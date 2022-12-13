ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Musk reveals how Twitter has handled some high-profile decisions

Twitter owner Elon Musk says he's pulling back the curtain on how the social network has handled some high-profile decisions on what you can and cannot tweet. He released internal documents to a handpicked group of journalists who have been digging through them and posting excerpts on Twitter. But is this corporate transparency or just the latest attention-grabbing stunt by the billionaire CEO? NPR correspondent Shannon Bond joins us. Shannon, OK, for listeners who might not be familiar, what are the Twitter Files?
Physicists are still trying to understand time

This show starts at six minutes and 30 seconds past the hour exactly. And we measure everything we say and record to the hundredths of the second. Knowing the time is what keeps this show running. And it's the same time you see on watches, phones and walls. But time has another side to it, one that the clocks don't show. As part of our series Finding Time, NPR's Geoff Brumfiel went on a quest to uncover the truth about time.
Announcing the fifth annual NPR Student Podcast Challenge

Hey teachers, parents, students: NPR's Student Podcast Challenge is back – for a fifth year! Beginning in January and running through April, we'll once again be hearing from thousands of student podcasters, all competing for our grand prizes and a chance to hear their stories on NPR. When we...
Morning news brief

The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged the former CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX with violating securities laws. Prosecutors say Sam Bankman-Fried orchestrated a massive yearslong fraud. NPR's David Gura joins us now. David, hello. DAVID GURA, BYLINE: Hey, Rob. SCHMITZ: Walk us through this indictment, David. What does...
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

