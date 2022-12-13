Quentin Tarantino confirmed a long-standing rumor regarding Adam Sandler and “Inglourious Basterds” during his latest appearance on Bill Maher’s “Club Random” podcast. Joined by host Maher and co-interviewee Judd Apatow, Tarantino finally went on record saying he wrote the role of Sergeant Donny “The Bear Jew” Donowitz for Sandler. Apatow had already locked Sandler in to filming “Funny People,” however, which means Tarantino’s Sandler dream never got realized.

1 DAY AGO