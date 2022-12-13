ELIZABETHTON — The Boys and Girls Club of Elizabethton Carter County is a place where many young people go to have fun, learn new things, and enjoy being with their friends. And there is one program that meets at the club every two weeks that provides a very different perspective on the world that these teens live in. It might be a bit shocking to see middle schoolers and junior high students dealing with the very adult and troubling world of drug and alcohol addiction. But these young people, some as young as 10 and hardly any as old as 16, discuss the topic in a way that reveals they have talked about it many times and are well aware of the impact of addiction and how difficult is the road to recovery.

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO