Hanford, CA

Bakersfield Now

Man robs Delano market of $13k, arrested in Visalia: Delano Police

DELANO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Visalia man was arrested on robbery and weapons charges after he allegedly robbed a Delano market of over $13,000 earlier this week, according to the Delano Police Department (DPD). On Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. Delano Police officers were called to La Favorita Market, located...
DELANO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera Community Hospital sold to Trinity Health

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera Community Hospital is expected to see financial stability and improvements to the facility’s infrastructure with its sale to Trinity Health Corporation, according to an announcement from the state Attorney General’s office. On Thursday, California Attorney General Rob Bonta conditionally approved the sale of what state officials described as a financially […]
MADERA, CA
thesungazette.com

City Serve, Cal Dairies serves abundant donation for 10 families

VISALIA – During the season of giving, a local nonprofit, a dairy company and churches across the county have come together to provide 10 different families with items on their “needs list.”. Raquel Garica, who is part of City Serve Tulare Kings in Visalia, went alongside executives from...
VISALIA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Drone show to dazzle at Winter Wonderland

Organizers of Hanford Winter Wonderland have announced a new and noteworthy addition to this year’s festivities. This Friday, Dec. 16, the public is invited to attend a free, holiday-themed drone light show performed by Skye Dreams at Civic Park, 400 N. Douty Street. Terry and Deb Toews founded Santa...
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

College of the Sequoias Training Resource Center concludes farming grant

The College of the Sequoias Training Resource Center was awarded a grant to support California's Central Valley specialty crop industry by providing affordable food safety training. This grant ran from Nov. 1, 2020 through Nov. 30, 2022. This grant delivered over 40 training to almost 400 farmers and processors in California, with 77% of them increasing their food safety knowledge. Training were rated at an average of 4.86 out of 5.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Sikh Temple to give 300,000 lbs. of food to community

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Gurudwara Guru Kalghidhar Sahib Temple in Selma is hosting a charity drive-thru food pantry this Sunday in which over 300,000 lbs of food will be given out. The event is sponsored by local businesses such as Khalsa Transportation, as well as world recognized charity Khalsa AID. This is the second […]
SELMA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

He used to hike mountains. A stroke left him learning to walk again.

Richard Samuelian recently got back from a hike in Yosemite National Park. A few years ago, the 52-year-old couldn't walk down the hallway of his home in Fresno, California, without help. Richard was watching television one day when he noticed he was having trouble seeing the screen. He started to...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

'It deserves to be played': Musician plays pipe organ at two Hanford churches

Central Coast-based musician Cavan O’Neill is single-handedly filling Hanford’s Sunday morning air with the music of the community’s historic pipe organs. O’Neill, born in Belfast, Ireland, moved to the States as a child and now lives in Pismo Beach. Every weekend, he makes the four-hour round trip to Hanford to play pipe organs at two different local churches.
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Mayor of Fresno to allow generator power to assist delays

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Mayor Jerry Dyer announced Friday that the City of Fresno will allow generators to be used as temporary power suppliers for newly constructed, altered, or modified buildings. While generators can now be used, there are certain provisions that come with this, including only allowing a generator to be in place for […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia and Porterville change lanes with CTC grant funded projects

TULARE COUNTY – New trails were blazed in Tulare, Fresno and Kern counties for walking and bike lanes this month, as well as new or improved road infrastructure. On Dec. 8, the California Transportation Commission (CTC) announced they would be distributing $1 billion across the state to fund 93 different walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities. Among these communities are Visalia, Porterville and cities in Fresno and Kern counties. Two-thirds of the projects will implement safe routes for children to walk or bike to school.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
TravelPulse

Visalia, California Becomes Country's First Autism Certified Destination

The city of Visalia in Central California announced that it has become the first-ever certified Autism Destination in the U.S. The award by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) follows a year-long effort by local tourism partners to better address the travel needs of autistic adventurers and their families in the destination.
VISALIA, CA

