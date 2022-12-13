Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Times-Union Newspaper
Downtown Warsaw Evolving, Board Of Works Hears
Downtown Warsaw will gradually be evolving over the next few years, Mayor Joe Thallemer said during the Board of Public Works and Safety on Friday. City Planner Justin Taylor reminded the Board they saw the initial version of a contract with Cosby Tree Service LLC in October for tree trimming and removal services for $10,175, but there was a change order in the middle of the project so he wanted the Board’s final approval on that.
Times-Union Newspaper
Etna Green Discusses Need For Police Protection
ETNA GREEN – Police protection for Etna Green was one of the topics discussed in regards to the town setting up a tax increment finance increment (TIF) district during a hearing held by the Etna Green Town Council Wednesday. The hearing was held before the regular Council meeting. Resident...
Times-Union Newspaper
5 Warsaw Officers Given Oath Of Office
Warsaw Police Department is just a few officers away from having a maximum complement. During the Board of Public Works and Safety meeting Friday, five new officers were given their oath of office by city attorney Scott Reust. They included Sam Bohnke, Brandon Fugate, Dustin Kreft, Ryan Piper and Jeremy Rau.
Times-Union Newspaper
FWMOH Announces Plans To Expand In Warsaw
Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology (FWMOH) announced plans to expand services to a building now beginning renovations near downtown Warsaw. The expanded clinic space on North Detroit Street will include at-the-door parking and offer patients receiving treatment a view of Center Lake. Services will include appointments with oncologists, an onsite infusion center and access to screening for national clinical trials, according to a news release from Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology.
Times-Union Newspaper
Cox Receives Service Award
Mike Cox receives the annual Winona Lake Service Award from Chief Kevin Gelbaugh. Cox joined the Fire Department in 1966 and has been awarded the Service Award for the third time.
Times-Union Newspaper
Chief’s Award
Ryan Shoemaker was recognized for being chosen by Seward Township/Burket Fire Department Chief Kevin F. McSherry as the 2022 Chief’s Award. Lt. Shoemaker has stepped out of his box and went above and beyond in many aspects of service to the people of Seward Township and Burket, according to McSherry.
Times-Union Newspaper
Reception Celebrates Culver Family Wellness Center
NORTH WEBSTER - Once housing a public library, the whole north wing of the North Webster Community Center now houses the Culver Family Wellness Center, including the Gladys Culver Education Room, and the Goshen Physicians Family Medicine North Webster Clinic. Friday evening, the NWCC hosted a “Candy Canes and Cocktails”...
Times-Union Newspaper
Shane Christopher Evans
NORTH WEBSTER – Shane Christopher Evans, 51, North Webster, died Dec. 16, 2022, after a vehicle accident in Elkhart County. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services at the Owen Chapel in North Webster. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Jo C. ‘JC’ Paxton
Jo C. Paxton, of Warsaw, known by many as simply JC, passed away unexpectedly at 10:55 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Kosciusko Lutheran Hospital in Warsaw at the age of 82. He was born on Aug. 9, 1940, in Warsaw, to Clover Devonna Davis and Joe C Paxton....
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 12.17.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 4:27 p.m. Thursday - Enin Urbina, 20, of 2441 W. CR 250S, Warsaw, arrested for operating a vehicle without a license and driving a motor vehicle while suspended with a prior suspension. Bond: $500. • 4:49...
Times-Union Newspaper
David L. Darlington
David L. Darlington, of North Webster, passed away at Parkview Whitley with his wife by his side on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at the age of 74. David was born in Anderson on Nov. 7, 1948, the only son of the late Charles and Norma Mills Darlington. On Jan. 10, 1971, he married the love of his life, Ann Manis, and together, they shared 51 wonderful years together.
Times-Union Newspaper
North Webster Man Killed Near Goshen In Accident
GOSHEN – A North Webster man was killed Friday morning in a one-vehicle accident south of the Goshen city limits. Pronounced deceased at the scene was Shane Evans, 51, North Webster. According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office crash news release, the accident occurred at 5:29 a.m. Friday on...
Times-Union Newspaper
Mary Ann Freed
Mary Ann Freed, 76, Grace Village Retirement Community in Winona Lake, died at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Laurel ‘Laurie’ Jane McCulloch Graham
NORTH WEBSTER – Laurel "Laurie" Jane McCulloch Graham, 79, of Warsaw, passed peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of Dec. 13, 2022. She is the daughter of Bryson and Harriet McCulloch and a sister to Timothy (wife, Norma) McCulloch, Kathie (husband, Doug) O’Leary and Thomas (wife, Sharon) McCulloch.
Times-Union Newspaper
Rex Harold Hoffman
Rex Harold Hoffman, of Warsaw, passed away at 11:23 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor of Warsaw at the age of 87. He was born on Jan. 19, 1935, in Fort Wayne, to Mildred Carol Cole Hoffman and Freeman E. Hoffman. At the young age of 24, he knew he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Carolyn Sue McKibbin and married her on July 5, 1959. They were blessed with two daughters and shared everything in their lives for the next 63 years of their marriage.
Times-Union Newspaper
Mary Hurley
NORTH WEBSTER – Mary Hurley, 79, North Webster, died Dec. 14, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services at the Owen Chapel in North Webster. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Lisa Olivo
MILFORD – Lisa Olivo, age 62, of Milford, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at 5:20 p.m. at Goshen Hospital. She was born on May 20, 1960, the daughter of Alma Cable and John Pamer in Goshen. She was raised in New Paris and attended Wawasee Community Schools.
Times-Union Newspaper
Stanley A. Cook
Stanley A. Cook, 83, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Paddock Springs. He was born in Flint, Mich., on April 21, 1939, to Henry and Ethel Green Cook. On June 13, 1959, he married Eilene. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is entrusted with the care of Stan. Friends...
Times-Union Newspaper
Lillian Dunbar Wins VFW Writing Contest
Edgewood Middle School teacher Abbi Richcreek announced eighth-grader Lillian Dunbar won a $500 award contest held by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Local Post 1126. This is the fourth year Richcreek’s students entered the writing contest. Last year’s winner was Gwen Bowman. 2020’s winner was Aeva Ashenfelter. 2019’s winner was Haley Rodewald. This contest is held at the local, regional, state and national levels, according to a news release from Warsaw Community Schools.
Times-Union Newspaper
Pamela Ann Chaplin
Pamela Ann Chaplin, 72, of Warsaw, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor Warsaw. Pamela was born April 26, 1950, in Rochester, the daughter of Thomas and Mary Menzie Thrasher. She was a graduate of Warsaw Community High School. Pamela was a lifetime residence of...
Comments / 0