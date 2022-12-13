ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bill philbert
4d ago

The Cardinals put a team on the field just good enough to make the playoffs then seem to lose in the first round but then do very little to make the team better then the year before.

donalds drumphs jerry falwells
4d ago

the st.louie cardinals spend up to the last minutes of free agents. hoping to get a loosed free agent in a steal from other organizations.

Larry Terrell
4d ago

the cardinals aren't cheap but they're always trying to get a quarter out of every 15 cents spent

