Downtown Warsaw Evolving, Board Of Works Hears
Downtown Warsaw will gradually be evolving over the next few years, Mayor Joe Thallemer said during the Board of Public Works and Safety on Friday. City Planner Justin Taylor reminded the Board they saw the initial version of a contract with Cosby Tree Service LLC in October for tree trimming and removal services for $10,175, but there was a change order in the middle of the project so he wanted the Board’s final approval on that.
Etna Green Discusses Need For Police Protection
ETNA GREEN – Police protection for Etna Green was one of the topics discussed in regards to the town setting up a tax increment finance increment (TIF) district during a hearing held by the Etna Green Town Council Wednesday. The hearing was held before the regular Council meeting. Resident...
Cox Receives Service Award
Mike Cox receives the annual Winona Lake Service Award from Chief Kevin Gelbaugh. Cox joined the Fire Department in 1966 and has been awarded the Service Award for the third time.
5 Warsaw Officers Given Oath Of Office
Warsaw Police Department is just a few officers away from having a maximum complement. During the Board of Public Works and Safety meeting Friday, five new officers were given their oath of office by city attorney Scott Reust. They included Sam Bohnke, Brandon Fugate, Dustin Kreft, Ryan Piper and Jeremy Rau.
FWMOH Announces Plans To Expand In Warsaw
Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology (FWMOH) announced plans to expand services to a building now beginning renovations near downtown Warsaw. The expanded clinic space on North Detroit Street will include at-the-door parking and offer patients receiving treatment a view of Center Lake. Services will include appointments with oncologists, an onsite infusion center and access to screening for national clinical trials, according to a news release from Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology.
Reception Celebrates Culver Family Wellness Center
NORTH WEBSTER - Once housing a public library, the whole north wing of the North Webster Community Center now houses the Culver Family Wellness Center, including the Gladys Culver Education Room, and the Goshen Physicians Family Medicine North Webster Clinic. Friday evening, the NWCC hosted a “Candy Canes and Cocktails”...
Whitko Welding and Precision Machining Students Tour Red Star In Larwill
LARWILL - Recently, students in Whitko Career Academy's welding and precision machining programs were given the opportunity to take facility tours of Red Star Contract Manufacturing in Larwill. The tours were coordinated by the WCA and molding supervisor Katee Feesby. The tours began with a welcome and presentation of the...
The Salvation Army Announces Two Red Kettle Matches This Weekend With $5,000 Designated For Kosciusko County And $5,000 For Whitley County
With just 11 days until Christmas, The Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle fundraising campaigns in Kosciusko and Whitley counties are getting helping hands from local anonymous donors. On Friday and Saturday, these "Angel donors" will double donations made to Red Kettles in each county up to $5,000. If both counties...
Zimmer Biomet Employees Give Back To YMCA Kids Club
Twenty large boxes of snacks, balls, LEGOs and more were delivered Friday by Zimmer Biomet employees to the Kosciusko YMCA Kids Club as a way to give back this holiday season. This is the third year Zimmer Biomet has done its Give Back event. Zimmer Biomet managers, supervisors and team members split into teams to gather supplies and other donations to help in YMCA Kids Club’s needs. Each team was given a list of supplies.
Public Occurrences 12.17.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 4:27 p.m. Thursday - Enin Urbina, 20, of 2441 W. CR 250S, Warsaw, arrested for operating a vehicle without a license and driving a motor vehicle while suspended with a prior suspension. Bond: $500. • 4:49...
‘Light Of Life’ Service To Be Held At The Salvation Army On Dec. 21
A “Light of Life” Candlelight Service will be held at The Salvation Army, 501 E. Arthur St., Warsaw at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The service will feature a brass Quintet and focus on the Good News of Christmas. There will also be a moment of reflection remembering those who have passed. The public is cordially invited to attend and light refreshments will follow the service.
Kosciusko REMC Continues Annual Donation To Winter Warmth Program
Kosciusko REMC (KREMC) donated $5,000 to Combined Community Services (CCS) to support the Winter Warmth Program. On Tuesday, KREMC’s CEO Kurt Carver presented a check to CCS Executive Director Randy Polston. KREMC has been supporting the Winter Warmth Program since 2007, according to a news release from KREMC. “Giving...
Community Gives Generously To FOP’s ‘Christmas With A Cop’
Ryan Moore, Warsaw Police Department officer and Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 149 president, has had people donate at the Christmas with a Cop program before, but Thursday night an anonymous man handed over $800. The FOP was at Meijer in Warsaw from about 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday for...
Community Support Helps International Residents Through Cultural Transitions
Editor’s Note: Grace College Department of Humanities Chair Dr. Lauren Rich’s journalism majors wrote investigative pieces that are meant to be published as a series. Student Micaela Eberly, a journalism and French double major, wrote “An Analysis of the French-speaking Population in northern Indiana.” This is the fifth in her five-part series.
United Methodist Churches Collect 2,370 Items For Salvation Army Choice Pantry
United Methodist Churches joined forces to collect 2,370 items for the Choice Pantry of The Salvation Army. Team Pasta composed of Warsaw First, Clunette and Atwood Aldersgate United Methodist churches collected 1,366 items. Team PBJ composed of Walnut Creek, Celebration and Trinity United Methodist churches collected 1,004 items. The effort...
WCS To Close 4 Schools For 2 Days
Warsaw Community Schools, working with guidance from the health department due to large numbers of reported illnesses and absences, will be closing four schools for two days. Leesburg Elementary School, Jefferson Elementary School, Lakeview Middle School and Warsaw Community High School will be on a synchronous e-Learning day today and Friday, Dec. 15-16, due to high absenteeism of students, teachers, bus drivers and support staff. The situation will be closely monitored and updates will be communicated to parents via email, according to a news release Wednesday afternoon from WCS.
TWF Annual Photo Contest Underway
The lakes of the Upper Tippecanoe Watershed are a constant backdrop in the lives of residents - places tied to memories, traditions and families. During the course of a year, so many photographs are taken near and on these waters in Noble, Kosciusko and Whitley counties. Each year, The Watershed Foundation seeks the best of those photographs for their annual photo contest.
Rochester Man Hit By Vehicle On U.S. 31
ROCHESTER – At approximately 7:27 p.m. Thursday, officers from the Indiana State Police and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department responded to a vehicle-pedestrian crash on U.S. 31 near Fulton County Road 50 East. The preliminary crash investigation by Senior Trooper Todd Trottier revealed that a 23-year-old Cincinnati, Ohio,...
North Webster Man Killed Near Goshen In Accident
GOSHEN – A North Webster man was killed Friday morning in a one-vehicle accident south of the Goshen city limits. Pronounced deceased at the scene was Shane Evans, 51, North Webster. According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office crash news release, the accident occurred at 5:29 a.m. Friday on...
Presby Preschool Donates To First UMC’s Community Closet
Students at Presby Preschool dropped off donations to First United Methodist Church’s Community Closet in Warsaw Wednesday and today. Pastor Brian Smith said the donation helps support the outreach the church does through its Community Closet. The pantry is open every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A meal is provided during that time through a different church. Any donations can be dropped off at the church Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
