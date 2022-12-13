ESPN pregame show questions Bill Belichick, and sheds more light on Matt Patricia-Mac Jones relationship

Read full article on original website
Related
Former QB Chris Simms doesn't think Eagles' Jalen Hurts is much better than his backup Gardner Minshew
In his third NFL season, Jalen Hurts has emerged as an MVP candidate, helping catapult the Philadelphia Eagles to a 12-1 record, the best in the NFL. However, former quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms doesn't believe Hurts' value is at the level of the league's elite passers.
NBC Sports
Purdy cracks awesome one-liner on Kittle in postgame interview
Brock Purdy showed a little jokester side of his personality Thursday night, as the 49ers' rookie quarterback becomes more comfortable as the starter. After leading San Francisco to a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Purdy and George Kittle appeared on "TNF Nightcap," where the 22-year-old poked fun at the veteran tight end.
49ers Notebook: Nick Bosa agrees with controversial call; Drake Jackson not too impressed with Seahawks fans; Shanahan, Kittle on fancy TD play; Deebo reacts from afar
The 49ers locker room was a happy place on Thursday night, as one might expect it would be after a 21-13 NFC West-clinching win over the Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle. The win was the first at Lumen Field for the 49ers since 2019, which was also the last time they won the division. It wrapped up a season sweep over the Seahawks for the first time since 2011 and marked the seventh consecutive win for the 49ers after starting out the season at 3-4. So it's no surprise there were plenty of talkative players on Thursday night and a lot of subjects to go through as we recap the postgame interviews.
All About Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Son Jack
Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan welcomed their son Jack in 2007 Tom Brady is known for being one of the best quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen, but it was his son John "Jack" Edward Thomas Moynahan, now 15, who first gave him his favorite title: dad. Brady welcomed Jack in 2007 with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, shortly after they had broken up in 2006. Brady had already moved on with supermodel Gisele Bündchen, and he admitted to Howard Stern in 2020 that Moynahan's pregnancy was a shock. "Next thing...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Popculture
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
atozsports.com
Dolphins HC sends a message he might regret ahead of game vs. Bills
An incoming snowstorm has the potential to wreak havoc on Saturday night’s AFC East clash between the Miami Dolphins (8-5) and Buffalo Bills (10-3). Buffalo meteorologists are predicting a snowfall that could amount up to seven inches on Saturday night. There are plenty of people in the football world that believe these weather conditions would give the Bills an advantage.
This Former Patriots Receiver Says He’d Return If Tom Brady Called
Tom Brady has plenty of offensive weapons in Tampa Bay, but if he needed help, a former New England Patriots wide receiver would be ready to unretire to help him out. The Buccaneers have had a tough season so far, with inconsistencies on the offensive and defensive side of the ball leaving them far off from their dominance of the past two seasons. Brady hasn’t had all the help in the world but his play hasn’t been to his usual level either. The 45-year-old has thrown for 3,585 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. Not a bad season by any stretch, but not one that is the standard of Brady.
No. 1 Overall Wide Receiver Jeremiah Smith Announces Commitment
Jeremiah Smith, the No. 1 wide receiver from the 2024 class, is heading to Ohio State. He announced his commitment on Wednesday night. Smith received offers from a plethora of Power Five programs, such as Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami and USC. At the end of the day, Smith couldn't...
Extent of Stephen Curry’s shoulder injury revealed
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry suffered a shoulder injury during his team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, and he is expected to miss several games. Curry will miss “a few weeks” with the left shoulder injury, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Curry got...
Football World Reacts To Drew Brees' New Coaching Job
Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees is officially getting into the coaching game. Brees, 43, has officially accepted an interim coaching assistant job at Purdue, his alma mater. The NFL legend will join the staff to help the Boilermakers prepare for the Citrus Bowl vs. the Tigers of ...
NBC Sports
NFL Rumors: Belichick, Tomlin linked to potential coach trades
Is this Bill Belichick’s last season in New England?. There’s been nothing firm to suggest otherwise, but NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio dropped some hints on Wednesday in an appearance on 93.7 The Fan. The ProFootballTalk host was discussing Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s future – potentially in Carolina...
Patriots HC Bill Belichick attempts to recruit veteran All-Pro WR
The New England Patriots continue to grind it out this season and find ways to win games. However, this doesn’t mean there aren’t glaring issues within the Patriots’ offense. Second-year QB Mac Jones appears to be struggling far more than most expected. Now, many believe the struggles stem from the lack of experience of our play-caller Matt Patricia, however, many also think the lack of talent to throw to is playing a factor in Jones’s digression.
Was Amazon's 'Thursday Night Football' Postgame Crew Under Attack Last Night?
VIDEO: Someone threw a bottle at the Amazon Prime football crew.
NBC Sports
Pats get great news at Friday practice ahead of Raiders showdown
TUCSON, Ariz. -- The Patriots got some excellent news on Friday afternoon. Particularly when it comes to their offense. And good news on that side of the ball has been hard to come by of late. Both Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and Jakobi Meyers (concussion) returned to practice during New England's...
Panthers plan to conduct an expansive search to replace Matt Rhule
The Panthers’ climb back into relative contention — due to the NFC South’s collective struggles — stands to boost Steve Wilks‘ chances of becoming the first interim HC to stay on as his team’s full-time leader in six years. But that is not considered the most likely path for the Panthers.
Five Boston Celtics become trade-eligible today
An important day on the NBA calendar has arrived with December 15; many of the players who signed new contracts over the summer at the start of the free agency period are now eligible to be traded with the lifting of the moratorium against it on this date. That means...
Comments / 0