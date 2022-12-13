ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Castle Hill residents, businesses overwhelmed after local Rite Aid closes its doors

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Castle Hill business owners and local residents say they are facing new challenges when it comes to getting and providing medication following the closure of a local Rite Aid.

One community pharmacy says it has had lines forming around the corner at the store for prescription pickups. Between this pharmacy and another in the area, the closest big box pharmacy is a CVS in the Soundview neighborhood – not within a walkable distance for those in Castle Hill.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

