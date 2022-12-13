NWCC Hosts ‘Candy Canes And Cocktails’ Reception To Dedicate Its New Culver Family Wellness Center

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Times-Union Newspaper
Reception Celebrates Culver Family Wellness Center
NORTH WEBSTER - Once housing a public library, the whole north wing of the North Webster Community Center now houses the Culver Family Wellness Center, including the Gladys Culver Education Room, and the Goshen Physicians Family Medicine North Webster Clinic. Friday evening, the NWCC hosted a “Candy Canes and Cocktails”...
Times-Union Newspaper
KCCVB Launches Breakfast Trail Passport With Grand Prize
The Kosciusko County Convention and Visitors Bureau (KCCVB) has launched the Breakfast Trail Passport, the latest in a series of free, digital passports called the Engage Kosciusko Digital Passport Program. The Breakfast Trail Passport features 14 restaurants and coffee shops serving breakfast in Kosciusko County, according to a news release...
Times-Union Newspaper
‘Light Of Life’ Service To Be Held At The Salvation Army On Dec. 21
A “Light of Life” Candlelight Service will be held at The Salvation Army, 501 E. Arthur St., Warsaw at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The service will feature a brass Quintet and focus on the Good News of Christmas. There will also be a moment of reflection remembering those who have passed. The public is cordially invited to attend and light refreshments will follow the service.
Times-Union Newspaper
United Methodist Churches Collect 2,370 Items For Salvation Army Choice Pantry
United Methodist Churches joined forces to collect 2,370 items for the Choice Pantry of The Salvation Army. Team Pasta composed of Warsaw First, Clunette and Atwood Aldersgate United Methodist churches collected 1,366 items. Team PBJ composed of Walnut Creek, Celebration and Trinity United Methodist churches collected 1,004 items. The effort...
Times-Union Newspaper
Downtown Warsaw Evolving, Board Of Works Hears
Downtown Warsaw will gradually be evolving over the next few years, Mayor Joe Thallemer said during the Board of Public Works and Safety on Friday. City Planner Justin Taylor reminded the Board they saw the initial version of a contract with Cosby Tree Service LLC in October for tree trimming and removal services for $10,175, but there was a change order in the middle of the project so he wanted the Board’s final approval on that.
Times-Union Newspaper
Cox Receives Service Award
Mike Cox receives the annual Winona Lake Service Award from Chief Kevin Gelbaugh. Cox joined the Fire Department in 1966 and has been awarded the Service Award for the third time.
Times-Union Newspaper
Zimmer Biomet Employees Give Back To YMCA Kids Club
Twenty large boxes of snacks, balls, LEGOs and more were delivered Friday by Zimmer Biomet employees to the Kosciusko YMCA Kids Club as a way to give back this holiday season. This is the third year Zimmer Biomet has done its Give Back event. Zimmer Biomet managers, supervisors and team members split into teams to gather supplies and other donations to help in YMCA Kids Club’s needs. Each team was given a list of supplies.
Times-Union Newspaper
The Salvation Army Announces Two Red Kettle Matches This Weekend With $5,000 Designated For Kosciusko County And $5,000 For Whitley County
With just 11 days until Christmas, The Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle fundraising campaigns in Kosciusko and Whitley counties are getting helping hands from local anonymous donors. On Friday and Saturday, these "Angel donors" will double donations made to Red Kettles in each county up to $5,000. If both counties...
Times-Union Newspaper
Kosciusko REMC Continues Annual Donation To Winter Warmth Program
Kosciusko REMC (KREMC) donated $5,000 to Combined Community Services (CCS) to support the Winter Warmth Program. On Tuesday, KREMC’s CEO Kurt Carver presented a check to CCS Executive Director Randy Polston. KREMC has been supporting the Winter Warmth Program since 2007, according to a news release from KREMC. “Giving...
Times-Union Newspaper
FWMOH Announces Plans To Expand In Warsaw
Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology (FWMOH) announced plans to expand services to a building now beginning renovations near downtown Warsaw. The expanded clinic space on North Detroit Street will include at-the-door parking and offer patients receiving treatment a view of Center Lake. Services will include appointments with oncologists, an onsite infusion center and access to screening for national clinical trials, according to a news release from Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology.
Times-Union Newspaper
Whitko Welding and Precision Machining Students Tour Red Star In Larwill
LARWILL - Recently, students in Whitko Career Academy's welding and precision machining programs were given the opportunity to take facility tours of Red Star Contract Manufacturing in Larwill. The tours were coordinated by the WCA and molding supervisor Katee Feesby. The tours began with a welcome and presentation of the...
Times-Union Newspaper
Lillian Dunbar Wins VFW Writing Contest
Edgewood Middle School teacher Abbi Richcreek announced eighth-grader Lillian Dunbar won a $500 award contest held by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Local Post 1126. This is the fourth year Richcreek’s students entered the writing contest. Last year’s winner was Gwen Bowman. 2020’s winner was Aeva Ashenfelter. 2019’s winner was Haley Rodewald. This contest is held at the local, regional, state and national levels, according to a news release from Warsaw Community Schools.
Times-Union Newspaper
Mary Ann Freed
Mary Ann Freed, 76, Grace Village Retirement Community in Winona Lake, died at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Stanley A. Cook
Stanley A. Cook, 83, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Paddock Springs. He was born in Flint, Mich., on April 21, 1939, to Henry and Ethel Green Cook. On June 13, 1959, he married Eilene. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is entrusted with the care of Stan. Friends...
Times-Union Newspaper
Presby Preschool Donates To First UMC’s Community Closet
Students at Presby Preschool dropped off donations to First United Methodist Church’s Community Closet in Warsaw Wednesday and today. Pastor Brian Smith said the donation helps support the outreach the church does through its Community Closet. The pantry is open every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A meal is provided during that time through a different church. Any donations can be dropped off at the church Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Times-Union Newspaper
Shane Christopher Evans
NORTH WEBSTER – Shane Christopher Evans, 51, North Webster, died Dec. 16, 2022, after a vehicle accident in Elkhart County. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services at the Owen Chapel in North Webster. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Community Support Helps International Residents Through Cultural Transitions
Editor’s Note: Grace College Department of Humanities Chair Dr. Lauren Rich’s journalism majors wrote investigative pieces that are meant to be published as a series. Student Micaela Eberly, a journalism and French double major, wrote “An Analysis of the French-speaking Population in northern Indiana.” This is the fifth in her five-part series.
Times-Union Newspaper
Jo C. ‘JC’ Paxton
Jo C. Paxton, of Warsaw, known by many as simply JC, passed away unexpectedly at 10:55 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Kosciusko Lutheran Hospital in Warsaw at the age of 82. He was born on Aug. 9, 1940, in Warsaw, to Clover Devonna Davis and Joe C Paxton....
Times-Union Newspaper
TWF Annual Photo Contest Underway
The lakes of the Upper Tippecanoe Watershed are a constant backdrop in the lives of residents - places tied to memories, traditions and families. During the course of a year, so many photographs are taken near and on these waters in Noble, Kosciusko and Whitley counties. Each year, The Watershed Foundation seeks the best of those photographs for their annual photo contest.
Times-Union Newspaper
Lisa Olivo
MILFORD – Lisa Olivo, age 62, of Milford, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at 5:20 p.m. at Goshen Hospital. She was born on May 20, 1960, the daughter of Alma Cable and John Pamer in Goshen. She was raised in New Paris and attended Wawasee Community Schools.
