Watch Metallica Perform ‘Lux Æterna’ Live for First Time at Benefit Concert
Metallica performed their new song “Lux Æterna” live for the first time Friday night at the band’s annual benefit concert in support of their All Within My Hands Foundation. “We thought that this is such a special gig here that we’d play ‘Lux Æterna,’ which is...
Quentin Tarantino Confirms Adam Sandler Was ‘Inglourious Basterds’ Top Choice: ‘I Wrote the Bear Jew for Sandler’
Quentin Tarantino confirmed a long-standing rumor regarding Adam Sandler and “Inglourious Basterds” during his latest appearance on Bill Maher’s “Club Random” podcast. Joined by host Maher and co-interviewee Judd Apatow, Tarantino finally went on record saying he wrote the role of Sergeant Donny “The Bear Jew” Donowitz for Sandler. Apatow had already locked Sandler in to filming “Funny People,” however, which means Tarantino’s Sandler dream never got realized.
