actionnews5.com
5 victims in critical condition after apartment shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five people have been critically injured in a shooting at Springdale Creek Apartments. Police say the shooter(s) are still on the run. Just before 8 p.m., officers responded to the shooting on Springdale Run Drive. Police say that two men and three women are in critical...
actionnews5.com
Family of slain Memphis rapper Snootie Wild say they gave police suspect information months ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nearly a year after the fatal shooting of 36-year-old LePreston Porter III, better known as Memphis rapper Snootie Wild, a man has been arrested and charged with his murder. Porter was shot and killed in Houston on Feb. 25. Off the bat, Porter’s family says some...
actionnews5.com
Recent change at MPD shines light on every missing adult, child
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If it seems like more Memphians have gone missing, it may be because of a change at MPD. It’s not immediately clear if there is an actual increase in reported missing persons; Action News 5 is still waiting for requested data from Memphis police. What...
actionnews5.com
2 in hospital, 1 detained after Whitehaven stabbing, shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing and shooting took place in Whitehaven Wednesday afternoon. Police initially responded to a shooting call made from Brownlee Road at 2:10 p.m. Responders on the scene located a stabbing victim who was transported to Methodist South in...
actionnews5.com
Arrest warrant issued for man responsible for crash that killed Memphis firefighter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New details have emerged in the fatal wreck that took the life of a Memphis firefighter back in August. Memphis police have now issued a warrant for the arrest of the driver that police say caused the crash. On Aug. 10, Memphis firefighter David Pleasant was...
actionnews5.com
Breaking down the bond process in Shelby Co.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The call from the NAACP Memphis office to raise the bond for the suspect in a brutal golf course attack led Action News 5 to take a closer look at how the bond system works. Turns out, bond is set by judicial commissioners, the workhorses of...
actionnews5.com
MPD: 3 suspects wanted in Old Navy shoplifting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shoplifting at an Old Navy that involved three suspects on Dec. 9. Officers responded to the shoplifting complaint at 9:45 p.m. at the Old Navy on 3440 Poplar Avenue. Police say three women exited the store without paying. The suspects...
actionnews5.com
Attorney says Edge District murder suspect was defending self
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of killing one man and hitting another in an attack in Memphis’ Edge District on Monday waived his appearance in court Wednesday morning. Antwon Freeman is charged with first-degree murder after police say Phillip Godwin was stabbed to death, and aggravated assault...
actionnews5.com
22-year-old killed while celebrating birthday, family says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local family is mourning the loss of a 22-year-old who was shot and killed earlier this week. Memphis police say a man was found dead with gunshot wounds on Pendleton Street around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The victim was later identified as Kodie Lewis. Lewis’ mother...
actionnews5.com
Young Dolph murder suspects appear in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two of the four men charged with murdering Memphis rapper Young Dolph will be in court Friday. Jermarcus Johnson and Hernandez Govan are facing conspiracy charges. Johnson made his first court appearance in the case in November, just days after the death anniversary of Young Dolph.
actionnews5.com
MSCS teacher on leave after allegedly sending inappropriate text to student, says MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A MSCS teacher allegedly sent a sexual picture to a minor at White Station High School. James Baker is charged with soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means, according to MPD. On December 13, a father made a complaint to Memphis Police Department at...
actionnews5.com
Memphis man released after serving 25 years of a 162-year sentence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After serving 25 years of a 162-year sentence, a Memphis man will now be released. Courtney Anderson was convicted of multiple counts of theft and forgery charges in the late 90s. In 2000, Anderson was sentenced to 162 years, 11 months, and 29 days. The judge...
actionnews5.com
Car crash causes traffic on 385
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is a multi-vehicle crash on State Route 385 at Kirby Parkway. The incident was reported around 8 a.m. Thursday. The Westbound right lane is blocked.
actionnews5.com
All students at elementary school surprised with new bikes for Christmas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was all smiles at one Memphis-Shelby County elementary school on Friday. Every single student at Cromwell Elementary got to take home a brand-new bicycle on the last day of school before Christmas break. And, it was a total surprise!. Around 200 bikes were already assembled,...
actionnews5.com
Memphis community making sure families don’t miss a meal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Members of Princeton Avenue Baptist church, National Training Insitute, and Tillman station officers made sure those in the community didn’t miss a meal. Various food banks contributed items to Friday’s giveaway, while volunteers helped give free meals and boxes of food to over 200 families....
actionnews5.com
Coldwater High School to close
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Coldwater High School will be closing after the 2023-24 school year. Tate County School District was notified on December 12 of a ruling made in federal court where the judge fully granted the closure of the school. This court ruling affects students who attend Coldwater High...
actionnews5.com
The Wolfpack Group to hand out toys and food this Christmas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Christmas Eve, the Memphis organization called the Wolfpack Group will partner with Eggxactly Breakfast and Deli. Their mission on December 24 is to hand out free breakfast, toys, and gifts to families this Christmas. The Wolfpack Group was started in 2011 in Memphis by 11...
actionnews5.com
Faith community assists in helping children with essential needs after DCS scathing audit
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Faith-based communities in Memphis are being urged to become part of the solution after a scathing audit revealed the Department of Children’s Services has reached a crisis level, failing to investigate health and safety concerns among others. The Cathedral of Faith Church has been collaborating...
actionnews5.com
Arctic blast to arrive in the Mid-South as the official start of Winter kicks off
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Winter is coming. The official start of Winter is marked by the Winter Solstice, which is also the shortest day of the year in terms of hours of sunlight. This year’s winter solstice will occur at 3:48 p.m. CST on Wednesday, December 21. And right...
actionnews5.com
White Station Girls’ Basketball team surprises Frayser students with gifts
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christmas came early for kindergarten students at Promise Academy Spring Hill Thursday. The students were surprised with gifts from the White Station Middle School Girls’ Basketball team. This is the 10th year the girls have given back as a team, according to their coach Celestine...
