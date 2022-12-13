ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suwanee, GA

wabe.org

New Georgia House member arrested on drug and theft charges

An incoming Georgia state representative has been arrested after investigators said he stole prescription narcotics at the retirement complex he manages. Danny Rampey, 67, of Statham, was arrested Thursday, jail records show. He was charged with six counts of obtaining drugs by misrepresentation or theft, six counts of exploiting an elder or disabled adult, five counts of burglary and one count of drug possession.
BARROW COUNTY, GA
WMAZ

Former inmate says slain Gwinnett correctional officer left permanent mark

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are still searching for the suspect accused of murdering a Gwinnett County correctional officer. They said leads have slowed. After another new photo was released, authorities are hoping someone may recognize the person. Tributes continue to pour in for Scott Riner – with a...
fox5atlanta.com

High-end home builder arrested after clients take him to court

ATLANTA - A high-end home builder company CEO finds himself in court pushing back against clients who say he stole their money. And a lot of it. An Atlanta couple wanted him arrested. Mikel Muffley is a realtor. He owns Muffley Homes "master luxury builders." His company advertises it does...
ATLANTA, GA
YAHOO!

St. Cloud man sentenced to 34 months in prison for drug possession after Dawson, Minnesota, traffic stop

District Court to 34 months in prison after a jury found him guilty in June of third-degree drug possession. Deronti Rogers Jr. was sentenced Oct. 13 by Judge Thomas Van Hon, who gave Rogers credit for 100 days served. A charge of knowingly failing to register as a predatory offender was dismissed. A lesser charge of driving after license cancellation was not adjudicated.
DAWSON, MN
YAHOO!

Trial for alleged leader of Hawaii crime syndicate set

Dec. 15—The alleged head of a Hawaii crime syndicate operating since the late 1990s and six purported co-conspirators pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a third superseding indictment ahead of their trial in April. The alleged head of a Hawaii crime syndicate operating since the late 1990s and six purported...
HAWAII STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Florida man sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for shipping himself over 18 pounds of meth

TAMPA, Fla. — A man from Florida has been sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for shipping himself more than 18 pounds of methamphetamine, officials say. Jason Ryan Hardy, 40, has been sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Hardy pleaded guilty back on January 11, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE

