Saginaw, MI

WNEM

Whitmer awards $8.4M to Missing Middle housing projects

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer awarded $8.4 million in grants to help construct 145 new homes and rental housing to increase the supply of housing units for Michiganders in six counties, the state said. “Expanding affordable housing is critical to helping Michigan families put down roots in...
LANSING, MI
WNEM

GM awards $270K in grants to 8 area nonprofits

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Six Flint-area GM plants announced they will be awarding $270,000 in Community Impact Grants to eight local nonprofits, resulting in a significant investment into Genesee County. GM’s Community Impact Grant program addresses local issues within the communities the company presides over, specifically focusing on areas of...
FLINT, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

1018 E. Mount Hope Ave., Lansing

From the front, 1018 Mt. Hope Ave. looks respectable enough. But if you swing around on Alpha Street, you’ll see what residents facing the back of the building see: derelict, damaged vehicles sitting in waist-high grass and weeds. At least one has a flat tire. Under the back stairs is a pile of wood and other debris.
LANSING, MI
The Flint Journal

Shiawassee County’s next sheriff is a lifelong county resident with 30 years service

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI – A longtime member of the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office has been selected to replace outgoing Sheriff Brian BeGole. Doug Chapman, who retired as a sergeant with the department in 2020 before returning to work part-time as a bailiff in the Shiawassee County Family Court, said Tuesday, Dec. 13, that he was still in shock about the news when speaking with MLive-The Flint Journal hours after being appointed to the position.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Schuette Takes Oath of Office

Thursday, Midland native, Bill G. Schuette took the oath of office for Representative in the State Legislature for the term beginning January 1, 2023. Schuette was sworn in the on the floor of the Michigan State House, by the Clerk of the House Gary Randall, while Schuette’s father, former Attorney General Bill Schuette held the family bible. The new representative of Michigan’s 95th State House district acknowledged the significance of the responsibility and the occasion, saying it was an honor to be sworn in on the House floor by by a legend of the institution, Clerk Gary Randall, and to have his father there. Schuette also announced the hiring of his office staff. Luke Derheim, formerly Campaign Manager for John Moolenaar’s Congressional Campaign, will serve as his Legislative Aide for Policy Services. Bill Azelton will be the Legislative Aide for Constituent Services.
MIDLAND, MI
wsgw.com

Bay County Salvation Army Launches $15,000 Matching Campaign

The Bay County branch of the Salvation Army is getting a boost to its Red Kettle Campaign. Beginning on Thursday, December 15th, every donation will be matched up to a total of $15,000 thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor. Major Rick Ray from the Bay County Salvation Army...
BAY COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Genesee County Crime Stoppers Offering New Incentive to Combat Crime

Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a new incentive to help reduce violent crime and get criminals off the streets. As of Sunday, violent crime is down in Flint. With the hopes of keeping up the momentum, Crime Stopper is offering a reward of $500 for tips that help lead to the arrest of a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
kisswtlz.com

McDonald-Rivet Sworn Into State Senate

Michigan State Senator Kristen McDonald-Rivet took her oath of office on Monday. McDonald-Rivet was sworn in by Michigan 70th District Court Judge A.T. Frank, whom she worked under in the 1990’s. McDonald-Rivet was elected to represent the 35th State Senate district over opponent Annette Glenn in November by a margin of nearly 7 percentage points in November.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Flint Mayor calls for a more "aggressive" approach to combating violent crime

Flint’s mayor says his city must be more aggressive in combating violent crime in 2023. Mayor Sheldon Neeley delivered his yearly State of the City address Tuesday night. Neeley said to combat crime, the city is offering increased financial incentives to hire more police officers, and establishing a new “cold case unit.”
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Beaverton City Manager Suspended

The city manager of Beaverton has been suspended without pay after she was arrested Monday night on a felony drunk driving charge. According to the Midland Daily News, Kimberly Hines was arrested by Gladwin police on a third-offense drunken driving charge and arraigned in Gladwin County Circuit Court. The Beaverton City Council met Tuesday night for a regular meeting and suspended Hines without pay until January 9th. She was hired in January of this year, and reportedly had not disclosed to the city that she had two prior arrests for drunk driving. Her blood alcohol level was recorded at .081 when she was arrested, which is above the legal limit.
BEAVERTON, MI
abc12.com

Cheers Market in Flint loses appeal to get liquor license back

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An embattled liquor store in Flint still can't sell alcoholic beverages after losing an appeal before the Michigan Liquor Control Commission. Cheers Market at 2809 W. Court St. lost its liquor license in August after Flint police investigated allegations that the store sold alcohol to minors. The store appealed the license suspension, but was not successful.
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Diabetes injections in nationwide shortage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Diabetes affects 29 million Americans and 2 million Michiganders. Imagine going to the pharmacy to get your much-needed medication and it’s not available. That’s happening in some places – including Mid-Michigan. A lot of people are dealing with empty shelves caused by a...
LANSING, MI
Banana 101.5

How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?

We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
GENESEE COUNTY, MI

