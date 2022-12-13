Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Times-Union Newspaper
Zimmer Biomet Employees Give Back To YMCA Kids Club
Twenty large boxes of snacks, balls, LEGOs and more were delivered Friday by Zimmer Biomet employees to the Kosciusko YMCA Kids Club as a way to give back this holiday season. This is the third year Zimmer Biomet has done its Give Back event. Zimmer Biomet managers, supervisors and team members split into teams to gather supplies and other donations to help in YMCA Kids Club’s needs. Each team was given a list of supplies.
Times-Union Newspaper
Reception Celebrates Culver Family Wellness Center
NORTH WEBSTER - Once housing a public library, the whole north wing of the North Webster Community Center now houses the Culver Family Wellness Center, including the Gladys Culver Education Room, and the Goshen Physicians Family Medicine North Webster Clinic. Friday evening, the NWCC hosted a “Candy Canes and Cocktails”...
Times-Union Newspaper
Downtown Warsaw Evolving, Board Of Works Hears
Downtown Warsaw will gradually be evolving over the next few years, Mayor Joe Thallemer said during the Board of Public Works and Safety on Friday. City Planner Justin Taylor reminded the Board they saw the initial version of a contract with Cosby Tree Service LLC in October for tree trimming and removal services for $10,175, but there was a change order in the middle of the project so he wanted the Board’s final approval on that.
Times-Union Newspaper
FWMOH Announces Plans To Expand In Warsaw
Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology (FWMOH) announced plans to expand services to a building now beginning renovations near downtown Warsaw. The expanded clinic space on North Detroit Street will include at-the-door parking and offer patients receiving treatment a view of Center Lake. Services will include appointments with oncologists, an onsite infusion center and access to screening for national clinical trials, according to a news release from Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology.
Times-Union Newspaper
County Parks Board Narrows Down Priorities For Master Plan
Over 160 people have filled out the survey for the Kosciusko County Parks and Recreation Board’s master plan, but they’re hoping for a lot more responses, especially from outside of Warsaw. The survey is open for submissions until January. Sofia Gladun, Michiana Area Council of Governments community development...
Times-Union Newspaper
Tri Kappa Donations To Nurses’ Caring Closets
The Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa enjoyed their Christmas luncheon meeting at the Blue Apron, Warsaw Area Career Center restaurant, followed by a tour of the Center. The donation of the month was to the Nurses’ Caring Closets for Warsaw Community Schools. Pictured receiving some of the donations are member and school nurse Tracy Akers (L) and member Erin Williams (R). The pillars of Tri Kappa are charity, culture and education.
Times-Union Newspaper
Whitko Welding and Precision Machining Students Tour Red Star In Larwill
LARWILL - Recently, students in Whitko Career Academy's welding and precision machining programs were given the opportunity to take facility tours of Red Star Contract Manufacturing in Larwill. The tours were coordinated by the WCA and molding supervisor Katee Feesby. The tours began with a welcome and presentation of the...
Times-Union Newspaper
Community Support Helps International Residents Through Cultural Transitions
Editor’s Note: Grace College Department of Humanities Chair Dr. Lauren Rich’s journalism majors wrote investigative pieces that are meant to be published as a series. Student Micaela Eberly, a journalism and French double major, wrote “An Analysis of the French-speaking Population in northern Indiana.” This is the fifth in her five-part series.
Two Michiana companies on chamber’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing list
The Indiana Chamber's first Best Places to Work in Manufacturing program recognized 14 companies, including two in the Michiana area. The post Two Michiana companies on chamber’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing list appeared first on Michiana Business News.
abc57.com
South Bend Chick-fil-A reopens
South Bend, Ind. - The Chick-fil-A off Michigan St & Ireland Rd in South Bend is back open. The restaurant shut down over the Summer for renovations, welcoming back customers for the first time in months, Thursday. The indoor playground for kids has been removed to make room for an...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 12.17.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 4:27 p.m. Thursday - Enin Urbina, 20, of 2441 W. CR 250S, Warsaw, arrested for operating a vehicle without a license and driving a motor vehicle while suspended with a prior suspension. Bond: $500. • 4:49...
Times-Union Newspaper
Jo C. ‘JC’ Paxton
Jo C. Paxton, of Warsaw, known by many as simply JC, passed away unexpectedly at 10:55 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Kosciusko Lutheran Hospital in Warsaw at the age of 82. He was born on Aug. 9, 1940, in Warsaw, to Clover Devonna Davis and Joe C Paxton....
cbs4indy.com
Elkhart restaurant named ‘best once-in-a-lifetime’ meal in Indiana
ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like. But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?”. According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling...
Highly-rated local restaurant opens new location in Indiana
A popular local restaurant is hosting the grand opening of its new Indiana location this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, December 16, 2022, Laz's Cuban Cafe will host the grand opening event for its new restaurant in Fort Wayne. The grand opening will kick off at 5 pm with a ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by food service, music, and dancing throughout the night.
Times-Union Newspaper
‘Light Of Life’ Service To Be Held At The Salvation Army On Dec. 21
A “Light of Life” Candlelight Service will be held at The Salvation Army, 501 E. Arthur St., Warsaw at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The service will feature a brass Quintet and focus on the Good News of Christmas. There will also be a moment of reflection remembering those who have passed. The public is cordially invited to attend and light refreshments will follow the service.
Times-Union Newspaper
Presby Preschool Donates To First UMC’s Community Closet
Students at Presby Preschool dropped off donations to First United Methodist Church’s Community Closet in Warsaw Wednesday and today. Pastor Brian Smith said the donation helps support the outreach the church does through its Community Closet. The pantry is open every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A meal is provided during that time through a different church. Any donations can be dropped off at the church Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Times-Union Newspaper
Kosciusko REMC Continues Annual Donation To Winter Warmth Program
Kosciusko REMC (KREMC) donated $5,000 to Combined Community Services (CCS) to support the Winter Warmth Program. On Tuesday, KREMC’s CEO Kurt Carver presented a check to CCS Executive Director Randy Polston. KREMC has been supporting the Winter Warmth Program since 2007, according to a news release from KREMC. “Giving...
Times-Union Newspaper
Community Gives Generously To FOP’s ‘Christmas With A Cop’
Ryan Moore, Warsaw Police Department officer and Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 149 president, has had people donate at the Christmas with a Cop program before, but Thursday night an anonymous man handed over $800. The FOP was at Meijer in Warsaw from about 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday for...
WNDU
Country Bake Shop will be closing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A story you will see exclusively on 16 News Now. After nearly five decades in business, the Country Bake Shop in South Bend is closing its doors. “Probably the last six, seven years it’s gotten profitable and we’ve done very well...Tried to sell it as a bakery for three years and we really didn’t get much interest, and I just figured that the property was valuable and that somebody made me an offer on the building and I decided to accept it,” said Owner of Country Bake Shop Craig Rumpf.
News Now Warsaw
Warsaw police ranks surging with addition of five officers
WARSAW — The city of Warsaw swore in five new officers on Friday – the most at the same time in recent history. Three of the five new additions – Dustin Creft, Jeremy Rau and Brandon Fugate – have graduated from Indiana Police Academy and moved beyond their probationary periods with WPD.
Comments / 1