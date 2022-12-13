Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Former Saginaw mayor's unusual will contained unusual and spiteful clauseAuthor Ed AndersonSaginaw, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain holds grand opening for new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
Visit the World's Largest Christmas Shop in MichiganTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
Related
WNEM
Whitmer awards $8.4M to Missing Middle housing projects
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer awarded $8.4 million in grants to help construct 145 new homes and rental housing to increase the supply of housing units for Michiganders in six counties, the state said. “Expanding affordable housing is critical to helping Michigan families put down roots in...
WNEM
GM awards $270K in grants to 8 area nonprofits
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Six Flint-area GM plants announced they will be awarding $270,000 in Community Impact Grants to eight local nonprofits, resulting in a significant investment into Genesee County. GM’s Community Impact Grant program addresses local issues within the communities the company presides over, specifically focusing on areas of...
State upholds liquor license revocation at problem Flint party store
FLINT, MI -- The Michigan Liquor Control Commission has turned down an appeal that sought to reverse the revocation of a liquor license at Cheers Market, a party store that Flint officials have long said was a nuisance to the west side neighborhood in the area of Ballenger Highway and Flushing Road.
lansingcitypulse.com
1018 E. Mount Hope Ave., Lansing
From the front, 1018 Mt. Hope Ave. looks respectable enough. But if you swing around on Alpha Street, you’ll see what residents facing the back of the building see: derelict, damaged vehicles sitting in waist-high grass and weeds. At least one has a flat tire. Under the back stairs is a pile of wood and other debris.
Shiawassee County’s next sheriff is a lifelong county resident with 30 years service
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI – A longtime member of the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office has been selected to replace outgoing Sheriff Brian BeGole. Doug Chapman, who retired as a sergeant with the department in 2020 before returning to work part-time as a bailiff in the Shiawassee County Family Court, said Tuesday, Dec. 13, that he was still in shock about the news when speaking with MLive-The Flint Journal hours after being appointed to the position.
wsgw.com
Schuette Takes Oath of Office
Thursday, Midland native, Bill G. Schuette took the oath of office for Representative in the State Legislature for the term beginning January 1, 2023. Schuette was sworn in the on the floor of the Michigan State House, by the Clerk of the House Gary Randall, while Schuette’s father, former Attorney General Bill Schuette held the family bible. The new representative of Michigan’s 95th State House district acknowledged the significance of the responsibility and the occasion, saying it was an honor to be sworn in on the House floor by by a legend of the institution, Clerk Gary Randall, and to have his father there. Schuette also announced the hiring of his office staff. Luke Derheim, formerly Campaign Manager for John Moolenaar’s Congressional Campaign, will serve as his Legislative Aide for Policy Services. Bill Azelton will be the Legislative Aide for Constituent Services.
wsgw.com
Bay County Salvation Army Launches $15,000 Matching Campaign
The Bay County branch of the Salvation Army is getting a boost to its Red Kettle Campaign. Beginning on Thursday, December 15th, every donation will be matched up to a total of $15,000 thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor. Major Rick Ray from the Bay County Salvation Army...
Saginaw Heritage senior Zar’ria Mitchell finds record-setting groove
SAGINAW, MI – On Christmas, Zar’ria Mitchell expects to see a familiar-shaped present under the tree. Because what parents promise, Santa delivers.
wsgw.com
Genesee County Crime Stoppers Offering New Incentive to Combat Crime
Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a new incentive to help reduce violent crime and get criminals off the streets. As of Sunday, violent crime is down in Flint. With the hopes of keeping up the momentum, Crime Stopper is offering a reward of $500 for tips that help lead to the arrest of a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
kisswtlz.com
McDonald-Rivet Sworn Into State Senate
Michigan State Senator Kristen McDonald-Rivet took her oath of office on Monday. McDonald-Rivet was sworn in by Michigan 70th District Court Judge A.T. Frank, whom she worked under in the 1990’s. McDonald-Rivet was elected to represent the 35th State Senate district over opponent Annette Glenn in November by a margin of nearly 7 percentage points in November.
michiganradio.org
Flint Mayor calls for a more "aggressive" approach to combating violent crime
Flint’s mayor says his city must be more aggressive in combating violent crime in 2023. Mayor Sheldon Neeley delivered his yearly State of the City address Tuesday night. Neeley said to combat crime, the city is offering increased financial incentives to hire more police officers, and establishing a new “cold case unit.”
WNEM
Grand Blanc Twp. hospital gets bad press from NYT investigative report
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. A woman in Grand Blanc Township said she feels devastated after a porch pirate stole a package with priceless keepsakes of her late husband inside. Hana's Garden honors victims of Oxford High School shooting. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
This Saginaw church is a lifeline for neighbors in need
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw’s New Beginnings Ministries Outreach is more than a church; it’s a lifeline for the neighbors and community members who rely on it for food, clothing and other essential services during the holiday season and all year long. Every Sunday, dozens of families worship...
wsgw.com
Beaverton City Manager Suspended
The city manager of Beaverton has been suspended without pay after she was arrested Monday night on a felony drunk driving charge. According to the Midland Daily News, Kimberly Hines was arrested by Gladwin police on a third-offense drunken driving charge and arraigned in Gladwin County Circuit Court. The Beaverton City Council met Tuesday night for a regular meeting and suspended Hines without pay until January 9th. She was hired in January of this year, and reportedly had not disclosed to the city that she had two prior arrests for drunk driving. Her blood alcohol level was recorded at .081 when she was arrested, which is above the legal limit.
abc12.com
Cheers Market in Flint loses appeal to get liquor license back
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An embattled liquor store in Flint still can't sell alcoholic beverages after losing an appeal before the Michigan Liquor Control Commission. Cheers Market at 2809 W. Court St. lost its liquor license in August after Flint police investigated allegations that the store sold alcohol to minors. The store appealed the license suspension, but was not successful.
WILX-TV
Diabetes injections in nationwide shortage
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Diabetes affects 29 million Americans and 2 million Michiganders. Imagine going to the pharmacy to get your much-needed medication and it’s not available. That’s happening in some places – including Mid-Michigan. A lot of people are dealing with empty shelves caused by a...
It will soon cost money to cross one of Bay City’s bridges. Here’s how drivers feel about that
BAY CITY, MI – Gretchen Basner lives in Kawkawlin but she drives to Bay City for errands and medical appointments. Her usual route will take her back over Liberty Bridge when it reopens before the end of the year. When it does, she’ll have to pay a $2 toll to get to the other side of town.
How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?
We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
Little Miss Flint Broke Down Over Lack Of Donations For Christmas Event
Activist Mari Copeny, known as Little Miss Flint, broke down during an appearance on 'The Tamron Hall Show.'
fox2detroit.com
Employee accused of stealing more than $176,600 from Livingston County roofing company
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Redford Township woman is facing charges after authorities allege she stole $176,653 from her employer, a roofing company in Livingston County. Kendra Marie Lewis, 41, was the office manager at Big Ike’s Roofing Co. in Whitmore Lake when the thefts occurred. According...
Comments / 0