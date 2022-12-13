ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Kaley Cuoco Kisses Tom Pelphrey As She Shows Off Her Baby Bump On Lunch Date

The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco, 37, and her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, 40, paused for a kiss while on a lunch outing near Calabasas, CA on Dec. 12. The soon-to-be-mom’s baby bump was covered up by her oversized brown Gucci hoodie, which she paired with grey Nike sweatpants and pink slides. Kaley accessorized her look with brown sunglasses and a simple gold chain necklace for the casual date.
CALABASAS, CA
bravotv.com

Lisa Rinna Debuts a Shocking New Shorter Haircut: “I Have Chills”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member made a dramatic change to her signature hairstyle — and it’s all inspired by her late mother, Lois. Lisa Rinna is known for her signature shag haircut. That’s why, when she stepped out on the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards on December 6, Bravoholics were surprised by her new look: a windswept pixie, which she paired with a sleek, plunging black Givenchy dress and black sunglasses.
SheKnows

It’s a Girl! Bold & Beautiful Drops a New Child on ‘Lope’

Christmas is coming early for fans of Hope and Liam’s little family. The holidays have a special treat in store for fans of Bold & Beautiful’s Hope and Liam — a daughter is about to join them for the festive season — or perhaps we should say rejoin them.
Distractify

‘Say Yes to the Dress’ Star Randy Fenoli Is Engaged! Details on His Partner, Mete Kobal

TLC viewers know and love bridal designer Randy Fenoli from Say Yes to the Dress. Many brides-to-be look to Randy for his attention to detail and flair for making them feel like the most important person in the room on their special day. Randy’s charm has since led to several SYTTD spinoffs, such as Say Yes to the Dress: Randy Knows Best and Randy to the Rescue, among others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ETOnline.com

Watch Pink's Daughter Willow Perform an Olivia Rodrigo Song at Her First Recital

Pink showed off her daughter, Willow’s, singing skills. In a clip, posted on Instagram, the "Try" singer shared a video from her daughter’s first recital. "This 11 year old (11,000 year old soul) blows me away. @oliviarodrigo," the proud mom wrote next to the video. Over the clip of Willow taking the stage were the words, "So proud of this girl (first recital) nailed it."
ktalnews.com

Ohio’s Girl Named Tom reacts to ‘The Voice’ win

(NBC) —“The Voice” has crowned its Season 21 champion and Girl Named Tom is one unlike any other the show’s ever had. For the very first time, the champion of “The Voice” is not a single voice but three of them. The sibling trio from Pettisville, Ohio captured the crown.
PETTISVILLE, OH
HollywoodLife

Charlie’s Angel’s Jaclyn Smith, 77, Packs On PDA During Work Out With Husband: Video

Jaclyn Smith, 76, and her husband Brad Allen, 68, know how to keep their chemistry going! The couple showed off their chemistry during a joint sweat session posted to Instagram over the weekend on Dec. 10. “It’s hard to stay motivated to work out during the holiday season but Brad and I have found a way to have a few laughs while also getting a workout done!” the Charlie’s Angels icon penned in her caption. In a second workout video, the legendary star wrote, “We decided to turn it up a notch with our workouts!”
OK! Magazine

Kendall Jenner Is All Smiles On Ski Vacation Following Split From Devin Booker — Photos

Distracting herself? Kendall Jenner appeared to be in a good mood when she was spotted on a ski vacation in mid-December — almost one month after she split from Devin Booker. On Monday, December 12, the 27-year-old uploaded a few snaps of herself bundled up in the cold. In the first photo, the brunette beauty sported a green jacket, jeans and a fluffy hat, and in the second photo, Jenner is seen modeling while outside in the snow. Of course, people couldn't help but comment on the fun outfit. One person wrote, "Yellowstone but make it fashun 🤠," while another...
HollywoodLife

Michael Keaton, 71, Holds Hands With GF Marni Turner On Romantic Date Night In LA: Photos

Michael Keaton, 71, and his longtime girlfriend Marni Turner stepped out for a romantic dinner date in the Los Angeles, CA area on on Friday. The actor and his significant other showed off their close bond by holding hands while outside the Italian restaurant, Toscana, where they enjoyed their food. He wore a gray jacket over a black top with a white t-shirt underneath, tan pants, and tan shoes while she wore a gray sweater, loose gray pants, and white sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

