Woman charged with stealing several hundred thousand dollars from Forsyth County churchMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Alpharetta police captain arrested, others arrested for terroristic acts and drugsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Cumming Mayor, Halcyon recognized for achievements in regional tourismMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Major grocery store chain closes another Georgia supermarket locationKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Enjoying These Fun Downtown Marietta Activities Is Easier Thanks to City's Parking MapDeanLandMarietta, GA
wabe.org
New Georgia House member arrested on drug and theft charges
An incoming Georgia state representative has been arrested after investigators said he stole prescription narcotics at the retirement complex he manages. Danny Rampey, 67, of Statham, was arrested Thursday, jail records show. He was charged with six counts of obtaining drugs by misrepresentation or theft, six counts of exploiting an elder or disabled adult, five counts of burglary and one count of drug possession.
fox5atlanta.com
Clients want high-end Georgia home builder arrested
High-end home builder Mikel Muffley was in court pushing back against clients who say he stole their money. The FOX 5 I-Team's Dana Fowle was at court and heard both sides of this unusual case.
YAHOO!
St. Paul man found guilty in large-scale marijuana trafficking conspiracy plot
After a three-day trial, a federal jury found a St. Paul man guilty of possession of marijuana and conspiracy and intent to distribute it, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Minneapolis. Danny William Gehl Jr., 40, was convicted Wednesday of one count of conspiracy to distribute marijuana and...
YAHOO!
Basketball court shooting leads to decades in prison for man in Henry County
A Henry County jury has sentenced a Henry County man to decades in prison after he was found guilty of shooting a man in the back of the head at a basketball court. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to a news release, In March...
WMAZ
Former inmate says slain Gwinnett correctional officer left permanent mark
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are still searching for the suspect accused of murdering a Gwinnett County correctional officer. They said leads have slowed. After another new photo was released, authorities are hoping someone may recognize the person. Tributes continue to pour in for Scott Riner – with a...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia House representative-elect charged with taking medications from assisted living home, deputies say
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Barrow County arrested a newly-elected Georgia House of Representatives member accused of stealing medications from an assisted living home he manages in Winder. The Barrow County Sheriff's Office said Danny Rampey, recently elected to represent District 119 in the state house, is charged with...
fox5atlanta.com
High-end home builder arrested after clients take him to court
ATLANTA - A high-end home builder company CEO finds himself in court pushing back against clients who say he stole their money. And a lot of it. An Atlanta couple wanted him arrested. Mikel Muffley is a realtor. He owns Muffley Homes "master luxury builders." His company advertises it does...
Third person pleads guilty in Stonecrest’s pandemic relief scandal
A third person has been implicated in connection with the city of Stonecrest’s pandemic relief spending scandal....
YAHOO!
St. Cloud man sentenced to 34 months in prison for drug possession after Dawson, Minnesota, traffic stop
District Court to 34 months in prison after a jury found him guilty in June of third-degree drug possession. Deronti Rogers Jr. was sentenced Oct. 13 by Judge Thomas Van Hon, who gave Rogers credit for 100 days served. A charge of knowingly failing to register as a predatory offender was dismissed. A lesser charge of driving after license cancellation was not adjudicated.
Forsyth County Blotter: Alpharetta police captain arrested, others arrested for terroristic acts and drugs
Photo byForsyth County Sheriff's Office. (Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. An Alpharetta police captain was arrested in Forsyth County for simple assault, family violence, and criminal assault.
YAHOO!
Man caught in crossfire of shooting at DeKalb County gas station, officials say
DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting at a gas station Friday. Authorities told Channel 2 Action News officers responded to reports of a person shot at a Texaco on Snapfinger Woods Drive around 4 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When officers arrived, they...
YAHOO!
Trial for alleged leader of Hawaii crime syndicate set
Dec. 15—The alleged head of a Hawaii crime syndicate operating since the late 1990s and six purported co-conspirators pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a third superseding indictment ahead of their trial in April. The alleged head of a Hawaii crime syndicate operating since the late 1990s and six purported...
Porch pirate arrested for stealing holiday packages from several Ga. houses, deputies say
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Jackson County man is in custody after stealing packages off of porches across the county, according to deputies. Deputies say James William Ford, 39, nabbed holiday packages off of doorsteps in West Jackson, Hoschton, Pendergrass and Jefferson. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Gunna and alleged gang co-founder negotiate guilty pleas in YSL RICO case
Two co-defendants including Atlanta rapper Gunna have entered negotiated guilty pleas ahead of the RICO trial against th...
Transgender state employees sue state after they say they were denied health care coverage
ATLANTA — Two transgender state workers are suing the state of Georgia because they say they were discriminated against because the State Health Care Benefit Plan denied them coverage for transgender-related health care. A third state employee is also joining in on the suit because she said the plan...
DA: Gang members who plotted, killed husband, father of 6 convicted
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County jury reached a guilty verdict last week for two gang members, who have affiliation with Young Slime Life and Slaughter Gang, in the 2019 murder of 39-year-old husband and father Sulaiman Jalloh. The District Attorney said both Cordarius Dorsey and Quintavious Jackson...
Florida man sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for shipping himself over 18 pounds of meth
TAMPA, Fla. — A man from Florida has been sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for shipping himself more than 18 pounds of methamphetamine, officials say. Jason Ryan Hardy, 40, has been sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Hardy pleaded guilty back on January 11, 2022.
YAHOO!
Investigators seized $33K and 3 vehicles in drug bust. They're keeping some of the money and a Ford F-150 after dropped charges
Dec. 14—The District Attorney's Office may have dropped the charges against 16 defendants in a massive drug trafficking investigation, but the drug task force overseeing the case is keeping more than $21,000 of seized money and a 2015 Ford F-150 worth an estimated $30,500. The investigation ground to a...
Man found fatally shot near entrance of his Gwinnett County home
A man was found shot to death Thursday evening at his Gwinnett County home, police said.
Metro Atlanta man sentenced to 17 years in prison for drug trafficking, U.S. Marshals say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta man will serve 17 years in prison after he attempted to flee from police while trafficking methamphetamines, according to the U.S. Marshals Office. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Dec. 6, Chief U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell...
