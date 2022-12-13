Arnold Eugene Springer, 92, died at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at the home of his niece and nephew. Born April 30, 1930 in West Alton, MO, he was the son of Reverend Joseph F. Springer and Mamie (Malson) Springer. Mr. Springer was a Supply Sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked in the maintenance department for the Orchard Farm School District and later worked with his brothers at Springer Brother’s Concrete. He was a lifelong member of the West Alton Church of God and had currently been attending the First Church of God in Alton. Surviving are three brothers, Donald Springer of Herman, MO, Karl Springer of Brighton, and Bobby Springer of West Alton, MO, two sisters, Janice Samples of Brighton and Judith Ann Price of Wheatland, Iowa and several nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Dale, Jack and Paul Springer, and four sisters, Loraine Mackie, Evelyn Perry, Stella Mae Keene, and Lois Springer. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, December 16, 2022 at the First Church of God in Alton where funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022. Reverend Matt Hale will officiate. Burial will be at Ebenezer Cemetery in West Alton, MO. Memorials may be made to the First Church of God in Alton. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.

WEST ALTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO