show green COVID-19 community levels
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Data released Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows that COVID-19 community levels remain low in an increasing number of Kentucky counties, with fewer in the medium category and a slight increase in high levels. The COVID Community Levels map, generated from data...
WKRC
New unemployment insurance rules go into effect in Ky. in 2023
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRC)- Starting on January 1, 2023, if you lose your job in Kentucky and must apply for unemployment benefits, you will be eligible receive them for less than half the time people are receiving them right now. It's part of the largest change ever to the state's jobless benefits.
Highlights from Gov. Beshear’s December 15 Team Kentucky update
Here's what was discussed during the December 15 Team Kentucky update
Wave 3
Positively WAVE: Christian Academy of Louisville students wrap gifts for eastern Kentucky families
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fourth grade students at Christian Academy of Louisville spent part of the day wrapping Christmas gifts for children in eastern Kentucky. Students, teachers and staff have been collecting toys and gifts all semester. They’ll be distributed to their sponsored Harlan County families through the “Mountain Santa” ministry.
WLKY.com
Where do sports wagering and medical marijuana stand in 2023 in Kentucky?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The fates ofsports wagering and medical marijuana remain uncertain in Kentucky's 2023 General Assembly, which starts on Jan. 3. Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer and House Majority Whip Jason Nemes spoke about the upcoming legislative session Wednesday at the Louisville Forum. Thayer was among the Senate's...
Legal Age For Babysitting in Kentucky-We Were Shocked By The Answer
It's the holidays and many of us need a babysitter. Do you know the legal age for a babysitter in Kentucky and other states? We found out and you'll be shocked by the answer. I never had any younger siblings but I grew up babysitting from the time I was 11 years old. We lived in Toledo, Ohio and a lot of our neighbors had children. Our next-door neighbor had 6 children and she would ask me to watch them when she went to the grocery or her and her husband had a date night. I was 12 years old at the time and my mom was just a few steps away. Then they moved across town and I didn't have the comfort of my mom next door but I had watched the kids enough to know how to handle myself and my mom was just a phone call away.
Wave 3
Lawmakers grill KY juvenile justice leaders over detention center problems
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A series of troubleshooter investigations have exposed the dangerous understaffing inside of Kentucky’s Juvenile Detention Centers, putting staff and kids at risk. The state shut down Jefferson County’s regional detention center after it failed a fire safety inspection. Reforms were promised following a riot...
Wave 3
Ky. bourbon, spirits industry sees best year for growth
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky saw it’s best year for signature bourbon and spirits industry growth in 2022. There was more than $2.1 billion in new investments and about 700 new jobs over the year for Kentuckians, according to a release from the Office of Gov. Andy Beshear. Louisville-based...
spectrumnews1.com
Woman makes history with central Kentucky's first multicultural hair salon
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A multicultural hair salon in central Kentucky is breaking barriers, building empowerment and spreading education. Melanie Day is the owner of You’ve Got Curls & Hair Loss Center. The salon is central Kentucky’s first multicultural hair salon. It’s been open since May 2012.
kentuckylantern.com
Kentucky groups urge lawmakers to reject another income tax cut
A coalition of 28 Kentucky organizations is urging lawmakers to reject additional cuts in the state income tax when the legislature convenes Jan. 3. “Record surpluses used to justify the cut are largely a mirage,” says a letter sent Friday to members of the General Assembly and released by the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy.
wpsdlocal6.com
Governor announces funding awarded to Merryman House, Lotus
Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than $2 million in grant funding to 33 victim services agencies, with $58,193 awarded to Rape Victim Services Inc., known as Lotus, and $45,011 to the Merryman House. The Merryman House is a domestic crisis center that serves men, women and children in Ballard, Calloway,...
Ethan Hawke Is Filming in KY and Looking for Locals as Extras
ETHAN HAWKE -- VERY GRACIOUS WITH THE SELFIES. In October, he visited Shelbyville to check out the possibilities and found himself hobnobbing with Shelby County Deputy Judge Executive Jon Park. Seemingly a man of the people, Hawke hasn't shied away from photo ops during his visits. ETHAN HAWKE FILMING IN...
Beshear: Budget surplus justifies pay raise for teachers
He announced an “education first” plan in October that includes a 5% raise for all school employees.
Study: West Virginia has most fentanyl overdose deaths; Ohio, Kentucky in top 10
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The rate of fentanyl-related overdose deaths has skyrocketed over the last 10 years, even doubling since 2019, and West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio now rank in the top 10 in fentanyl overdose fatalities. According to a recent study from USAFacts, 70,601 people died from a fentanyl overdose in the United States […]
whopam.com
Gov. announces further changes to Department of Juvenile Justice
Further changes are coming to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Kentucky, as Governor Andy Beshear made announcements during the Team Kentucky update Thursday. After announcing earlier this month that his administration intends to open the first female only facility in the state, the governor outlined a new system where there will be three high-security detention centers for male juveniles 14 years of age and older who have been charged with offenses indicating a higher potential for violent, disruptive behavior. He says the separation will allow them to provide the correct levels of security and programs in each facility.
wymt.com
Several EKY organizations getting millions of dollars in federal funding
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Millions of dollars will soon make its way into the mountains to help fund several projects for different organizations. On Friday, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Kentucky State Director Dr. Tom Carew announced 11 investments totaling more than $3 million to help improve economic opportunities, rehabilitate homes, and improve community facilities across our region.
grocerydive.com
Publix sets sights on fourth Kentucky store
Publix hasn’t yet opened its first store in Kentucky, but already it has plans underway for yet another location in the state. Publix has acquired the property for its fourth Kentucky store, which is scheduled to open during the second quarter of 2024, according to a Tuesday announcement from the grocer.
Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?
Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
k105.com
State’s oldest, longest serving mayor retires
Kentucky’s oldest and longest serving mayor has retired. Walter L. Cash, 87, served as mayor of Brodhead for 24 years, according to a report by WYMT.com, and never missed a meeting. He retired on Monday. Brodhead is a town of approximately 1,100 residents in Rockcastle County. “I grew up...
Here's the probability of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have been dreaming of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana statistics show that you should keep dreaming (or move to northern Minnesota). It certainly did not feel or look like Christmas last year in Louisville. The city set a record high temperature of 75°, Lexington made it to 70° and Bowling Green even reached 76°. We have to dig all the way back to 1890 in order to find the last time we measured 4.5" of snowfall.
