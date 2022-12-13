Read full article on original website
Friday night freezing fog and a gray Saturday in the forecast – Kris
We are tracking areas of dense freezing fog for Friday night and Saturday. More importantly, we are also tracking an arctic front on the way for the second half of the weekend bringing cold and snow through next week. Plan your Saturday. If you’ve had enough of the low clouds...
Watch your step! Freezing fog will make sidewalks and streets icy! – Kris
We are tracking areas of dense freezing fog and snow flurries for Friday morning. In addition, we are also closely tracking an arctic front that will impact much of the country starting the second half of the weekend, however, tremendous uncertainty in the computer models is making it difficult to pinpoint how severely it will affect the Inland Northwest.
The fog and gray days continue into the weekend – Mark
The fog remains with continued cloudy skies and cold temperatures. More fog is expected into the weekend with light snow Sunday. It’ll be colder next week with highs in the teens, and single-digit lows. There will be scattered light snow as well. Plan your day. Your day will have...
Gray days with cold temperatures – Mark
The cold air will remain and will get even colder. Patchy freezing fog will persist through the weekend. Our highs will be in the low to mid 20’s and mid-teens overnight. Be careful out there. Plan your day. You can expect some morning fog and clouds today with the...
Clouds and cold with more fog expected – Mark
Cloudy and cold with overnight fog again. We will continue to get colder over the weekend, but not as cold as expected. A chance of snow again Sunday. We can expect clouds and cold today. Dress warmly and be careful walking and driving with light snow over the old ice and snow.
“Dynamic” Frigid Weather System to Hit the Northwest (Listen/Watch)
LEWISTON, ID – The National Weather Service in Spokane says the potential for snow and extreme cold temperatures is looking more and more probable over the next several days. Andy Brown, Warning Coordination Meteorologist, says the next weather system coming down from the north this weekend is “dynamic” and there is a high probability of temperatures which are much below average.
Cold Temps For Next Several Days Then VERY Cold For the Weekend Into Next Week
SPOKANE, WA – The National Weather Service says the region can expect cold temperatures for the next several days, then very cold for the weekend into next week. Cold temperatures for the next few days and then very cold temperatures are likely. Light snow on Wednesday mainly extreme eastern...
Snow overnight for a slick Wednesday morning commute
We are tracking a weak disturbance dropping out of British Columbia early Wednesday morning that will bring light snow to extreme Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Expect less than 1″ of snow in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area. We are also tracking a cooling trend which will drop our high temperatures into the teens by next week.
Cold to very cold this week – Mark
We’ll have areas of fog and cold with temps in the mid 20’s all day. Overnight lows start in the teens, and then by the weekend we’ll be in single digits. Wednesday morning, there will be flurries in the region. The very cold arctic air will be with us into next week.
Fog, flurries, and a big cool down in the forecast – Matt
Patchy dense fog will slow things down around Spokane and Coeur d’Alene Sunday night and Monday morning. Spotty snow showers are also lingering around the Blue Mountains on Sunday night and will bring some flurries to the L-C Valley and moderate accumulations to the Camas Prairie through Monday. Otherwise,...
Spokane Regional Air Support Rescue 3 saves man from avalanche in Columbia County
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Air Support Unit Rescue 3 assisted the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in saving a man from an avalanche on Table Rock Mountain. On December 2, Rescue 3 says a man was swept off his snow bike in the avalanche. The victim was believed to have a broken or dislocated hip.
Idaho police officer spots glowing cigar-shaped object
An Idaho police officer at Oldtown reported watching a glowing, cigar-shaped object moving north at about 11:45 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
This Is The Coldest City In Washington
Grab your coats! Stacker found the coldest city in every state.
‘It’s never been like this’: Frustration mounting in unplowed neighborhoods
SPOKANE Wash. — The City of Spokane is in full plow operations; 50+ crews are working 24 hours per day, clearing the snow and ice from busy roads across the city. But many neighborhoods around Spokane have yet to reap the benefits of that service. “I’ve been here for around 12 years, and it’s never been like this,” said Cindy...
Spokane Valley initiates full residential plow
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley initiated a full residential plow Sunday afternoon. Road crews with the City of Spokane Valley will be clearing snow and ice off the streets. Warmer temperatures on Saturday and early Sunday left a lot of snow, slush and ice on some roads. With 624 lane miles to plow, the City of Spokane Valley says...
New aircraft service facility coming to Spokane International Airport
SPOKANE, Wash. — Another milestone has been announced for Spokane International Airport, as a new aircraft service facility will be coming to the east side of the airport. When it's completed, it's expected to have 27,000 square feet of hangar space. The facility, known as the 'Aero Center,' is...
'Lots of oil': Idaho Transportation Department finds possible oil leaking source into Lake Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — When Eric Rouse emerged from Lake Coeur d’Alene at Higgens Point on Wednesday, he said three words after removing his dive mask. Rouse had just spent 30 minutes in the 38-degree water on a 28-degree morning inspecting the source of an oil leak first reported last week, as reported by the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Two people hit by a car on Thor and Euclid
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department says two people were hit by a car on North Thor Street and East Euclid Avenue. Currently, the scene is clear. Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer says they cannot release any information about the victims at this time. The Spokane Police Department says they will prove additional information as soon as they can....
Crash on westbound I-90 near Sprague Ave. cleared
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Update: WSP says that the scene has been cleared and that all lanes on westbound I-90 are now open. Original: Washington State Patrol (WSP), WSDOT and the Spokane Valley Fire Department are currently responding to an injury crash involving two cars on westbound I-90 near Sprague Ave.
Package thief makes appearances in multiple Spokane neighborhoods
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man continues to steal packages from local neighborhoods, and families are getting frustrated. A local family living on the South Hill captured it all on camera as a stranger parked in front of their home and stole a future Christmas present right off their porch. “Stealing Christmas presents for kids, that’s the heartbreaking part of it,”...
