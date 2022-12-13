Read full article on original website
NC deputy hit, killed by drunk driver while investigating robbery
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A deputy from North Carolina was killed in the line of duty early Friday morning when he was hit by a drunk driver. Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca, Jr., 24, started his career with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in November 2020, Sheriff Wright said.
2 charged after shots fired into Darlington County home with children inside
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people have been charged after shots were fired into a home Wednesday night in Darlington. The Darlington County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a home on Kant Avenue in reference to a report of someone shooting into a home. According to a...
Conway PD ask for help identifying person of interest in forgery investigation
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers with the Conway Police Dept. opened an investigation into a forgery that happened on Nov. 23rd. Investigators were able to obtain photographs of the person of interest and ask for assistance in identifying the person in the pictures. If you have any information, call...
3 men wore ski masks, fired multiple rounds in Conway shooting: Warrants
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Three men were arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on Rufus Street on Dec. 4, according to arrest warrants from Conway Police Dept. Warrants said three men wore ski masks, got into an altercation and fired multiple shots. Two vehicles were reportedly struck...
New Darlington police chief sworn in during ceremony
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — Darlington has a new police chief, but he is not new to the department. The swearing-in ceremony took place Friday for Jimmy Davis as the new leader of Darlington police. Davis has been working with the department for 32 years. He said he is so...
Man steals children's presents under Christmas tree at Marlboro Co. home: Deputies
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A McColl man was arrested Thursday after breaking into a home and stealing Christmas presents, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday night, around 10 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Trails Edge Road in the McColl area for a burglary.
Body found in Florence Co. golf club ditch identified as missing 66-year-old man
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County coroner has identified a body that was found Wednesday in a water-filled ditch at Traces Golf Club. Coroner Keith von Lutcken said 66-year-old Bansibhai Narsinhbhar Patel, of India, left home walking early Wednesday morning, but when he didn’t return, his family called for assistance.
3 taken to hospital following multi-car crash on River Oaks Drive
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A multi-car crash is impacting travel along River Oaks Drive near Myrtle Beach. Crews ask that drivers avoid the area of River Oaks Drive and World Tour Boulevard, as lanes of traffic are blocked due to a four-vehicle crash requiring extrication operations. NEW: Surfside Beach...
Crews respond to vehicle fire in Loris
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a reported vehicle fire in Horry County Thursday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said the fire happened around 7:21 a.m. in the 3000 block of Daisy Road in Loris. The fire was extinguished with no reported injuries, crews said. Further information...
'Everything is gone:' Marlboro Co. family devastated after losing home to fire
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Joe Crowley said Christmas just won't be the same for his family following a fire that all but destroyed their home last Friday morning in Marlboro County. Crowley, his wife and teenage son lived at the home. Officials with the Blenheim Fire Dept. said...
'Life or death situation' in Florence: Puppies need bottle feeders after mom loses uterus
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Puppies at a shelter in Florence need immediate help after their mom had to have her uterus removed and couldn't provide milk. The Florence Area Humane Society said the mama dog came into the shelter Wednesday and gave birth but her uterus was so badly infected it had to be removed so now she has mastitis and no milk.
SC man walking from coast to coast and back raising awareness for homelessness
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. (WACH) — One South Carolina man has made it his mission to walk from the east coast to the west coast and back. His journey of strength and purpose brought him to Leesville, where he’s waiting wait out the weather. His name is Michael Anderson. Michael...
Santa Paws is comin' town : Horry Co. animal shelter free foster, adoptions for Christmas
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Animal Care Center is hoping some elves living along the Grand Strand will bring some cats and dogs home for the 'paw'lidays this season. In part of their new two part program, HCACC is looking to place as many shelter pets...
MUSC Health Florence best in South Carolina for maternity care: Report
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — MUSC Health Florence Medical Center has been recognized as the best hospital in South Carolina for maternity care (uncomplicated pregnancy), according to U.S. News & World Report. The annual evaluation is designed to assist expectant parents and their doctors in making informed decisions about where...
Florence organization building housing for women, children receives $100K donation
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A Florence organization that helps to provide housing for women and their children got a large donation Friday to continue its mission. Wesley Stokes asked the community members to match his donation of $50,000 to House of Hope for Hope Village. That's a community of...
Disaster recovery centers closing in Horry, Georgetown Co.; FEMA help still available
WPDE — Disaster Recovery Centers in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties are set to close next week, but FEMA will still be available to help. FEMA specialists will be available to help Hurricane Ian disaster survivors update information in their accounts and direct them to federal, state and community programs and assistance.
15-year tradition: Marion woman makes sure children wake up to presents Christmas morning
MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — A Marion woman has one goal this season - she wants every child to have a present to open on Christmas morning. Ellen Baldwin has been providing toys for children in her community for more than 15 years. Since 2007, she's gotten the help of...
Middle Ridge Avenue extension project on track to be complete by December 2023
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Government posted to Facebook to share an update on the Ride 3 Middle Ridge Avenue extension project. The county said they are making progress and are on course to meet the expected completion date of Dec. 16, 2023. When completed, the extension...
New Latta mayor sworn in, ready to serve
LATTA, S.C. (WPDE) — A swearing-in ceremony took place Thursday afternoon for Latta Mayor Teresa Mason. Mason's husband, Brian Mason, held the Bible and stood by her side as she took the oath of office. Mason wants her community to come together and said she's already had some people...
Pepsi bottling plant coming to North Myrtle Beach industrial park
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Pepsi Bottling Ventures LLC (PBV) is expanding operations in Horry County and will be located at the new North Myrtle Beach industrial park. The company's $15 million investment will create 27 new jobs and include a 164,850-square-foot distribution warehouse at the Palmetto Coast...
