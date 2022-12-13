Void remains at Grant County Sheriff's Office after coronavirus claimed deputy's life two years ago

Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Rollover crash near Moses lake results in minor injuries
MOSES LAKE, Wash. – Roads were icy Thursday morning across Grant County as crews responded to a rollover crash at Road 3 near Road Q, about seven miles east of Moses Lake. The crash occurred slightly before 10 a.m. and was cleared by about noon. According to the Grant...
KXLY
22-year-old dies in collision on U.S. 97 near Wenatchee
WENATCHEE, Wash. — A 22-year-old man died in a crash on U.S. Route 97 near Wenatchee. The crash occurred near Five Mill Creek Road on Wednesday morning. According to Washington State Patrol, a car was traveling southbound but lost traction and slid into the northbound lane. A semi truck...
ifiberone.com
22-year-old man killed in wreck with semi-truck north of Blewett Pass
BLEWETT PASS — A Chelan man was killed in a collision between a pickup truck and a semi-truck Wednesday morning on US 97 north of Blewett Pass. Donaciano Servin Marquez, a 46-year-old Chelan man, was driving a 2007 GMC pickup truck south on US 97. State troopers say he lost control on the icy highway, causing the vehicle to slide into the northbound lane.
ifiberone.com
Health officials investigating what appears to be two flu-related deaths in Grant County
MOSES LAKE - Influenza has reportedly claimed its first victims of the season in Grant County. On Friday, the Grant County Health District (GCHD) reported that health officials are investigating what's suspected to be two flu-induced deaths in the area. GCHD stated that it is looking into the death of a man in his 50's who had underlying health issues and a woman whose age remains unknown.
Nationwide Report
People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Franklin County (Franklin County, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle crash was reported on Monday in Franklin County. Officials did not state the exact number of people injured due to the accident. Authorities confirmed that the collision occurred on US 12 on the Snake River Bridge. A total of 13 cars were...
Hostage held has a human shield still critical after a Pasco police shootout with a gunman
The woman remains hospitalized in critical condition.
kpq.com
Man Convicted of 1994 Murder Resentenced to Life Without Parole
A Wenatchee man convicted of murdering someone back in 1994 will continue serving his prison sentence of life without parole. Chelan County Superior Court Judge Travis Brandt resentenced 47-year-old Michael Randall Lauderdale to life without parole on Thursday. Back in 1994, a then 19-year-old Lauderdale was arrested for murdering 21-year-old...
nbcrightnow.com
Moses Lake man accused of killing wife appears in court
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — The Moses Lake man charged with killing his wife earlier this year appeared in court for the first time on December 13 after extradition from Pennsylvania. Charles Bergman, 54, is being charged with one count of first-degree murder. Bergman was appointed two public defenders and...
Jaws of Life Used to Extract Driver in Moses Lake Head-On Crash
No word on the extent of injuries, but one driver had to be extracted by Moses Lake Fire Department using the jaws of life. Head-on crash on SR-17 collects a third vehicle Wednesday morning. The Moses Lake Police Department says a Wednesday morning crash near the intersection of State Route...
School bus, delivery truck collide on icy rural Franklin County road
Nearby farmers helped evacuate the students.
kpq.com
Jailed East Wenatchee Man Alleged To Be Biggest Source Of Fentanyl In Area
A 36-year-old man is in jail after detectives say they found 8,000 fentanyl pills at his residence in East Wenatchee. Detectives filed a notice of arrest document Monday in Douglas County Superior Court, saying they also found 19.7 grams of heroin in the garage of Shawn James Drummond in the 600 block of North Grover Place.
ifiberone.com
SR 17 back open in Moses Lake; two people hospitalized after head-on collision
MOSES LAKE — Two people were taken to the hospital following a head-on collision Wednesday morning on state Route 17 in Moses Lake. The collision occurred just before 9 a.m. on SR 17, south of North Stratford Road. Moses Lake police say a southbound vehicle crossed into the northbound lanes and collided head-on with a southbound vehicle. A third vehicle then collided with one of the other vehicles.
kpq.com
Head-on Collision Blocks SR 17 For Over an Hour
A collision on SR 17 blocked traffic for over an hour Wednesday morning. Around 9 a.m., Moses Lake Police officers responded to a head-on collision on SR 17 at the railroad tracks south of Stratford Road. A vehicle going southbound crossed into the opposite lane and collided with a vehicle...
KHQ Right Now
Blewett pass closed both directions after serious injury crash
KITTITAS, Wash. - According to the Washington State Patrol, a serious injury crash on SR 97 near milepost 170 has closed Blewett pass in both directions. If you're in the area you should expect delays. Avoid Blewett pass if possible. There is no estimated time for when the road will reopen.
ifiberone.com
Railroad ties set fire Monday in Wenatchee; arson investigation ongoing
WENATCHEE — A fire Monday evening near railroad tracks in Wenatchee is being investigated as arson. According to Newsradio 560 KPQ, firefighters responded about 6:40 p.m. to the 200 block of North Wenatchee Avenue. Crews arrived to find railroad ties on fire. It took about 20 minutes to extinguish the fire.
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake to hold screening and roundtable discussion in hopes of exposing an epidemic that’s ‘hiding in plain sight’
MOSES LAKE - Compromised mental health, substance abuse and suicide are too common amongst youth in our local communities, which is why three local organizations have banded together to literally bring the issue ‘to the table’ on Dec. 20. The Moses Lake Community Coalition, the Grant County Suicide...
ifiberone.com
State's first bird flu outbreak in large commercial flock reported in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY — The first outbreak of bird flu in a large commercial flock in Washington state has been reported in Franklin County. The large operation reported high numbers of sudden deaths in their chickens in a single barn at one of their farms last week, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA). Other birds were lethargic and showing additional signs of illness, prompting an investigation by state and federal veterinarians.
ifiberone.com
NCW Libraries branches open as warming centers
WENATCHEE — All 30 NCW Libraries branches will also be serving as warming centers as frigid temperatures are expected. Areas in north central Washington are expected to see temperatures drop into the sing digits through the weekend, with snow returning early next week, according to the National Weather Service.
610KONA
Bird Flu Confirmed In South Central Washington Commercial Operation
The Washington State Department of Agriculture has confirmed a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a large commercial flock. The Franklin County operation first reported a high number of sudden deaths of chickens to the WSDA last week. Investigators say other birds were lethargic and showing additional signs of illness; prompting an investigation by state and federal veterinarians. State officials quarantined the impacted operation, and all birds on the farm were quickly and humanely put down.
ifiberone.com
It's official, electricity costs in Grant County are going up in 2023 thanks to inflation
EPHRATA - With a surge in inflation not seen in decades, it was only a matter of time until utility officials at Grant PUD had to make a decision to compensate for the rising costs of doing business. That was evident this week, when Grant PUD's commission board formally approved a plan for new electricity rates in 2023.
Comments / 4