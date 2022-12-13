ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

kentuckytoday.com

More Kentucky counties show green COVID-19 community levels

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Data released Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows that COVID-19 community levels remain low in an increasing number of Kentucky counties, with fewer in the medium category and a slight increase in high levels. The COVID Community Levels map, generated from data...
WKRC

New unemployment insurance rules go into effect in Ky. in 2023

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRC)- Starting on January 1, 2023, if you lose your job in Kentucky and must apply for unemployment benefits, you will be eligible receive them for less than half the time people are receiving them right now. It's part of the largest change ever to the state's jobless benefits.
WLKY.com

Where do sports wagering and medical marijuana stand in 2023 in Kentucky?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The fates ofsports wagering and medical marijuana remain uncertain in Kentucky's 2023 General Assembly, which starts on Jan. 3. Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer and House Majority Whip Jason Nemes spoke about the upcoming legislative session Wednesday at the Louisville Forum. Thayer was among the Senate's...
My 1053 WJLT

Legal Age For Babysitting in Kentucky-We Were Shocked By The Answer

It's the holidays and many of us need a babysitter. Do you know the legal age for a babysitter in Kentucky and other states? We found out and you'll be shocked by the answer. I never had any younger siblings but I grew up babysitting from the time I was 11 years old. We lived in Toledo, Ohio and a lot of our neighbors had children. Our next-door neighbor had 6 children and she would ask me to watch them when she went to the grocery or her and her husband had a date night. I was 12 years old at the time and my mom was just a few steps away. Then they moved across town and I didn't have the comfort of my mom next door but I had watched the kids enough to know how to handle myself and my mom was just a phone call away.
Wave 3

Lawmakers grill KY juvenile justice leaders over detention center problems

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A series of troubleshooter investigations have exposed the dangerous understaffing inside of Kentucky’s Juvenile Detention Centers, putting staff and kids at risk. The state shut down Jefferson County’s regional detention center after it failed a fire safety inspection. Reforms were promised following a riot...
Wave 3

Ky. bourbon, spirits industry sees best year for growth

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky saw it’s best year for signature bourbon and spirits industry growth in 2022. There was more than $2.1 billion in new investments and about 700 new jobs over the year for Kentuckians, according to a release from the Office of Gov. Andy Beshear. Louisville-based...
kentuckylantern.com

Kentucky groups urge lawmakers to reject another income tax cut

A coalition of 28 Kentucky organizations is urging lawmakers to reject additional cuts in the state income tax when the legislature convenes Jan. 3. “Record surpluses used to justify the cut are largely a mirage,” says a letter sent Friday to members of the General Assembly and released by the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy.
wpsdlocal6.com

Governor announces funding awarded to Merryman House, Lotus

Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than $2 million in grant funding to 33 victim services agencies, with $58,193 awarded to Rape Victim Services Inc., known as Lotus, and $45,011 to the Merryman House. The Merryman House is a domestic crisis center that serves men, women and children in Ballard, Calloway,...
WBKR

Ethan Hawke Is Filming in KY and Looking for Locals as Extras

ETHAN HAWKE -- VERY GRACIOUS WITH THE SELFIES. In October, he visited Shelbyville to check out the possibilities and found himself hobnobbing with Shelby County Deputy Judge Executive Jon Park. Seemingly a man of the people, Hawke hasn't shied away from photo ops during his visits. ETHAN HAWKE FILMING IN...
whopam.com

Gov. announces further changes to Department of Juvenile Justice

Further changes are coming to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Kentucky, as Governor Andy Beshear made announcements during the Team Kentucky update Thursday. After announcing earlier this month that his administration intends to open the first female only facility in the state, the governor outlined a new system where there will be three high-security detention centers for male juveniles 14 years of age and older who have been charged with offenses indicating a higher potential for violent, disruptive behavior. He says the separation will allow them to provide the correct levels of security and programs in each facility.
wymt.com

Several EKY organizations getting millions of dollars in federal funding

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Millions of dollars will soon make its way into the mountains to help fund several projects for different organizations. On Friday, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Kentucky State Director Dr. Tom Carew announced 11 investments totaling more than $3 million to help improve economic opportunities, rehabilitate homes, and improve community facilities across our region.
grocerydive.com

Publix sets sights on fourth Kentucky store

Publix hasn’t yet opened its first store in Kentucky, but already it has plans underway for yet another location in the state. Publix has acquired the property for its fourth Kentucky store, which is scheduled to open during the second quarter of 2024, according to a Tuesday announcement from the grocer.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?

Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
k105.com

State’s oldest, longest serving mayor retires

Kentucky’s oldest and longest serving mayor has retired. Walter L. Cash, 87, served as mayor of Brodhead for 24 years, according to a report by WYMT.com, and never missed a meeting. He retired on Monday. Brodhead is a town of approximately 1,100 residents in Rockcastle County. “I grew up...
BRODHEAD, KY
WHAS11

Here's the probability of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have been dreaming of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana statistics show that you should keep dreaming (or move to northern Minnesota). It certainly did not feel or look like Christmas last year in Louisville. The city set a record high temperature of 75°, Lexington made it to 70° and Bowling Green even reached 76°. We have to dig all the way back to 1890 in order to find the last time we measured 4.5" of snowfall.
LOUISVILLE, KY

