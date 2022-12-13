Read full article on original website
Henry Cavill To Star In and Executive Produce ‘Warhammer 40,000’ Franchise for Amazon
While fans were disappointed to learn that Henry Cavill won’t be returning as Superman, they’ll still be able to see their favorite actor on-screen sometime in the future. Cavill will be starring in and executive producing the new Warhammer 40,000 franchise for Amazon Studios. Since its launch nearly...
Amazon Studios Developing Live-Action 'God of War' Series
Amazon Studios has ordered a live-action series of the celebrated video game series, God of War. According to reports, the adaptation will be based on the 2018 game and will follow Kratos’ supposed attempt in “retirement” in Midgar. When his wife dies, however, he and his estranged son, Atreus, go on a journey to the highest peak in order to spread her ashes. “Kratos soon realizes the journey is an epic quest in disguise, one which will test the bonds between father and son, and force Kratos to battle new gods and monsters for the fate of the world,” Variety adds.
Kojima Productions, Hammerstone Studios Producing 'Death Stranding' Movie Adaptation
Kojima Productions and Hammerstone Studios are developing and producing a movie adaptation of Hideo Kojima‘s 2019 video game, Death Stranding. The Japanese video game designer and director confirmed the news in a statement, “I couldn’t be more excited about this new partnership with Hammerstone Studios. This is a pivotal moment for the franchise and I’m really looking forward to collaborating with them in bringing ‘Death Stranding’ to the big screen.” This adaptation will mark the first feature film from Kojima Productions, with reports stating that “it will introduce new elements and characters into the ‘Death Stranding’ world.
Check Out the Nintendo Switch 2022 Year in Review
‘Tis the season for not only holidays but data as well. As companies, brands and the media look back on 2022, data guides conversation and reflection. With recent wrap-ups from the likes of Sony PlayStation and Spotify, Nintendo now joins in on the fun with a comprehensive breakdown of users’ usage info for 2022.
