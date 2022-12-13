Jalil George, young real estate investor, shot and killed in Park Heights

Jalil George was a man on a mission to make Baltimore better and the city is now worse off without him.

George, a young real estate investor in Baltimore, was ready to give back to his community.

Posting a video on Facebook back in July, he was excited about buying a property in Park Heights to renovate and sell.

During a walk through on that investment property five months later, he was killed.

Baltimore police were called to the 2500 block of Oswego Avenue December 7, around three in the afternoon.

They found George shot in his arm and head, he died at the scene.

"I can't fathom in my wildest imagination how this could have even happen. How the mistake could have even happen,” said Terry Williams, Challenge to Change CEO.

Williams, known as “Uncle T," has known George for about six years. He says George didn't have a mean bone in his body and feels this was not a targeted shooting.

"That's what makes this so hard to accept because this was a young brother that was just doing the right thing. Some of these murders is expected because the way a lot of these young guys are living, but this one here I can assure you this took everybody by storm,” said Williams.

Williams says this was George’s first investment property, where he was looking to make a difference.

"He was about beautifying and electrifying his community. He was about embellishing his neighborhood, buying houses and making them affordable for low income residents in this area," said Williams.

In memory of George, a rally against violence will be held Wednesday in Park Heights.

It's here that those from the Tendea Family and Morgan State University will come together to shine light on families that have been affected.

It will be a call to bring back peace and hope to the West Baltimore community. There is also a GoFundMe page set up for George.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.