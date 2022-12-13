ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Jalil George, young real estate investor, shot and killed in Park Heights

By Ashley McDowell
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02mONX_0jgQIeHu00

Jalil George was a man on a mission to make Baltimore better and the city is now worse off without him.

George, a young real estate investor in Baltimore, was ready to give back to his community.

Posting a video on Facebook back in July, he was excited about buying a property in Park Heights to renovate and sell.

During a walk through on that investment property five months later, he was killed.

Baltimore police were called to the 2500 block of Oswego Avenue December 7, around three in the afternoon.

They found George shot in his arm and head, he died at the scene.

"I can't fathom in my wildest imagination how this could have even happen. How the mistake could have even happen,” said Terry Williams, Challenge to Change CEO.

Williams, known as “Uncle T," has known George for about six years. He says George didn't have a mean bone in his body and feels this was not a targeted shooting.

"That's what makes this so hard to accept because this was a young brother that was just doing the right thing. Some of these murders is expected because the way a lot of these young guys are living, but this one here I can assure you this took everybody by storm,” said Williams.

Williams says this was George’s first investment property, where he was looking to make a difference.

"He was about beautifying and electrifying his community. He was about embellishing his neighborhood, buying houses and making them affordable for low income residents in this area," said Williams.

In memory of George, a rally against violence will be held Wednesday in Park Heights.

It's here that those from the Tendea Family and Morgan State University will come together to shine light on families that have been affected.

RELATED: Group asks community if they want to leave or change following four murders in 24 hours

It will be a call to bring back peace and hope to the West Baltimore community. There is also a GoFundMe page set up for George.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Comments / 3

Natalie Scats
3d ago

His murder was senseless Baltimore City is out of control and been that way for awhile now sending my prayers and condolences to the victim family and friends 🙏🏾🕊️

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Police: Help locate man responsible for Dec. 9 Baltimore homicide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department Homicide Detectives need your help locating the man responsible for a homicide that happened on Dec. 9. Gerald Reed was shot and killed in the 5600 block of Albanene Place around midnight, police said. Police are offering up to an $8,000 reward...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Remembering Officer Keona Holley: Baltimore officer ambushed, shot in patrol car a year ago

BALTIMORE - One year ago, a community and police department were shattered, just days before Christmas.Baltimore City Police Officer Keona Holley was ambushed and shot while sitting in her patrol car in Curtis Bay.Holley, a mother of four, was working overtime when she was shot on Dec. 16, 2021. She died a week later at the hospital.Elliot Knox, 31, and Travon Shaw, 32, face murder charges of Officer Holley. They also face murder charges in the shooting death of Justin Johnson, who was killed hours later.They are scheduled to appear in court in early 2023. Charging documents for the pair show that Knox told police he was there when Shaw opened fire into Holley's patrol car last Thursday morning. The documents state the men were seen on surveillance video parking down the street from the officer's car before the shooting unfolded.Holley was shot several times, including at least once in the head, according to charging documents.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore police arrest 16-year-old suspect in Federal Hill attempted murder, robbery

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police arrested a 16-year-old suspect and charged him with attempted murder after a shooting and robbery at the edge of Federal Hill two weeks ago.The victim, a 62-year-old man, was treated for his injuries after the December 2 shooting. The brazen crime happened just after 2:30 p.m.A neighbor told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren he saw a large police response. "The entire block up there was blocked off. I was trying to get to the highway, and there were multiple fire trucks," said Joe, who lives just a few homes from the shooting and asked us not to use his...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

String of recent carjackings in Baltimore have ride-share users and drivers on edge

BALTIMORE - Residents and visitors in Baltimore City and Baltimore County are becoming victims of a carjacking at a higher rate.The latest incident happened early Friday morning in the area of Brookhill Road.Baltimore Police have already arrested at least nine minors in a series of carjackings targeting Uber and Lyft drivers—along with their customers.And early Friday morning. officers responded to yet another carjacking.The carjackings have many who plan on using rideshares this holiday season on edge."Keep your head on a swivel, keep your doors locked and try to keep as much protection on you as possible," said Tony, a Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
popville.com

