Amazon Studios has ordered a live-action series of the celebrated video game series, God of War. According to reports, the adaptation will be based on the 2018 game and will follow Kratos’ supposed attempt in “retirement” in Midgar. When his wife dies, however, he and his estranged son, Atreus, go on a journey to the highest peak in order to spread her ashes. “Kratos soon realizes the journey is an epic quest in disguise, one which will test the bonds between father and son, and force Kratos to battle new gods and monsters for the fate of the world,” Variety adds.

2 DAYS AGO