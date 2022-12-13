ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KXLY

Watch your step! Freezing fog will make sidewalks and streets icy! – Kris

We are tracking areas of dense freezing fog and snow flurries for Friday morning. In addition, we are also closely tracking an arctic front that will impact much of the country starting the second half of the weekend, however, tremendous uncertainty in the computer models is making it difficult to pinpoint how severely it will affect the Inland Northwest.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

The fog and gray days continue into the weekend – Mark

The fog remains with continued cloudy skies and cold temperatures. More fog is expected into the weekend with light snow Sunday. It’ll be colder next week with highs in the teens, and single-digit lows. There will be scattered light snow as well. Plan your day. Your day will have...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Gray days with cold temperatures – Mark

The cold air will remain and will get even colder. Patchy freezing fog will persist through the weekend. Our highs will be in the low to mid 20’s and mid-teens overnight. Be careful out there. Plan your day. You can expect some morning fog and clouds today with the...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Clouds and cold with more fog expected – Mark

Cloudy and cold with overnight fog again. We will continue to get colder over the weekend, but not as cold as expected. A chance of snow again Sunday. We can expect clouds and cold today. Dress warmly and be careful walking and driving with light snow over the old ice and snow.
SPOKANE, WA
koze.com

“Dynamic” Frigid Weather System to Hit the Northwest (Listen/Watch)

LEWISTON, ID – The National Weather Service in Spokane says the potential for snow and extreme cold temperatures is looking more and more probable over the next several days. Andy Brown, Warning Coordination Meteorologist, says the next weather system coming down from the north this weekend is “dynamic” and there is a high probability of temperatures which are much below average.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Snow overnight for a slick Wednesday morning commute

We are tracking a weak disturbance dropping out of British Columbia early Wednesday morning that will bring light snow to extreme Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Expect less than 1″ of snow in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area. We are also tracking a cooling trend which will drop our high temperatures into the teens by next week.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Cold to very cold this week – Mark

We’ll have areas of fog and cold with temps in the mid 20’s all day. Overnight lows start in the teens, and then by the weekend we’ll be in single digits. Wednesday morning, there will be flurries in the region. The very cold arctic air will be with us into next week.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Fog, flurries, and a big cool down in the forecast – Matt

Patchy dense fog will slow things down around Spokane and Coeur d’Alene Sunday night and Monday morning. Spotty snow showers are also lingering around the Blue Mountains on Sunday night and will bring some flurries to the L-C Valley and moderate accumulations to the Camas Prairie through Monday. Otherwise,...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Valley initiates full residential plow

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley initiated a full residential plow Sunday afternoon. Road crews with the City of Spokane Valley will be clearing snow and ice off the streets. Warmer temperatures on Saturday and early Sunday left a lot of snow, slush and ice on some roads. With 624 lane miles to plow, the City of Spokane Valley says...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Two people hit by a car on Thor and Euclid

  SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department says two people were hit by a car on North Thor Street and East Euclid Avenue. Currently, the scene is clear. Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer says they cannot release any information about the victims at this time. The Spokane Police Department says they will prove additional information as soon as they can....
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Crash on westbound I-90 near Sprague Ave. cleared

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Update: WSP says that the scene has been cleared and that all lanes on westbound I-90 are now open. Original: Washington State Patrol (WSP), WSDOT and the Spokane Valley Fire Department are currently responding to an injury crash involving two cars on westbound I-90 near Sprague Ave.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Package thief makes appearances in multiple Spokane neighborhoods

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man continues to steal packages from local neighborhoods, and families are getting frustrated. A local family living on the South Hill captured it all on camera as a stranger parked in front of their home and stole a future Christmas present right off their porch. “Stealing Christmas presents for kids, that’s the heartbreaking part of it,”...
SPOKANE, WA