Double Shooting in Adams Morgan around 1:20am

Thanks to all who messaged. Most reported hearing 5-6 gunshots fired near the Andy’s Pizza. “The Third District is investigating a shooting in the 2400 block of 18th St NW at approximately 1:20am. An adult male sustained gunshot wounds and was in critical condition. An adult female sustained a gunshot wound (non-critical)
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Man dead, woman hospitalized after shooting in Adams Morgan

WASHINGTON — A man has died and a woman was hospitalized after a shooting in the Adams Morgan neighborhood of Northwest D.C. early Saturday morning. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to 18th Street Northwest, nearby Belmont Road Northwest, around 1:20 a.m. after a report of a shooting involving two people.
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

Police charge teen in Federal Hill shooting during robbery

Baltimore police arrested a teenager in connection with a shooting two weeks ago. City police said officers arrested a 16-year-old boy on an attempted first-degree murder charge. Police said the charge stems from the Dec. 2 shooting of a 62-year-old man in the 100 block of West Hamburg Street during...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Teen accused of shooting 62-year-old man in Federal Hill robbery

BALTIMORE -- A 16-year-old boy is accused of shooting a 62-year-old man during a robbery this month in Federal Hill, Baltimore Police said. The teen, who was arrested Wednesday, is charged with attempted first-degree murder in the shooting. Officers responded around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 to the 100 block of West Hamburg Street for a reported shooting, where they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. He was rushed to an area hospital. The shooting happened two blocks from a busy Charles Street strip of restaurants, bars and small businesses in the popular South Baltimore neighborhood.Detectives arrested the teen in Northwest Baltimore, and he was taken to Central Booking, police said. 
BALTIMORE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Police called after assault at grocery store in Rockville

Rockville City police were called to a grocery store in the Rockville Town Center area yesterday morning, after an individual reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at a store in the 200 block of N. Washington Street at 10:20 AM Friday, December 16, 2022. A suspect was accused of shoplifting at the store, as well. Dawson's Market is located on that block.
ROCKVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

4 men arrested in deadly November shooting of 19-year-old in Silver Spring

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Four suspects have been taken into custody in connection with a deadly November shooting in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Police announced on Thursday that 18-year-old Elvin Manuel Guzman-Machato, 19-year-old Junior Francisco Del-Cid, 23-year-old Elmer Lopez-Cortez, and 24-year-old Jonathan Adonys Leon-Chacon were all taken into custody in connection with the shooting.
SILVER SPRING, MD
CBS Baltimore

9 juveniles arrested in carjackings targeting Uber and Lyft drivers in the Baltimore area

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police announced Wednesday that officers have arrested at least nine juveniles in a series of carjackings targeting Uber and Lyft drivers—along with their customers—in Baltimore City and Baltimore County. "It is organized," Deputy Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said. "It is usually about five to six suspects. They rob a rideshare driver, and they take their app and start answering calls."Worley said they have closed five cases including three in the city and two in the county.Officers arrested five people in connection with two carjackings in Baltimore City on Tuesday alone. One of those carjackings happened around 3:30 p.m....
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Woman shot at outside Severn restaurant

SEVERN, MD – A woman was shot at while she sat in her vehicle outside a Severn restaurant on Wednesday. According to police, at approximately 1:45 p.m., officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to a report of shots fired outside the Taste of the Island & Soul Food located at 1155 Reece Road in Severn. “The adult female victim was seated in her vehicle with an adult passenger when she was shot at by a female suspect,” the department said. “The victim’s vehicle was struck by projectiles, however, no injuries were reported. Officers located several spent shell The post Woman shot at outside Severn restaurant appeared first on Shore News Network.
SEVERN, MD
WUSA9

Woman stabs man after fight on Red Line Metro train

WASHINGTON — A woman has been arrested after stabbing a man aboard a Red Line Metro train late Thursday night. Police said the man has been hospitalized with possible life-threatening injuries. According to a preliminary investigation by Metro Transit Police, the stabbing happened after a fight between the man...
WASHINGTON, DC
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

47K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy