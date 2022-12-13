Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Times-Union Newspaper
Downtown Warsaw Evolving, Board Of Works Hears
Downtown Warsaw will gradually be evolving over the next few years, Mayor Joe Thallemer said during the Board of Public Works and Safety on Friday. City Planner Justin Taylor reminded the Board they saw the initial version of a contract with Cosby Tree Service LLC in October for tree trimming and removal services for $10,175, but there was a change order in the middle of the project so he wanted the Board’s final approval on that.
Times-Union Newspaper
County Parks Board Narrows Down Priorities For Master Plan
Over 160 people have filled out the survey for the Kosciusko County Parks and Recreation Board’s master plan, but they’re hoping for a lot more responses, especially from outside of Warsaw. The survey is open for submissions until January. Sofia Gladun, Michiana Area Council of Governments community development...
Times-Union Newspaper
Reception Celebrates Culver Family Wellness Center
NORTH WEBSTER - Once housing a public library, the whole north wing of the North Webster Community Center now houses the Culver Family Wellness Center, including the Gladys Culver Education Room, and the Goshen Physicians Family Medicine North Webster Clinic. Friday evening, the NWCC hosted a “Candy Canes and Cocktails”...
Times-Union Newspaper
Cox Receives Service Award
Mike Cox receives the annual Winona Lake Service Award from Chief Kevin Gelbaugh. Cox joined the Fire Department in 1966 and has been awarded the Service Award for the third time.
Times-Union Newspaper
Lillian Dunbar Wins VFW Writing Contest
Edgewood Middle School teacher Abbi Richcreek announced eighth-grader Lillian Dunbar won a $500 award contest held by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Local Post 1126. This is the fourth year Richcreek’s students entered the writing contest. Last year’s winner was Gwen Bowman. 2020’s winner was Aeva Ashenfelter. 2019’s winner was Haley Rodewald. This contest is held at the local, regional, state and national levels, according to a news release from Warsaw Community Schools.
Times-Union Newspaper
5 Warsaw Officers Given Oath Of Office
Warsaw Police Department is just a few officers away from having a maximum complement. During the Board of Public Works and Safety meeting Friday, five new officers were given their oath of office by city attorney Scott Reust. They included Sam Bohnke, Brandon Fugate, Dustin Kreft, Ryan Piper and Jeremy Rau.
Times-Union Newspaper
Zimmer Biomet Employees Give Back To YMCA Kids Club
Twenty large boxes of snacks, balls, LEGOs and more were delivered Friday by Zimmer Biomet employees to the Kosciusko YMCA Kids Club as a way to give back this holiday season. This is the third year Zimmer Biomet has done its Give Back event. Zimmer Biomet managers, supervisors and team members split into teams to gather supplies and other donations to help in YMCA Kids Club’s needs. Each team was given a list of supplies.
Times-Union Newspaper
WCS To Close 4 Schools For 2 Days
Warsaw Community Schools, working with guidance from the health department due to large numbers of reported illnesses and absences, will be closing four schools for two days. Leesburg Elementary School, Jefferson Elementary School, Lakeview Middle School and Warsaw Community High School will be on a synchronous e-Learning day today and Friday, Dec. 15-16, due to high absenteeism of students, teachers, bus drivers and support staff. The situation will be closely monitored and updates will be communicated to parents via email, according to a news release Wednesday afternoon from WCS.
Times-Union Newspaper
FWMOH Announces Plans To Expand In Warsaw
Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology (FWMOH) announced plans to expand services to a building now beginning renovations near downtown Warsaw. The expanded clinic space on North Detroit Street will include at-the-door parking and offer patients receiving treatment a view of Center Lake. Services will include appointments with oncologists, an onsite infusion center and access to screening for national clinical trials, according to a news release from Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology.
Times-Union Newspaper
Etna Green Discusses Need For Police Protection
ETNA GREEN – Police protection for Etna Green was one of the topics discussed in regards to the town setting up a tax increment finance increment (TIF) district during a hearing held by the Etna Green Town Council Wednesday. The hearing was held before the regular Council meeting. Resident...
Times-Union Newspaper
Presby Preschool Donates To First UMC’s Community Closet
Students at Presby Preschool dropped off donations to First United Methodist Church’s Community Closet in Warsaw Wednesday and today. Pastor Brian Smith said the donation helps support the outreach the church does through its Community Closet. The pantry is open every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A meal is provided during that time through a different church. Any donations can be dropped off at the church Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Times-Union Newspaper
Chief’s Award
Ryan Shoemaker was recognized for being chosen by Seward Township/Burket Fire Department Chief Kevin F. McSherry as the 2022 Chief’s Award. Lt. Shoemaker has stepped out of his box and went above and beyond in many aspects of service to the people of Seward Township and Burket, according to McSherry.
Times-Union Newspaper
Fire Departments/EMS Utilizing New Communications Tower System
Kosciusko County fire departments and EMS are using the county's new public communications tower system. At the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Merit Board meeting Wednesday, Kosciusko County Administrator Marsha McSherry gave that news, saying that they started using it Monday. That follows police departments already starting to use the new system.
Times-Union Newspaper
Kosciusko REMC Continues Annual Donation To Winter Warmth Program
Kosciusko REMC (KREMC) donated $5,000 to Combined Community Services (CCS) to support the Winter Warmth Program. On Tuesday, KREMC’s CEO Kurt Carver presented a check to CCS Executive Director Randy Polston. KREMC has been supporting the Winter Warmth Program since 2007, according to a news release from KREMC. “Giving...
Times-Union Newspaper
Community Support Helps International Residents Through Cultural Transitions
Editor’s Note: Grace College Department of Humanities Chair Dr. Lauren Rich’s journalism majors wrote investigative pieces that are meant to be published as a series. Student Micaela Eberly, a journalism and French double major, wrote “An Analysis of the French-speaking Population in northern Indiana.” This is the fifth in her five-part series.
Times-Union Newspaper
Whitko Welding and Precision Machining Students Tour Red Star In Larwill
LARWILL - Recently, students in Whitko Career Academy's welding and precision machining programs were given the opportunity to take facility tours of Red Star Contract Manufacturing in Larwill. The tours were coordinated by the WCA and molding supervisor Katee Feesby. The tours began with a welcome and presentation of the...
Times-Union Newspaper
Community Gives Generously To FOP’s ‘Christmas With A Cop’
Ryan Moore, Warsaw Police Department officer and Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 149 president, has had people donate at the Christmas with a Cop program before, but Thursday night an anonymous man handed over $800. The FOP was at Meijer in Warsaw from about 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday for...
Times-Union Newspaper
Jo C. ‘JC’ Paxton
Jo C. Paxton, of Warsaw, known by many as simply JC, passed away unexpectedly at 10:55 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Kosciusko Lutheran Hospital in Warsaw at the age of 82. He was born on Aug. 9, 1940, in Warsaw, to Clover Devonna Davis and Joe C Paxton....
Times-Union Newspaper
TWF Annual Photo Contest Underway
The lakes of the Upper Tippecanoe Watershed are a constant backdrop in the lives of residents - places tied to memories, traditions and families. During the course of a year, so many photographs are taken near and on these waters in Noble, Kosciusko and Whitley counties. Each year, The Watershed Foundation seeks the best of those photographs for their annual photo contest.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 12.17.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 4:27 p.m. Thursday - Enin Urbina, 20, of 2441 W. CR 250S, Warsaw, arrested for operating a vehicle without a license and driving a motor vehicle while suspended with a prior suspension. Bond: $500. • 4:49...
Comments / 0