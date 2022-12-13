ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Street Excavation Required To Repair 'Significant' Gas Leak In Northwest DC (DEVELOPING)

By Zak Failla
 4 days ago

Authorities say that several residents in Northwest Washington, DC has to be evacuated on Monday night and others were instructed to shelter in place due to a significant gas leak that will require excavation in front of the building.

At approximately 9 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, a DC Fire and EMS Hazmat team was called to the 600 block of Kennedy Street in DC, where there was a report of a vehicle that struck a gas meter of a mixed occupancy building, requiring at least three residents to evacuate, according to officials.

First responders at the scene of the gas leak in Northwest DC.

Twitter/@dcfireems

Utilities were shut down at the scene and to adjacent buildings by Washington Gas crews, who advised that they will have to excavate the street in order to stop the leak.

No timeline for the restoration of power or repairs for the gas leak has been announced.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

