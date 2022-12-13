Read full article on original website
Johnson City Commission delays vote on Keebler Annexation, appoints new mayor
The Johnson City Commission on Thursday delayed a final vote on the Keebler Annexation at a meeting where they also voted to make Dr. Todd Fowler the city’s new mayor. The commission delayed the annexation vote until March after hearing concerns from several residents in the area — including state Rep. Tim Hicks (R-Gray) who lambasted the proposed development and its developer during a public hearing.
Sullivan commission approves buying 28 new cruisers, hears from meat processing plant
The Sullivan County Commission approved purchasing 28 new patrol cars during its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday night, while also hearing about a request for money for a new meat processing plant in neighboring Washington County. The commission approved the purchase of the cars for the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at...
Sullivan County EMS 'fills the box'
Sullivan County Emergency Medical Services did not come away from Walmart empty handed. Instead, the first responders came away with the most toys and goodies they have ever received in their annual "Fill the Box" campaign.
Elizabethton, Carter County school boards move forward with elementary school projects
ELIZABETHTON — Construction projects at Harold McCormick and Hunter elementary schools were on the agenda for the Elizabethton City Board of Education and the Carter County Board of Education on Thursday evening. The Elizabethton board unanimously approved a contract with J.E. Green Company to start the renovation project at...
Sullivan County celebrates new station, Eddie Williams
A new Sullivan County Emergency Management Services station, along with the man who made it happen, were celebrated Friday at the newly dubbed Eddie Williams Sullivan County EMS Station. Officials celebrated the former Sullivan County Commissioner, Budget Committee chairman and County Budget and Accounts director who helped raise the funds...
Moving the needle – Norton, tourism officials break ground for High Knob Destination Center
NORTON – In a year, Norton officials hope to open the link between downtown and outdoor recreation opportunities on the mountain above. City officials joined representatives of Wise County, Friends of Southwest Virginia, Spearhead Trails, the U.S. Forest Service and Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development Friday to break ground for the High Knob Destination Center.
Dec. 5 incident at Sullivan Heights Middle to be front and center at Jan. 10 school board meeting
BLOUNTVILLE — The Jan. 10 meeting of the Sullivan County school board may include at least one one parent's complaint about how the school system and law enforcement initially reported an allegedly false stabbing at Sullivan Heights Middle School. In addition to hearing the transparency concerns, the board is...
Today In Johnson City History: Dec. 17
Dec. 17, 1885: The Comet informed its readers that “Circuit Court is now engaged in the trial of Findley D. Hale, of Johnson City, charged with murdering his wife, an account of which was published in this paper last week. A jury was impaneled yesterday and the introduction of testimony was commenced this morning. The trial will probably accupy (sic) the balance of the week. The prosecution is conducted by Attorney General Fain and Isaac Harr, Esp., and the defense by Judge Kirkpatrick and Hon. H. H. Carr.”
Bristol Casino reports nearly $13 million in revenue in November
BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Casino generated nearly $13 million in adjusted gross revenues from slots and table games in November, the Virginia Lottery stated on Thursday in a news release. The casino opened in July and generated roughly $12 million in its first month of operation. The casino...
Northeast State student veteran from Mount Carmel receives free used car
BLOUNTVILLE — In the spirit of the holiday season, Northeast State Community College's Foundation and the school's Technologies Division partnered to award a pre-owned automobile to a student veteran at the college. David Hayward, who lives in Mount Carmel, took possession of the vehicle at a ceremony on the...
Kingsport man charged in Sullivan robbery, police pursuit
BLOUNTVILLE — A Kingsport man is facing multiple charges following the armed robbery of a convenience store and a police pursuit in Sullivan County on Friday afternoon. According to a news release from Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Andy Seabolt, the agency received a call about an armed robbery at the Scotchman, 3686 Highway 126, Blountville, just before 3:30 p.m.
Washington County Schools promote mental health education for all grade levels
Through strong partnerships with community resources and the integration of mental health curricula, Washington County Schools are doing their best to support students’ mental health. As awareness of a need for mental health resources has increased — especially after the period of social isolation that came with the COVID-19...
Ask a Master Gardener: Rocky Mount - "Where History Comes Alive"
Rocky Mount is an amazing historic site in Piney Flats. The preserved and reconstructed historic buildings and gardens covering 55+ acres truly bring life in the late 1700s alive. The site was originally owned by the William Cobb family. From 1790 to 1792, Rocky Mount became the first capitol of the Territory of the United States West of the Allegheny Mountains and South of the River Ohio under William Blount.
Carter County Drug Prevention uses many tools to help young people avoid drug addiction
ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Drug Prevention, with only seven employees, has a big mission: to reduce substance abuse. It’s an issue that impacts a cross section of society, including teens.
Mills, former Elizabethton and UT star, dies at 77
Johnny Mills, a multi-sport Elizabethton High School star and record-setting wide receiver at the University of Tennessee, died Thursday after an extended illness. He was 77. Mills was the longtime owner of Mills Greenhouse in Elizabethton and a well-respected business owner in the Carter County community.
West Virginia man killed in crash on Interstate 81
KINGSPORT — A five-car pileup in the northbound lane of Interstate 81 Thursday morning led to the death of a West Virginia man. Gary John Hockstein III was killed in the crash, authorities said. Three other motorists suffered minor injuries and six others were uninjured, according to a Kingsport Police Department press release.
TLC Community Center in Elizabethton invites families with children to its Christmas party
ELIZABETHTON — The TLC Community Center is getting ready for its big, free Christmas party on Friday for anyone with a child in their home. The party will be held at the TLC Community Center, 145 Judge Don Lewis Blvd., from 3:30-7 p.m. Center Director Angie Odom said there...
Wreaths Across America comes to Oak Hill Cemetery
Members of the Johnson City Elks Lodge and other volunteers helped to place wreaths on the graves of nearly 300 veterans interned in Oak Hill Cemetery on Saturday. The event was part of Wreaths Across America, an annual effort to place a live balsam wreath on the graves of veterans buried at Oak Hill, in the Mountain Home National Cemetery and 72 other participating cemeteries across the United States.
Mount Carmel Elementary School Wildcat Writing Club answers Christmas writing prompts
MOUNT CARMEL– The Mount Carmel Elementary School Wildcat Writing Club answered Christmas writing prompts at its last meeting. The students answered one of two Christmas themed creative writing prompts:
Elizabethton teens and preteens discuss the adult dangers of substance abuse
ELIZABETHTON — The Boys and Girls Club of Elizabethton Carter County is a place where many young people go to have fun, learn new things, and enjoy being with their friends. And there is one program that meets at the club every two weeks that provides a very different perspective on the world that these teens live in. It might be a bit shocking to see middle schoolers and junior high students dealing with the very adult and troubling world of drug and alcohol addiction. But these young people, some as young as 10 and hardly any as old as 16, discuss the topic in a way that reveals they have talked about it many times and are well aware of the impact of addiction and how difficult is the road to recovery.
