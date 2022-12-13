Suspect arrested in shooting of man who collapsed in West Boca roadway

A Miami man has has been arrested in the shooting of a driver who collapsed outside his vehicle in West Boca that stemmed from a dispute over a $2 charge from the victim's food truck, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident occured around 1:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in the westbound lanes of the 7500 block of Glades Road east of Florida Turnpike.

After further investigation, Eddys Faraminan, 42, was developed as the shooter in this incident based on driver tag information, PBSO said in a news release Monday. Last Tuesday, an arrest warrant was obtained for one count of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm.

On Thursday, a PBSO tactical unit apprehended Faraminan in Miami Gardens. He was transported to Palm Beach County Jail and is being held on no bond. His next appearance has been set for 10:30 a.m. Jan. 9.

The victim's name has been withheld due to Marsy's Law but PBSO said he is expected to surive.

He had been transported to Delray Medical Center in critical condition.

Deputies learned from a witness a few vehicles behind, the man had collapsed in the roadway with his white Chevrolet truck still in drive. The vehicle rolled forward and came to rest in the median.

The witness neither saw nor heard any altercations or gunshots before the victim collapsed.

When he was conscious, investigators interviewed the victim, who told him he could recognize who shot him. As a food truck operator, he sold items to the man at a Boca West construction site.

On Dec. 1, he told investiators the man asked for a drink that cost $2 and he could pay the next day, which the operator agreed to do.

The next day, the suspect approached and confronted him about creating drama over owing him $2, PBSO said in the arrest report. The suspect reminded him that he had borrowed $10 previously and made good on his debt. The suspect then gave the money he owed and continued expressing his irritation regarding making a scene about the debt he owed him.

He later noticed the suspect in the "white Cadillac SUV following behind him and felt scared, turned right and drove westbound toward the turnpike," according to the arrest report. The suspect then pulled alongside of his driver side and motioned with his hand to pull over. The suspect then drove ahead, positioned himself in front of end and stoppefd in front of him.

They argued outside their vehicles.

"The suspect turned abruptly and produced a small pistol in his right hand," the report said. "In fear due to the behavior of the suspect, positioned his right arm over his heart as the suspect turned the gun on him. The suspect shot in the right arm, then again in the chest. In fear for his life, opened the driver door and jumped from the vehicle."

Then the suspect fired again, striking him in the back. That was the third shot.

The suspect ran to his Cadillac SUV and traveled westward.

During a photo array, the victim identified the suspect.

