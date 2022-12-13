ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

wpde.com

3 men wore ski masks, fired multiple rounds in Conway shooting: Warrants

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Three men were arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on Rufus Street on Dec. 4, according to arrest warrants from Conway Police Dept. Warrants said three men wore ski masks, got into an altercation and fired multiple shots. Two vehicles were reportedly struck...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

New Darlington police chief sworn in during ceremony

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — Darlington has a new police chief, but he is not new to the department. The swearing-in ceremony took place Friday for Jimmy Davis as the new leader of Darlington police. Davis has been working with the department for 32 years. He said he is so...
DARLINGTON, SC
wpde.com

3 taken to hospital following multi-car crash on River Oaks Drive

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A multi-car crash is impacting travel along River Oaks Drive near Myrtle Beach. Crews ask that drivers avoid the area of River Oaks Drive and World Tour Boulevard, as lanes of traffic are blocked due to a four-vehicle crash requiring extrication operations. NEW: Surfside Beach...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Crews respond to vehicle fire in Loris

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a reported vehicle fire in Horry County Thursday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said the fire happened around 7:21 a.m. in the 3000 block of Daisy Road in Loris. The fire was extinguished with no reported injuries, crews said. Further information...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

MUSC Health Florence best in South Carolina for maternity care: Report

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — MUSC Health Florence Medical Center has been recognized as the best hospital in South Carolina for maternity care (uncomplicated pregnancy), according to U.S. News & World Report. The annual evaluation is designed to assist expectant parents and their doctors in making informed decisions about where...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

New Latta mayor sworn in, ready to serve

LATTA, S.C. (WPDE) — A swearing-in ceremony took place Thursday afternoon for Latta Mayor Teresa Mason. Mason's husband, Brian Mason, held the Bible and stood by her side as she took the oath of office. Mason wants her community to come together and said she's already had some people...
LATTA, SC
wpde.com

Pepsi bottling plant coming to North Myrtle Beach industrial park

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Pepsi Bottling Ventures LLC (PBV) is expanding operations in Horry County and will be located at the new North Myrtle Beach industrial park. The company's $15 million investment will create 27 new jobs and include a 164,850-square-foot distribution warehouse at the Palmetto Coast...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC

