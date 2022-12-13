Read full article on original website
Musk reveals how Twitter has handled some high-profile decisions
Twitter owner Elon Musk says he's pulling back the curtain on how the social network has handled some high-profile decisions on what you can and cannot tweet. He released internal documents to a handpicked group of journalists who have been digging through them and posting excerpts on Twitter. But is this corporate transparency or just the latest attention-grabbing stunt by the billionaire CEO? NPR correspondent Shannon Bond joins us. Shannon, OK, for listeners who might not be familiar, what are the Twitter Files?
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Tots on errands, phone mystery, stinky sweat benefits: Our top non-virus global posts
Though viral diseases grabbed most of our headlines this year, some of our other stories definitely caught your eye. Topping the list was a story about how much autonomy should be granted to very young kids, sparked by 'Old Enough!,' a Netflix show about unsupervised toddlers in Japan running errands for their parents.
Physicists are still trying to understand time
This show starts at six minutes and 30 seconds past the hour exactly. And we measure everything we say and record to the hundredths of the second. Knowing the time is what keeps this show running. And it's the same time you see on watches, phones and walls. But time has another side to it, one that the clocks don't show. As part of our series Finding Time, NPR's Geoff Brumfiel went on a quest to uncover the truth about time.
Announcing the fifth annual NPR Student Podcast Challenge
Hey teachers, parents, students: NPR's Student Podcast Challenge is back – for a fifth year! Beginning in January and running through April, we'll once again be hearing from thousands of student podcasters, all competing for our grand prizes and a chance to hear their stories on NPR. When we...
Morning news brief
The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged the former CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX with violating securities laws. Prosecutors say Sam Bankman-Fried orchestrated a massive yearslong fraud. NPR's David Gura joins us now. David, hello. DAVID GURA, BYLINE: Hey, Rob. SCHMITZ: Walk us through this indictment, David. What does...
