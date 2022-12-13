Read full article on original website
Robbins Ranch in Exeter bringing holiday cheer
A festive drive-thru light display in Exeter is bringing all the holiday cheer! Clarence Robbins doesn't know how many lights he has on his ranch but guesses there's about a million.
Bakersfield Now
Man robs Delano market of $13k, arrested in Visalia: Delano Police
DELANO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Visalia man was arrested on robbery and weapons charges after he allegedly robbed a Delano market of over $13,000 earlier this week, according to the Delano Police Department (DPD). On Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. Delano Police officers were called to La Favorita Market, located...
Madera Community Hospital sold to Trinity Health
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera Community Hospital is expected to see financial stability and improvements to the facility’s infrastructure with its sale to Trinity Health Corporation, according to an announcement from the state Attorney General’s office. On Thursday, California Attorney General Rob Bonta conditionally approved the sale of what state officials described as a financially […]
thesungazette.com
City Serve, Cal Dairies serves abundant donation for 10 families
VISALIA – During the season of giving, a local nonprofit, a dairy company and churches across the county have come together to provide 10 different families with items on their “needs list.”. Raquel Garica, who is part of City Serve Tulare Kings in Visalia, went alongside executives from...
La Mejor in Farmersville gearing up for busiest time of the year
Tortilleria "La Mejor" Del Valle in Farmersville is celebrating 51 years in business.
Fresno EOC to deliver free meals for Fresno County kids during winter break
The Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission will deliver lunches throughout the county from December 19 through January 6.
Hanford Sentinel
Drone show to dazzle at Winter Wonderland
Organizers of Hanford Winter Wonderland have announced a new and noteworthy addition to this year’s festivities. This Friday, Dec. 16, the public is invited to attend a free, holiday-themed drone light show performed by Skye Dreams at Civic Park, 400 N. Douty Street. Terry and Deb Toews founded Santa...
wbrc.com
Doing the right thing: Police praise 2 young women for returning money found at ATM
PARLIER, Calif. (Gray News) - A police department in California is showing its appreciation for two good Samaritans who helped return money they found. The Parlier Police Department said officers were called to a Bank of the West location on Dec. 8 regarding a report of property found. Arriving officers...
Expansion on affordable housing project in Dinuba
A small Valley community celebrated the expansion of an affordable housing project on Thursday.
Hanford Sentinel
College of the Sequoias Training Resource Center concludes farming grant
The College of the Sequoias Training Resource Center was awarded a grant to support California's Central Valley specialty crop industry by providing affordable food safety training. This grant ran from Nov. 1, 2020 through Nov. 30, 2022. This grant delivered over 40 training to almost 400 farmers and processors in California, with 77% of them increasing their food safety knowledge. Training were rated at an average of 4.86 out of 5.
Sikh Temple to give 300,000 lbs. of food to community
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Gurudwara Guru Kalghidhar Sahib Temple in Selma is hosting a charity drive-thru food pantry this Sunday in which over 300,000 lbs of food will be given out. The event is sponsored by local businesses such as Khalsa Transportation, as well as world recognized charity Khalsa AID. This is the second […]
Hanford Sentinel
He used to hike mountains. A stroke left him learning to walk again.
Richard Samuelian recently got back from a hike in Yosemite National Park. A few years ago, the 52-year-old couldn't walk down the hallway of his home in Fresno, California, without help. Richard was watching television one day when he noticed he was having trouble seeing the screen. He started to...
Hanford Sentinel
'It deserves to be played': Musician plays pipe organ at two Hanford churches
Central Coast-based musician Cavan O’Neill is single-handedly filling Hanford’s Sunday morning air with the music of the community’s historic pipe organs. O’Neill, born in Belfast, Ireland, moved to the States as a child and now lives in Pismo Beach. Every weekend, he makes the four-hour round trip to Hanford to play pipe organs at two different local churches.
Children First: 3 grandmothers make impact in Porterville classroom
Three grandmothers are making an impact in the classroom by helping students with special needs.
Footwear among stolen packages recovered by Clovis Police in traffic stop
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 20-year-old man from Fresno was arrested in Clovis on Wednesday after officers found his car full of stolen packages, including multiple pairs of footwear, according to the Clovis Police Department. Officers say they conducted a traffic stop in the area of Clovis Avenue and Barstow Avenue after identifying a vehicle […]
Bullard High School student collecting donations for student clothing closet
A Bullard High School student wants to make sure her classmates are dressed for success.
Mayor of Fresno to allow generator power to assist delays
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Mayor Jerry Dyer announced Friday that the City of Fresno will allow generators to be used as temporary power suppliers for newly constructed, altered, or modified buildings. While generators can now be used, there are certain provisions that come with this, including only allowing a generator to be in place for […]
thesungazette.com
Visalia and Porterville change lanes with CTC grant funded projects
TULARE COUNTY – New trails were blazed in Tulare, Fresno and Kern counties for walking and bike lanes this month, as well as new or improved road infrastructure. On Dec. 8, the California Transportation Commission (CTC) announced they would be distributing $1 billion across the state to fund 93 different walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities. Among these communities are Visalia, Porterville and cities in Fresno and Kern counties. Two-thirds of the projects will implement safe routes for children to walk or bike to school.
Fresno County woman shares story of surviving domestic violence
Capturing a true number of people experiencing intimate partner violence is virtually impossible, as the fear of reporting is often paired with a fear of an abuser.
TravelPulse
Visalia, California Becomes Country's First Autism Certified Destination
The city of Visalia in Central California announced that it has become the first-ever certified Autism Destination in the U.S. The award by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) follows a year-long effort by local tourism partners to better address the travel needs of autistic adventurers and their families in the destination.
