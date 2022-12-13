Read full article on original website
bodyslam.net
Mustafa Ali Was Allowed To Wrestle SmackDown Dark Match In Chicago Due To Family Being In Attendance
Mustafa Ali is known for being a resilient person in and out of the ring. That being said, he is still in search of his first championship match in the WWE. It’s not hard to root for Ali, whether you’re a fan or a WWE official. WWE held...
bodyslam.net
List Of Producers From SmackDown This Week
This week’s edition of SmackDown was an action packed edition with multiple championship matches and a horror filled reveal. As ever, Fightful Select have provided the full list of producers from this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. A notable inclusion is Road Dogg, who is a former match agent. He produced LA Knight and Bray Wyatt’s segment on the show.
bodyslam.net
WWE Tribute To The Troops Results (12/17/22)
WWE aired its Tribute To The Troops event on December 17 on FOX. The matches were taped on November 11 from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. You can read the results for the show below. – Braun Strowman def. LA Knight. – Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Tamina...
bodyslam.net
Kevin Owens Missed SmackDown Due To “Travel Nightmare”
Kevin Owens was scheduled for SmackDown but missed it due to a situation outside his control. Fightful Select reports that Kevin Owens was supposed to be a SmackDown for this week’s double tapings. Sadly, Kevin Owens could not make SmackDown this week. His situation was described as a “nightmare...
bodyslam.net
Kenny Omega Competes On AEW Dark
The Cleaner loves wrestling with just about anyone at any promotion, be it in the USA, Japan or anywhere else for that matter. He has faced numerous top opponents all over the world, which helped Omega hone his craft. Now, he’s taken his expertise to Universal Studios. As revealed...
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage Viewership Sees Slight Increase This Week
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of AEW Rampage. Alfred Konuwa reports that the December 16th episode of AEW Rampage pulled a fast national viewership number of 447,000, with 185k in the 18 to 49 demographic. The overall viewership is down 22% from last year’s number.
bodyslam.net
Former NXT Name To Make IMPACT Wrestling Debut
Austin Grey is on his way to IMPACT Wrestling. Following his WWE release, Grey went back to his old name, Anthony Greene. He also worked in Evolve and other indie promotions. Fans wondered whether he would ever debut in a major promotion. According to a report by PW Insider, Anthony...
bodyslam.net
Billie Starkz Makes Her AEW Debut During AEW Dark Tapings
Billie Starkz is one of the youngest and most highly touted independent wrestlers going right now. The 18 year old has made a name for herself on the independent scene and recently went over to Japan for TJPW. Now, she’s making more waves as she has debuted at tonight’s AEW Dark Tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Twitter User JJWilliamsWON posted photos of her making her debut.
bodyslam.net
WWE Books Bayley vs Becky Lynch For Monday’s RAW
We will see a blow off match between Bayley and Becky Lynch on Monday’s RAW. WWE announced that Becky Lynch will square off against Bayley live on the December 19, 2022 edition of Raw. The two last had a singles match against each other on April 30, 2019. The match joins a ladder match between Dexter Lumis and The Miz on the show.
bodyslam.net
Lineup For 12/23 SmackDown Revealed
Championships and Contenders galore. Next Week’s SmackDown is being taped in Chicago, IL and we have the lineup for you. As announced, Hit Row will challenge The Usos for the Tag Team Championships. Plus, there will be a women’s gauntlet match to determine a new number one contender for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. You can see the full lineup for the show below.
bodyslam.net
Mercedes Varnado Discusses Filming Her Movie And Teases Makeup Line
The former Sasha Banks is making moves. On December 4th, Mercedes Varnado announced that she had wrapped her first movie in Boston. Since walking out of WWE back in May, Mercedes has been busy with movies, fashion shows and a CBD line. Yesterday, she appeared on a charity stream to benefit Family Giving Tree on Instagram Live with Bayley, Mercedes discussed filming the movie.
bodyslam.net
WWE’s Plan For Cody Rhodes Return Reportedly Revealed
Cody Rhodes has been absent from Hell In A Cell due to a torn pectoral injury. Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins in the brutal match, where he worked the contest despite his pectoral injury. Fans have been wondering what WWE will have planned for Rhodes once he comes back. While speaking...
bodyslam.net
Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivac Officially Rebooked To Headline UFC Vegas 68
Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivac will be given another shot at headlining a UFC card. Lewis and Spivac will meet at UFC Vegas 68, which takes place Feb. 4 at the UFC APEX. The event was initially targeted to take place in Seoul, South Korea, but that is no longer the case.
bodyslam.net
WWE Main Event Results (12/15/22)
WWE aired the latest episode of WWE Main Event on December 15. Matches were taped on December 12 from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The event aired on Hulu. You can read the results below. – Dana Brooke def. Briana Ray (Kylie Rae) – Cedric Alexander & Mustafa Ali def....
bodyslam.net
William Regal Explains Why He Hates The Term “Mark” In Pro Wrestling
William Regal’s Gentleman Villain podcast will end with his anticipated return to WWE. In the final episode, he expanded on his views on the wrestling industry. Regal continued by discussing the “wasp theory” for younger wrestlers and gave his reasons for disliking the term “mark” in professional wrestling.
bodyslam.net
MLW Fusion Results (12/15/22)
Major League Wrestling aired the latest episode of MLW Fustion on December 15. Matches were taped on September 18 from Space Event Center in Norcross, GA. The show aired on Pro Wrestling TV. You can read the full results from the show below. – Star Roger def. Cosmos. – There...
bodyslam.net
WWE SmackDown Results – 12/16/22 – Intercontinental And Women’s Tag Title Matches And More
Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown is set to be a large one as both the Intercontinental and WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships are set to be defended on tonight’s show. You can see the full advertised show for tonight below. – Undisputed WWE Universal World Heavyweight...
bodyslam.net
WATCH: MJF Cuts A Scathing Promo On Ricky Starks Before AEW Dynamite Main Event
Ahead of the main event on tonight’s AEW Dynamite that’ll feature MUF defending his World Heavyweight Championship and Dynamite Diamond Ring against Ricky Starks, MJF cut a backstage promo on his opponent, saying that he made Ricky Starks and tonight we find out if pressure will make the pebble into a Diamond or fade to dust. You can see the full promo below.
bodyslam.net
Hit Row Earns Number One Contenders Match On SmackDown
The Usos have challengers. Hit Row defeated Legado Del Fantasma and The Viking Raiders in a triple threat tag team match after a chaotic ending that saw Valhalla, B-Fab and Zelina Vega all get involved. Ashanti Adonis picked up the win for his team and this win earned them a Tag Team Championship match next week against The Usos.
bodyslam.net
John Cena Revealed As Kevin Owens Tag Team Partner
Roman Reigns ended off SmackDown talking about his upcoming Tag Team Match with Sami Zayn against Kevin Owens and a partner of his choosing. Suddenly, John Cena interrupted on the screen and said that he got a text from Kevin Owens revealing that he’s had a match on WWE TV every year for 20 years except this year and time is running out. So, on the last SmackDown of the year, John Cena will be Kevin Owens partner to battle Roman and Sami.
