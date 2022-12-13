Read full article on original website
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Kaley Cuoco Kisses Tom Pelphrey As She Shows Off Her Baby Bump On Lunch Date
The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco, 37, and her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, 40, paused for a kiss while on a lunch outing near Calabasas, CA on Dec. 12. The soon-to-be-mom’s baby bump was covered up by her oversized brown Gucci hoodie, which she paired with grey Nike sweatpants and pink slides. Kaley accessorized her look with brown sunglasses and a simple gold chain necklace for the casual date.
bravotv.com
Lisa Rinna Debuts a Shocking New Shorter Haircut: “I Have Chills”
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member made a dramatic change to her signature hairstyle — and it’s all inspired by her late mother, Lois. Lisa Rinna is known for her signature shag haircut. That’s why, when she stepped out on the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards on December 6, Bravoholics were surprised by her new look: a windswept pixie, which she paired with a sleek, plunging black Givenchy dress and black sunglasses.
SheKnows
It’s a Girl! Bold & Beautiful Drops a New Child on ‘Lope’
Christmas is coming early for fans of Hope and Liam’s little family. The holidays have a special treat in store for fans of Bold & Beautiful’s Hope and Liam — a daughter is about to join them for the festive season — or perhaps we should say rejoin them.
‘Say Yes to the Dress’ Star Randy Fenoli Is Engaged! Details on His Partner, Mete Kobal
TLC viewers know and love bridal designer Randy Fenoli from Say Yes to the Dress. Many brides-to-be look to Randy for his attention to detail and flair for making them feel like the most important person in the room on their special day. Randy’s charm has since led to several SYTTD spinoffs, such as Say Yes to the Dress: Randy Knows Best and Randy to the Rescue, among others.
Michelle Pfeiffer Has a Chic New Blunt Bob Courtesy of Jennifer Aniston’s Hairstylist
These days, that old beauty diktat that women should cut their hair once they reach a certain age—the famed “mom hair”—is rightly dismissed. Case in point: Michelle Pfeiffer. The 64-year-old actor has rocked everything from sun-kissed long locks to a blunt, directional lob—and looked damn good no matter the length.
ETOnline.com
Watch Pink's Daughter Willow Perform an Olivia Rodrigo Song at Her First Recital
Pink showed off her daughter, Willow’s, singing skills. In a clip, posted on Instagram, the "Try" singer shared a video from her daughter’s first recital. "This 11 year old (11,000 year old soul) blows me away. @oliviarodrigo," the proud mom wrote next to the video. Over the clip of Willow taking the stage were the words, "So proud of this girl (first recital) nailed it."
Tim Allen Opens Up About How Comedy Has Changed Since The ’70s
Tim Allen is opening up about how comedy has changed so much in the past few decades. He started his career in the 1970s and has continued to act and do standup regularly over the years. However, now he knows that things are quite different. He explained, “I got into...
'The Voice': Morgan Myles Performs Standout Rendition of Little Big Town's 'Girl Crush' in Finale
It's finale week on The Voice, and the stakes are high. The final five performers took to the stage Monday night to try to earn their place as the season 22 winner, and Morgan Myles of Team Camila took on Little Big Town's classic hit "Girl Crush" for one of her final performances.
ktalnews.com
Ohio’s Girl Named Tom reacts to ‘The Voice’ win
(NBC) —“The Voice” has crowned its Season 21 champion and Girl Named Tom is one unlike any other the show’s ever had. For the very first time, the champion of “The Voice” is not a single voice but three of them. The sibling trio from Pettisville, Ohio captured the crown.
Jennifer Taylor Says Playing Chelsea On ‘Two And A Half Men’ Saved Her Family
The popular CBS sitcom, Two and a Half Men, hit the screen for the first time in 2003 and ended in 2015 after 12 highly successful seasons. The show featured Jennifer Taylor alongside other notable stars such as Charlie Sheen, Jon Cryer, T. Jones, and Ambler Tamblyn. Before her time...
Charlie’s Angel’s Jaclyn Smith, 77, Packs On PDA During Work Out With Husband: Video
Jaclyn Smith, 76, and her husband Brad Allen, 68, know how to keep their chemistry going! The couple showed off their chemistry during a joint sweat session posted to Instagram over the weekend on Dec. 10. “It’s hard to stay motivated to work out during the holiday season but Brad and I have found a way to have a few laughs while also getting a workout done!” the Charlie’s Angels icon penned in her caption. In a second workout video, the legendary star wrote, “We decided to turn it up a notch with our workouts!”
Kendall Jenner Is All Smiles On Ski Vacation Following Split From Devin Booker — Photos
Distracting herself? Kendall Jenner appeared to be in a good mood when she was spotted on a ski vacation in mid-December — almost one month after she split from Devin Booker. On Monday, December 12, the 27-year-old uploaded a few snaps of herself bundled up in the cold. In the first photo, the brunette beauty sported a green jacket, jeans and a fluffy hat, and in the second photo, Jenner is seen modeling while outside in the snow. Of course, people couldn't help but comment on the fun outfit. One person wrote, "Yellowstone but make it fashun 🤠," while another...
Martin Short’s Late Wife Nancy Dolman: Everything To Know About Their Marriage
Martin Short has been having a renaissance with his hit show ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and a stellar hosting gig on ‘Saturday Night Live’. The Canadian comic became a household name back in the 80s on ‘SNL’ and went on to a successful movie career, with such flicks as ‘Three Amigos’ and ‘Father of the Bride’
Donald Sutherland’s Spouse: Meet His Wife, Francine, Plus His 2 Previous Marriages
Donald Sutherland is a Canadian actor known for his roles in MASH, Citizen X. He is married to former actress Francine Racette. The star was also married to Lois Hardwick and Shirley Douglas. His most recent films include Mr. Harrigan’s Phone and Moonfall, which both premiered in 2022. Invasion...
Eva Longoria shares one of her favorite recipes just in time for the holidays!
Eva Longoria is sharing one of her favorite recipes with her fans and followers! The Hollywood star showed how to make the perfect lemon pasta, giving a glimpse of her go-to dish when she is unsure of what to cook for dinner, just in time for the...
Kristin Chenoweth & Fiance Josh Bryant Hold Hands While Out After Halting Wedding Plans
Holiday date night! Kristin Chenoweth and her fiancé Josh Bryant had a romantic evening out in Beverly Hills on Monday, December 12. The actress, 54, and musician, 40, seemed like they had a lovely date, while they also got some holiday shopping done, as they were seen holding hands as they headed from store to store. The engaged pair seemed overjoyed.
Michael Keaton, 71, Holds Hands With GF Marni Turner On Romantic Date Night In LA: Photos
Michael Keaton, 71, and his longtime girlfriend Marni Turner stepped out for a romantic dinner date in the Los Angeles, CA area on on Friday. The actor and his significant other showed off their close bond by holding hands while outside the Italian restaurant, Toscana, where they enjoyed their food. He wore a gray jacket over a black top with a white t-shirt underneath, tan pants, and tan shoes while she wore a gray sweater, loose gray pants, and white sneakers.
