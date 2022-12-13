ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottsville, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Montgomery County passes 2023 budget with 8% tax increase

NORRISTOWN, Pa. – "Today, the board must take action." That's what Chief Financial Officer Dean Dortone told Montgomery County commissioners at Thursday morning's board meeting. Dortone was referring to the proposed 2023 budget, since this would be the last commissioner’s meeting of the year and state law requires a...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Hellertown positioned to end various Lower Saucon pacts

HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Hellertown Borough Council advanced various bills to terminate existing agreements with Lower Saucon Township during a special meeting Monday night. The legislation included the authorization of three advertisements for bills. One bill would end the two municipalities' agreements to operate the Saucon Valley Compost Center. Another would...
HELLERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Spring Twp. supervisor announces run for county commissioner

Berks has a candidate for its open county commissioner spot, and Spring Township Supervisor Jess Royer is running as a Democrat. Royer also works for the Reading Public Library. Democratic Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt is stepping down to take on the county's chief operations officer role. The Berks County Court of...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Election officials announce possible fix for voting machine issue

READING, Pa. - At Thursday's election board meeting, county officials announced a possible solution for an issue that caused some voters to question the integrity of voting machines during the November election. Election officials say a small box in the upper left-hand corner of the selection screen is the likely...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton gets $5.5M grant for 'Marquis' parking garage

EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council advanced the development of a major city project Wednesday night at city hall. The legislative body authorized the city to accept a $5.5 million grant from the state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program to forward "The Marquis" parking garage. The $5.5 million amount combines two different grants in the amounts of $3.5 million and $2 million.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Architect breaks down plans for Easton's Centre Square hotel

EASTON, Pa. - 69 News is learning more about the proposal for Easton's Centre Square Hotel, now that planners have municipal approvals under their belts. The group Enjoy with Gusto, which owns several of the city's prominent restaurants and the Townley House boutique hotel, is spearheading the project. Architect Jeff...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police coverage concerns dominate West Hazleton council meeting Wednesday

A group of West Hazleton residents urged borough council Wednesday to rebuild an understaffed police department and provide around-the-clock coverage. About a dozen residents publicly lobbied council to bolster staffing for a police department that council members say has experienced difficulties recruiting applicants and retaining officers. At least three meeting...
WEST HAZLETON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Walmart in Lower Nazareth debuts 'store of the future' technology

L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - A Walmart store in Northampton County is showing off a new look. The store in Lower Nazareth debuted what Walmart calls its "store of the future" technology Friday. It's aiming for a more customer-friendly experience. Nine Walmart employees who have worked at the store since...
WFMZ-TV Online

Chromebook purchase stirs debate among ASD school board members

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown School District's school board approved a purchase of more than $88,000 for Chromebooks for middle school students Thursday night. The amount covers 308 Chromebooks with warranty, theft protection and adapters, and will be supported by Comprehensive School Improvement funds. Despite a 6-1 approval, the purchase...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

'Free Bridge' connecting NJ to Pa. gets back its century-old monuments

EASTON, Pa. - An important piece of the puzzle is back in place, amid ongoing repairs to the "Free Bridge" connecting Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Monuments, more than a century old, were restored this year. Right on that Northampton Street Bridge connecting Easton, Pa. to Phillipsburg, N.J., two shiny, golden...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Christmas comes early for kids at two elementary schools in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Christmas will come early for kids in Allentown. Capital Blue Cross and the Lehigh Valley Labor Council are once again teaming up to deliver toys to students at Roosevelt and Sheridan elementary schools. Police officers and firefighters will escort vehicles filled with toys to the schools starting...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Carbon Transit service ends at noon Thursday

Some public transportation in Carbon County is canceled for the rest of the day due to winter weather. All Carbon Transit service, which includes CT Van, CT Bus and CT Flex, ends at noon Thursday, said the Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA), which runs the service. All LANTA bus...
CARBON COUNTY, PA

