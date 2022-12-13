Billie Starkz is one of the youngest and most highly touted independent wrestlers going right now. The 18 year old has made a name for herself on the independent scene and recently went over to Japan for TJPW. Now, she’s making more waves as she has debuted at tonight’s AEW Dark Tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Twitter User JJWilliamsWON posted photos of her making her debut.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO