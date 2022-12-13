ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Moderate Republicans weigh hardball tactics to counter anti-McCarthy crew

As frustration inside the House GOP has grown over a small band of anti-Kevin McCarthy lawmakers, an idea to strike back at the rebellious group has been floated among some Republicans: kicking these members off their committees, according to multiple members involved in the conversations. While discussions over retributions for...
Senate passes defense bill that rescinds military Covid vaccine mandate

The Senate voted on Thursday to pass sweeping legislation that would authorize $858 billion in national defense funding and rescind the US military's Covid vaccine mandate. Now that it has passed the Senate, the measure is cleared for President Joe Biden's signature. The House already approved the measure -- a final negotiated version of the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2023, which sets the policy agenda and authorizes funding for the Department of Defense.
White House zeroes in on Republicans to work with as new reality sets in

Facing a dramatically narrowed path to passing legislation next year, the White House has started to zero in on potential openings that Republicans' precariously slim, four-seat House majority may create. Officials acknowledged the sweeping legislative wins of President Joe Biden's first two years, several of which were clinched with bipartisan...
Here's what's in the $858 billion defense bill

Congress has passed a bipartisan $858 billion defense bill that would give service members a hefty pay raise, bolster support for Ukraine and Taiwan, and rescind the US military's Covid-19 vaccine mandate. The Senate voted Thursday to pass the massive National Defense Authorization Act, known as the NDAA, with bipartisan...
Key House committee to hold high-stakes meeting on Trump's taxes Tuesday

The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee will hold a meeting Tuesday to discuss the contents of former President Donald Trump's tax returns. The high-stakes meeting, which is expected to go into a private session, will be the first opportunity for members on the powerful committee to openly discuss and make a decision about what -- if any -- personal tax information to release about the former President.
Fight for control of the RNC turns heated as some members demand change

Shortly before announcing her campaign against Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel, Harmeet Dhillon, a well-connected conservative attorney, phoned an important ally to solicit his thoughts. In a brief conversation with Donald Trump -- whom she has served as an on-again, off-again legal adviser -- Dhillon said she planned to...
Senate passes stopgap bill to avert shutdown at end of the week

The Senate voted on Thursday evening to pass a stopgap bill to avert a government shutdown at the end of this week with funding currently set to expire on Friday at midnight. Now that it has passed the Senate, it can go to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. The House approved the measure on Wednesday.
Biden signs short-term funding bill to avert a government shutdown this week

President Joe Biden signed a one-week stopgap funding bill on Friday to avert a government shutdown, extending the deadline until December 23 to allow congressional negotiators more time to finalize a full-year funding deal. The House approved the measure on Wednesday, and the Senate voted on Thursday evening to pass...
House passes bill to replace bust of Roger Taney with one honoring Thurgood Marshall

The House on Wednesday passed by voice vote a bill that would replace a bust of former Chief Justice Roger Taney, the man who authored the majority opinion in the infamous Dred Scott case, in the Old Supreme Court Chamber of the US Capitol with one of Thurgood Marshall, the first Black Supreme Court justice.
Federal investigators have accessed emails of Rep. Scott Perry, John Eastman and other Trump allies in 2020 efforts

Federal investigators have obtained access to several email accounts, a draft autobiography and other writings in which Republican Rep. Scott Perry, Donald Trump elections attorney John Eastman, and former Justice Department officials Jeffrey Clark and Ken Klukowski discussed the 2020 election, according to a newly released order in the DC District Court.
Dennis Hastert Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Dennis Hastert, former Republican speaker of the House. Hastert was sentenced to 15 months in prison in a hush money case that revealed he was being accused of sexually abusing young boys while he was a teacher in Illinois. Birth date: January...
Attorney disciplinary committee says Giuliani violated ethics rules with 2020 election fraud claims

False election fraud claims that Rudy Giuliani made when he was representing former President Donald Trump's campaign in 2020 should make the former New York mayor liable for professional sanctions, an attorney disciplinary committee said Thursday. The decision by the hearing committee for the DC Bar's Board on Professional Responsibility...
