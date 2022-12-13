Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WFMZ-TV Online
Luzerne County 2023 budget includes 2.99% tax increase; first hike since 2020
WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County property owners will pay 2.99% more in county property tax next year. On Thursday, county council adopted the county’s 2023 general fund budget, which includes a property tax increase for the first time since 2020. Council voted 8-3 to adopt a budget which increases...
WFMZ-TV Online
Montgomery County passes 2023 budget with 8% tax increase
NORRISTOWN, Pa. – "Today, the board must take action." That's what Chief Financial Officer Dean Dortone told Montgomery County commissioners at Thursday morning's board meeting. Dortone was referring to the proposed 2023 budget, since this would be the last commissioner’s meeting of the year and state law requires a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Hellertown positioned to end various Lower Saucon pacts
HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Hellertown Borough Council advanced various bills to terminate existing agreements with Lower Saucon Township during a special meeting Monday night. The legislation included the authorization of three advertisements for bills. One bill would end the two municipalities' agreements to operate the Saucon Valley Compost Center. Another would...
WFMZ-TV Online
Republicans interested in running for Schuylkill County commissioner attend event
MOUNT CARBON — Republicans interested in running for Schuylkill County commissioner were invited to a Wednesday evening event at the American Hose Fire Company No. 2 station. Howard Merrick, chairman of the county party, had asked those who had told him they might be interested in seeking a board...
WFMZ-TV Online
Spring Twp. supervisor announces run for county commissioner
Berks has a candidate for its open county commissioner spot, and Spring Township Supervisor Jess Royer is running as a Democrat. Royer also works for the Reading Public Library. Democratic Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt is stepping down to take on the county's chief operations officer role. The Berks County Court of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Election officials announce possible fix for voting machine issue
READING, Pa. - At Thursday's election board meeting, county officials announced a possible solution for an issue that caused some voters to question the integrity of voting machines during the November election. Election officials say a small box in the upper left-hand corner of the selection screen is the likely...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton gets $5.5M grant for 'Marquis' parking garage
EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council advanced the development of a major city project Wednesday night at city hall. The legislative body authorized the city to accept a $5.5 million grant from the state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program to forward "The Marquis" parking garage. The $5.5 million amount combines two different grants in the amounts of $3.5 million and $2 million.
WFMZ-TV Online
Architect breaks down plans for Easton's Centre Square hotel
EASTON, Pa. - 69 News is learning more about the proposal for Easton's Centre Square Hotel, now that planners have municipal approvals under their belts. The group Enjoy with Gusto, which owns several of the city's prominent restaurants and the Townley House boutique hotel, is spearheading the project. Architect Jeff...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police coverage concerns dominate West Hazleton council meeting Wednesday
A group of West Hazleton residents urged borough council Wednesday to rebuild an understaffed police department and provide around-the-clock coverage. About a dozen residents publicly lobbied council to bolster staffing for a police department that council members say has experienced difficulties recruiting applicants and retaining officers. At least three meeting...
WFMZ-TV Online
Luzerne County election board and election bureau differ on poll books for special election
WILKES-BARRE — The Luzerne County Board of Elections started its planning for the Jan. 31 special election for the 27th state Senate District seat on Wednesday. Election board members and acting election director Beth Gilbert McBride disagree about whether to use paper poll books or the electronic poll book system the county purchased in 2018.
WFMZ-TV Online
Walmart in Lower Nazareth debuts 'store of the future' technology
L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - A Walmart store in Northampton County is showing off a new look. The store in Lower Nazareth debuted what Walmart calls its "store of the future" technology Friday. It's aiming for a more customer-friendly experience. Nine Walmart employees who have worked at the store since...
WFMZ-TV Online
3 police departments in Schuylkill County get grants totaling over $1 million to buy cameras
More than $1 million in state grants will buy equipment for three county police departments. Frackville Borough was awarded $655,940 for a variety of equipment, including protective vests, security cameras, mobile radios and vehicles. Minersville Borough was awarded $64,530 to install a camera system on Sunbury Street. Pottsville was awarded...
WFMZ-TV Online
Chromebook purchase stirs debate among ASD school board members
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown School District's school board approved a purchase of more than $88,000 for Chromebooks for middle school students Thursday night. The amount covers 308 Chromebooks with warranty, theft protection and adapters, and will be supported by Comprehensive School Improvement funds. Despite a 6-1 approval, the purchase...
WFMZ-TV Online
'Free Bridge' connecting NJ to Pa. gets back its century-old monuments
EASTON, Pa. - An important piece of the puzzle is back in place, amid ongoing repairs to the "Free Bridge" connecting Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Monuments, more than a century old, were restored this year. Right on that Northampton Street Bridge connecting Easton, Pa. to Phillipsburg, N.J., two shiny, golden...
WFMZ-TV Online
Shoemakersville firefighters holding shrimp dinner fundraiser for families of fallen New Tripoli firefighters
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. - Volunteer firefighters in Shoemakersville are honoring the lives of two fallen firemen. Come Monday night, the fire company will hold a fundraiser in their name. The event means help for their families. The Shoemakersville Volunteer Fire Company is cooking up something special to help the families of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Christmas comes early for kids at two elementary schools in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Christmas will come early for kids in Allentown. Capital Blue Cross and the Lehigh Valley Labor Council are once again teaming up to deliver toys to students at Roosevelt and Sheridan elementary schools. Police officers and firefighters will escort vehicles filled with toys to the schools starting...
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: 'People are sad': Iconic Bethlehem hot dog shop to close following property's sale
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A delicious piece of Bethlehem history is coming to an end. Pete's Hot Dog Shop, an iconic eatery where generations of Lehigh Valley residents chowed down on hot dogs, stewed burgers and pierogies, is set to close at a yet-to-be-determined date following the property's sale, operator Effie Ramirez said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Carbon Transit service ends at noon Thursday
Some public transportation in Carbon County is canceled for the rest of the day due to winter weather. All Carbon Transit service, which includes CT Van, CT Bus and CT Flex, ends at noon Thursday, said the Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA), which runs the service. All LANTA bus...
WFMZ-TV Online
Walmart to celebrate renovated Easton area store with giveaways, charitable grants and more
LOWER NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - A newly renovated Walmart Supercenter will be celebrated in Northampton County this week. Customers are invited to join Walmart associates at a ribbon-cutting event, 8:30 a.m. Friday, at the store in the Northampton Crossings, 3722 Easton Nazareth Highway, Lower Nazareth Township. The Easton area location...
WFMZ-TV Online
IronPigs ballpark construction project will be fully funded, construction on time for Opening Day 2023
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs, in conjunction with Lehigh County, announced Friday the ballpark construction project will be fully funded, and the construction remains on time for Opening Day on April 4, 2023. The Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Lehigh County made the announcement at a news conference Friday...
