‘The Voice’ finalists prepare for last shows of Season 22

By Stephanie Thompson
 4 days ago
(NBC) — The two-night finale of “The Voice” Season 22 begins Monday when the final five singers will perform one last time for America’s Vote before the winner is crowned Tuesday night.

For 16-year-old Brayden Lape, just being in the pool for the Blind Auditions was a win.

“Even if I don’t get a chair turn, I’m gonna know the winner of ‘The Voice,’ like, personally,” said Lape.

But now, there’s a chance the winner could be him.

“I don’t really know how to describe this experience, it’s been, it’s been awesome,” said Lape.

Also from Team Blake in the finale is country singer Bryce Leatherwood.

“Years of hard work and dedicating my life to music has paid off, man,” said Leatherwood.

And the singer has a mission beyond just winning.

“It’s gonna be so much fun, man,” Leatherwood said. “I’m just ready to finally go up and put on a real show.”

Team Blake’s third singer is the man with the knit headwear, Bodie Kuljian.

“It would mean the world to win, obviously, but I’m just so happy to be here,” said Kuljian.

The journey is one that has bolstered Kuljian’s confidence.

“If anything, I’m just a more affirmed version of myself,” said Kuljian. “I really, I needed this.”

An Instant Save is what Team Legend’s Omar Cardona needed.

“Man, that was the worst and best feeling I’ve ever had on the show,” said Cardona.

Now, he has a chance for one that could top that feeling.

“I’ve won in my eyes, you know, that that’s the journey has been the hardest part,” Cardona said. “Now, I get to just have fun.”

So does Team Camila’s Morgan Myles the only female finalist.

“That’s weird to me, but it’s like a sense of pride, it’s like a badge of honor,” said Myles.

An even bigger badge for her would be winning the show.

“That’s the part where I haven’t really gotten to yet because I think I’ll be very overwhelmed,” said Myles.

A feeling any of the finalists would certainly welcome.

“The Voice” finale airs Monday at 8 p.m., followed by a holiday edition of “Baking It” with Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph at 10 p.m.

