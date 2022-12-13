ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

5 victims in critical condition after apartment shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five people have been critically injured in a shooting at Springdale Creek Apartments. Police say the shooter(s) are still on the run. Just before 8 p.m., officers responded to the shooting on Springdale Run Drive. Police say that two men and three women are in critical...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Recent change at MPD shines light on every missing adult, child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If it seems like more Memphians have gone missing, it may be because of a change at MPD. It’s not immediately clear if there is an actual increase in reported missing persons; Action News 5 is still waiting for requested data from Memphis police. What...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 in hospital, 1 detained after Whitehaven stabbing, shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing and shooting took place in Whitehaven Wednesday afternoon. Police initially responded to a shooting call made from Brownlee Road at 2:10 p.m. Responders on the scene located a stabbing victim who was transported to Methodist South in...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Breaking down the bond process in Shelby Co.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The call from the NAACP Memphis office to raise the bond for the suspect in a brutal golf course attack led Action News 5 to take a closer look at how the bond system works. Turns out, bond is set by judicial commissioners, the workhorses of...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: 3 suspects wanted in Old Navy shoplifting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shoplifting at an Old Navy that involved three suspects on Dec. 9. Officers responded to the shoplifting complaint at 9:45 p.m. at the Old Navy on 3440 Poplar Avenue. Police say three women exited the store without paying. The suspects...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Attorney says Edge District murder suspect was defending self

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of killing one man and hitting another in an attack in Memphis’ Edge District on Monday waived his appearance in court Wednesday morning. Antwon Freeman is charged with first-degree murder after police say Phillip Godwin was stabbed to death, and aggravated assault...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

22-year-old killed while celebrating birthday, family says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local family is mourning the loss of a 22-year-old who was shot and killed earlier this week. Memphis police say a man was found dead with gunshot wounds on Pendleton Street around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The victim was later identified as Kodie Lewis. Lewis’ mother...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Young Dolph murder suspects appear in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two of the four men charged with murdering Memphis rapper Young Dolph will be in court Friday. Jermarcus Johnson and Hernandez Govan are facing conspiracy charges. Johnson made his first court appearance in the case in November, just days after the death anniversary of Young Dolph.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis man released after serving 25 years of a 162-year sentence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After serving 25 years of a 162-year sentence, a Memphis man will now be released. Courtney Anderson was convicted of multiple counts of theft and forgery charges in the late 90s. In 2000, Anderson was sentenced to 162 years, 11 months, and 29 days. The judge...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Car crash causes traffic on 385

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is a multi-vehicle crash on State Route 385 at Kirby Parkway. The incident was reported around 8 a.m. Thursday. The Westbound right lane is blocked.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

All students at elementary school surprised with new bikes for Christmas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was all smiles at one Memphis-Shelby County elementary school on Friday. Every single student at Cromwell Elementary got to take home a brand-new bicycle on the last day of school before Christmas break. And, it was a total surprise!. Around 200 bikes were already assembled,...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis community making sure families don’t miss a meal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Members of Princeton Avenue Baptist church, National Training Insitute, and Tillman station officers made sure those in the community didn’t miss a meal. Various food banks contributed items to Friday’s giveaway, while volunteers helped give free meals and boxes of food to over 200 families....
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Coldwater High School to close

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Coldwater High School will be closing after the 2023-24 school year. Tate County School District was notified on December 12 of a ruling made in federal court where the judge fully granted the closure of the school. This court ruling affects students who attend Coldwater High...
COLDWATER, MS
actionnews5.com

The Wolfpack Group to hand out toys and food this Christmas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Christmas Eve, the Memphis organization called the Wolfpack Group will partner with Eggxactly Breakfast and Deli. Their mission on December 24 is to hand out free breakfast, toys, and gifts to families this Christmas. The Wolfpack Group was started in 2011 in Memphis by 11...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

White Station Girls’ Basketball team surprises Frayser students with gifts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christmas came early for kindergarten students at Promise Academy Spring Hill Thursday. The students were surprised with gifts from the White Station Middle School Girls’ Basketball team. This is the 10th year the girls have given back as a team, according to their coach Celestine...
MEMPHIS, TN

