Void remains at Grant County Sheriff's Office after coronavirus claimed deputy's life two years ago

MOSES LAKE - Influenza has reportedly claimed its first victims of the season in Grant County. On Friday, the Grant County Health District (GCHD) reported that health officials are investigating what's suspected to be two flu-induced deaths in the area. GCHD stated that it is looking into the death of a man in his 50's who had underlying health issues and a woman whose age remains unknown.

GRANT COUNTY, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO