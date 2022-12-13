Read full article on original website
St. Louis Cardinals Announce A Surprise DepartureOnlyHomersSaint Louis, MO
Ballet dancers perform with adoptable pets to assist animals in finding holiday homesB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
10 St. Louis Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
St. Louis families would receive $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
advantagenews.com
Friday night boys hoops - Oilers stop Shells
MVC -- Civic Memorial 46, Waterloo 33. Vandalia @ Hillsboro -- PPD.
advantagenews.com
Prep spotlight - Lady Shells shoot past Lady Oilers
-0- The Roxana Shells shot past the EAWR Oilers, 47-to-30 in girls basketball Wednesday night at Roxana High School. The Shells improved to 4-and-5 with the win while the Lady Oilers dropped to 5-and-7. The Shells got a game high 17 points from freshman Daisy Daugherty. Ava Strohmeier added 13...
advantagenews.com
Barry D. Crispi
Barry D. Crispi, age 68 of Pocahontas, IL, died Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Saint Joseph's Hospital in Highland, IL. He was born on Thursday, March 4, 1954, in Belleville, IL, the son of John and Edna (nee Schuetz) Crispi. On Wednesday, December 23, 1981, he married Glenda M. "Mickie"...
advantagenews.com
Arnold Eugene Springer
Arnold Eugene Springer, 92, died at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at the home of his niece and nephew. Born April 30, 1930 in West Alton, MO, he was the son of Reverend Joseph F. Springer and Mamie (Malson) Springer. Mr. Springer was a Supply Sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked in the maintenance department for the Orchard Farm School District and later worked with his brothers at Springer Brother’s Concrete. He was a lifelong member of the West Alton Church of God and had currently been attending the First Church of God in Alton. Surviving are three brothers, Donald Springer of Herman, MO, Karl Springer of Brighton, and Bobby Springer of West Alton, MO, two sisters, Janice Samples of Brighton and Judith Ann Price of Wheatland, Iowa and several nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Dale, Jack and Paul Springer, and four sisters, Loraine Mackie, Evelyn Perry, Stella Mae Keene, and Lois Springer. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, December 16, 2022 at the First Church of God in Alton where funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022. Reverend Matt Hale will officiate. Burial will be at Ebenezer Cemetery in West Alton, MO. Memorials may be made to the First Church of God in Alton. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
advantagenews.com
Georgia M. Dawson
Georgia M. Dawson, 95, of East Alton passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at River Crossing in Alton. She was born January 14, 1927 in Alton to Herman and Lillian Mae (Easley) Johnson. She married Richard C. “Dick” Dawson on April 11, 1953 in Alton; he preceded her in death on April 30, 2004.
advantagenews.com
Student struck near Alton Middle School
An Alton Middle School student suffered minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle along College Avenue Wednesday afternoon. The child was found lying to the side of the roadway by school personnel and other witnesses and was assisted until first responders arrived on the scene. The injuries were called non-life threatening.
advantagenews.com
Mike Leroy Fuller
Mike Leroy Fuller, 67, of Edwardsville passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022. He was born September 15, 1955 in Granite City to Robert Fuller Sr. and Betty (Hull) Fuller. Mike was a member of the NRA and enjoyed fishing, hunting and Harley Davidson Motorcycles. He is survived by his daughters,...
advantagenews.com
Glenn E Steele
Glenn E Steele, 69, passed away at 5:45 am on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. He was born on April 14, 1953 in Alton, IL to Earl "Cameron" and Ina ( Powell) Steele. Glenn worked in construction and was a talented craftsman and woodworker. Glenn enjoyed oil...
advantagenews.com
14-year-old shot in Alton
A 14-year-old is in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound at an Alton home Friday afternoon. Alton Police were called to Alton Memorial Hospital just before 2pm after hospital staff notified the department of a gunshot wound victim. Investigators say the shooting happened at a home in the 400...
advantagenews.com
Veterans Club sends letters to vets’ homes
A letter writing campaign to send holiday greetings to residents at state veterans' homes in Anna, Chicago, LaSalle, Manteno, and Quincy was recently completed by the Lewis and Clark Community Clark Veterans Club as it joined forces with Marquette Catholic High School students and graduates. It’s all part of the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) "Operation Rising Spirit" campaign.
advantagenews.com
Jo Ann Elfgen
She was born in Alton, Illinois, on June 5, 1952, the daughter of the late Joseph and Virginia (Harris) Nasello. In 1975, Jo Ann married the love of her life, Malcolm “Mac” Elfgen. He preceded her in death in 2000. Jo Ann loved her family. She had two...
Community reacts to hiring of new St. Louis Police Chief Robert Tracy
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis has a new top cop. Wednesday, city officials announced Robert Tracy, the current chief of Wilmington, Delaware, will lead the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. There's growing reaction over that announcement, including reaction from those who work with Tracy in Delaware. "Coming in with...
advantagenews.com
Gerald “Jerry” King
Gerald “Jerry” King, 82, passed away at 10:20am on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at his residence with his family by his side. He was born on May 4, 1940, in Alton, the son of the late Carl and Evelyn (Clark) King. He married the former Marsha Cox on August 21, 1962, in East Alton, and she survives. Other survivors include a daughter and son in law: Dawn Renae and Michael Baysden of Brighton, three sons and daughters in law: Ricky Lee and Kim King of Jerseyville, Jerry Wayne and Crystal King of Brighton, Brian Keith and Becky King of Brighton, ten grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, and many other extended family and friends.
advantagenews.com
Anna Delores Corwin
Anna Delores Corwin, 91, passed away at 1:33 p.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at her home in Alton. Born August 30, 1931 in Jersey County, she was the daughter of August and Nellie Mae (Kelly) Federle. Mrs. Corwin worked as a waitress for Veith’s Restaurant for many years. She married Allen C. Jarrett on December 11, 1948 and he preceded her in death. She married James Ember Corwin on April 29, 1973 in Alton. He survives. Also surviving are four daughters, Cheryl Blackford (Rick) of Bunker Hill, Diana Smith of Grafton, Tammy (David) Childers and Hope (Nelson) Ottwell Jr, two sons, David Jarrett of Cottage Hills, and Leslie Jarrett of Alton, eight grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, one great great grandchild. She was also preceded in death by 6 brothers and two sisters. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to: Alzheimer's Association Greater Missouri Chapter.
advantagenews.com
Carol A. Aldridge
Carol A. Aldridge, 79, died at 3:36 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at her home in East Alton. Born February 20, 1943 in Alton, she was the daughter of Arthur and Edna (Winkler) Farmer. She worked as a cashier for Walmart in Wood River, retiring in 2020. She married Robert Aldridge. He preceded her in death. Surviving is a son, Donald Creamer Jr. and his wife Christine of Pleasant Hill, IL, a daughter, Christina Eaken of East Alton, two grandchildren, Jason Sheets and Angelina Eaken, three great grandchildren, Liam and Landyn Eaken and Skylar Sheets, two nephews, Ron and Jeff and a niece, Cheri. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Debbie Creamer, a sister, Mary Zipprich and two nephews, Shawn and Mike Zipprich. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 19, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Pastor Darrell Cline will officiate. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
advantagenews.com
Alton chapter provides wreaths for Texas town
Saturday, wreaths were placed on 560 graves at the Alton National Cemetery as part of Wreaths Across America. Students from West Elementary School in Alton assisted local veterans during the ceremony. In addition to Alton, the local chapter was able to provide wreaths for a ceremony in Uvalde, Texas, where a school shooting took place back in May.
What are the chances of a white Christmas in St. Louis?
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Some may be dreaming of a white Christmas this year. Last year’s holiday was a little warm, with a high of 67 degrees. Will it be cold enough for the white stuff in St. Louis? We checked the charts to see what the past has to say about this year’s forecast.
2 hospitalized after shootings 1 block apart in Belleville
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Two men were hospitalized following shootings just a block apart Wednesday night in Belleville, Illinois. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched at about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday to the 7400 block of Westchester Drive following a report of shots fired. While the...
advantagenews.com
Lois Kathryn Shull
Lois Kathryn Shull, 95, formerly of Effingham, Illinois, passed away on December 15, 2022, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon. She was born May 23, 1927, in Beecher City, Illinois, a daughter of the late Wilson Wayne and Mercy Alta (Tennery) Doty. She was the seventh of eleven children – six girls and five boys born on the family farm. She had a very happy childhood growing up on the family farm and she loved her brothers and sisters dearly. They had their fights, but no one else better try it! She had many wonderful memories of walking to school with her brothers and sisters, although she didn’t enjoy school very much. Her unruly brain always said “who needs arithmetic,” and when she skipped from 4th grade to 6th grade, she was never able to learn about fractions.
2 East St. Louis men charged in Soulard carjacking
Two East St. Louis men were indicted Wednesday in connection with a carjacking in Soulard last month.
