Moderate Republicans weigh hardball tactics to counter anti-McCarthy crew
As frustration inside the House GOP has grown over a small band of anti-Kevin McCarthy lawmakers, an idea to strike back at the rebellious group has been floated among some Republicans: kicking these members off their committees, according to multiple members involved in the conversations. While discussions over retributions for...
Senate passes defense bill that rescinds military Covid vaccine mandate
The Senate voted on Thursday to pass sweeping legislation that would authorize $858 billion in national defense funding and rescind the US military's Covid vaccine mandate. Now that it has passed the Senate, the measure is cleared for President Joe Biden's signature. The House already approved the measure -- a final negotiated version of the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2023, which sets the policy agenda and authorizes funding for the Department of Defense.
Biden and Senate Democrats set to close out historic 2 years in judicial confirmations, pledging more
Throughout the legislative battles of President Joe Biden's first two years in office, one Democratic priority served as a clear if quiet measure of methodical, consistent accomplishment: the pipeline of judicial confirmations to the federal bench. In the final days of the 117th Congress, the scale of that effort --...
White House zeroes in on Republicans to work with as new reality sets in
Facing a dramatically narrowed path to passing legislation next year, the White House has started to zero in on potential openings that Republicans' precariously slim, four-seat House majority may create. Officials acknowledged the sweeping legislative wins of President Joe Biden's first two years, several of which were clinched with bipartisan...
Jill Biden makes a tidal shift from her thoughts on another run at the White House
First lady Jill Biden, despite being so worn out from a recent circuit of White House events that she lost her voice, is now seriously looking ahead to her husband running for reelection in 2024. That's a tidal shift from her position just three months ago. Seven people familiar with...
Black voter turnout was down in 2022. Democratic operatives are panicking about what it could mean for 2024
An informal group of Black elected officials has lit up over phone calls and texts since Election Day. They're worried about Black turnout that continues to underperform and talking ideas about how to turn it around before the next presidential election. Black voters didn't go for Republicans in significant numbers,...
Here's what's in the $858 billion defense bill
Congress has passed a bipartisan $858 billion defense bill that would give service members a hefty pay raise, bolster support for Ukraine and Taiwan, and rescind the US military's Covid-19 vaccine mandate. The Senate voted Thursday to pass the massive National Defense Authorization Act, known as the NDAA, with bipartisan...
Key House committee to hold high-stakes meeting on Trump's taxes Tuesday
The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee will hold a meeting Tuesday to discuss the contents of former President Donald Trump's tax returns. The high-stakes meeting, which is expected to go into a private session, will be the first opportunity for members on the powerful committee to openly discuss and make a decision about what -- if any -- personal tax information to release about the former President.
New Hampshire Gov. Sununu says Trump is 'not the influence he thinks he is'
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said there's an argument to be made that former President Donald Trump is "not the influence he thinks he is" -- or even the frontrunner of the Republican party in 2024. "When the former president announced that he's running for president a week after the...
Fight for control of the RNC turns heated as some members demand change
Shortly before announcing her campaign against Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel, Harmeet Dhillon, a well-connected conservative attorney, phoned an important ally to solicit his thoughts. In a brief conversation with Donald Trump -- whom she has served as an on-again, off-again legal adviser -- Dhillon said she planned to...
Biden administration warns of potential influx of migrants immediately after Title 42 ends
The end of a Trump-era border policy next week will "likely increase migration flows immediately," and migrants who are in encampments along Mexico's northern border may attempt to cross into the United States, according to a Homeland Security intelligence memo reviewed by CNN. Administration officials have been bracing for an...
Senate passes stopgap bill to avert shutdown at end of the week
The Senate voted on Thursday evening to pass a stopgap bill to avert a government shutdown at the end of this week with funding currently set to expire on Friday at midnight. Now that it has passed the Senate, it can go to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. The House approved the measure on Wednesday.
Biden signs short-term funding bill to avert a government shutdown this week
President Joe Biden signed a one-week stopgap funding bill on Friday to avert a government shutdown, extending the deadline until December 23 to allow congressional negotiators more time to finalize a full-year funding deal. The House approved the measure on Wednesday, and the Senate voted on Thursday evening to pass...
House passes bill to replace bust of Roger Taney with one honoring Thurgood Marshall
The House on Wednesday passed by voice vote a bill that would replace a bust of former Chief Justice Roger Taney, the man who authored the majority opinion in the infamous Dred Scott case, in the Old Supreme Court Chamber of the US Capitol with one of Thurgood Marshall, the first Black Supreme Court justice.
Pelosi honored with official portrait and emotional tributes at unveiling ceremony
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's official portrait was unveiled in a ceremony Wednesday at the US Capitol, with speeches from old allies and political sparring-mates who reminisced on her historic tenure. The painting, which depicts Pelosi standing before the speaker's chair in the House chamber and holding a gavel, will hang...
Appeals court rejects bid by GOP-led states to keep Title 42 border policy in force
A federal appeals court on Friday rejected a bid by several Republican-led states to keep the so-called Title 42 rule in force, after a district court struck the controversial Trump-era border policy down. The new ruling from the DC Circuit US Court of Appeals sets the stage for the case...
Federal investigators have accessed emails of Rep. Scott Perry, John Eastman and other Trump allies in 2020 efforts
Federal investigators have obtained access to several email accounts, a draft autobiography and other writings in which Republican Rep. Scott Perry, Donald Trump elections attorney John Eastman, and former Justice Department officials Jeffrey Clark and Ken Klukowski discussed the 2020 election, according to a newly released order in the DC District Court.
Dennis Hastert Fast Facts
Here is a look at the life of Dennis Hastert, former Republican speaker of the House. Hastert was sentenced to 15 months in prison in a hush money case that revealed he was being accused of sexually abusing young boys while he was a teacher in Illinois. Birth date: January...
Attorney disciplinary committee says Giuliani violated ethics rules with 2020 election fraud claims
False election fraud claims that Rudy Giuliani made when he was representing former President Donald Trump's campaign in 2020 should make the former New York mayor liable for professional sanctions, an attorney disciplinary committee said Thursday. The decision by the hearing committee for the DC Bar's Board on Professional Responsibility...
Trump unveils plans to take on tech companies if he wins in 2024 in appeal to conservative base
Donald Trump vowed Thursday that if he is elected president again, he would ban federal money from being used to label speech as misinformation or disinformation, fire federal officials who have engaged in what he characterized as "domestic censorship," and punish universities engaging in "censorship activities" with cuts to federal funding.
