'The Voice' Finale: How to Vote for Bodie, Morgan Myles, Omar Jose Cardona, Bryce Leatherwood and Brayden Lape

Blake Shelton Reveals the One Thing Gwen Stefani’s Kids Said That Made Him Re-Evaluate His Priorities
When Blake Shelton married Gwen Stefani in July 2021, he became an insta-dad to her three sons: Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The three boys have had a big impact on him, including inspiring him to re-evaluate his career and life priorities. The “Different Man” singer recently revealed the one thing they said that made him switch course, and it’s a testament to how important they are to him.
Bryce Leatherwood Just Won ‘The Voice’ Season 22 — Does He Have a Girlfriend?
On Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, The Voice crowned its Season 22 winner. After several weeks, the season finale’s top three contestants were Bryce Leatherwood, Morgan Myles, and Bodie Kuljian. In the end, Bryce was named the winner and became the most recent recipient of the competition’s $100,000 grand prize, along with a record deal with Universal Music Group.
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Wants This Country Singer to Replace Him in Season 24
Blake Shelton recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts on who could replace him when he leaves 'The Voice.'
Blake Shelton says Michigan’s Brayden Lape will become too big for ‘The Voice’
He’s just a sophomore in high school and the youngest finalist on “The Voice.” Small-town Michigan teen, Braydon Lape, just delivered his top 10 performance which he hopes will earn him enough votes from America to send him to next week’s semifinals. UPDATE: Did Brayden Lape...
‘Shocked And Appalled’: Miley Cyrus Grossed Out By Dad Billy Ray’s Engagement To 34-Year-Old Aussie Singer
Miley Cyrus has been fuming about her dad Billy Ray getting secretly engaged to his 34-year-old Aussie singer lover Firerose and has yet to call to congratulate him, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Miley, 29, and her dad have been estranged ever since her mom Tish filed for divorce earlier this year. An insider revealed the pop star was not impressed after finding out Billy Ray was in a relationship with someone young enough to be her sister. Billy Ray recently proposed to Firerose weeks after she moved into his Tennessee pad. The cradle-robing romance has grossed out...
Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies
Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
Gwen Stefani Concerns Fans With Extra Full Lips As They Worry She's Gone Overboard With Botox & Fillers
Gwen Stefani sparked concerns among her followers after she shared a selfie that showcased her very full lips. The No Doubt singer took to Twitter on Wednesday, November 23, posing in full glam makeup with her chin resting in her hand as her beautiful, blonde hair flowed in loose waves around her shoulders. "waiting 4 thxgiving dinner like… gx," she captioned the sultry snap. However, some of her fans appeared to be less than thrilled with the allegedly increased size of the award-winning artist's pouty lips. Some followers mocked Stefani, commenting that they had confused her for other celebrities before...
musictimes.com
Is Gwen Stefani OK? ‘The Voice’ Coach Concerns Fans After Seeing This
Gwen Stefani shared a highly controversial image on Twitter this week, causing concern among her followers. The platinum-blonde beauty posted a selfie with her chin resting in her hand, showcasing her full lips and full-glam makeup. Blake Shelton's wife posted the sultry picture, "waiting 4 thxgiving dinner like...gx." Per OK...
Gwen Stefani Reveals Why Husband Blake Shelton Is Exiting ‘The Voice’ After 22 Seasons
A little over a month after Blake Shelton announced his departure from The Voice, his wife and fellow coach Gwen Stefani reveals why the country music star is leaving the show. While speaking to Extra, Stefani shared details about Blake Shelton’s decision. “I think that Blake – I don’t know,...
‘The Voice’s Bodie Reveals Why Blake Shelton ‘Hasn’t Seen’ A Singer Like Him On The Show
Ahead of Bodie’s top 8 semi-finals performance of Halsey’s “Without Me,” Blake Shelton revealed that Bodie is “actually teaching” him new things at this point. “He knows exactly what he wants to do,” Blake said about his contestant. After the live show, Bodie spoke with reporters, including HollywoodLife, about getting such praise from Blake.
Delish
See Miranda Lambert Shut Down The CMA Red Carpet In Form-Fitting Lace Gown
This year's CMA Awards certainly wasn't Miranda Lambert's first rodeo, but that doesn't mean she didn't pull out all the stop as if it was. The 14-time CMA recipient had quite the night as she was scheduled to perform twice on country music's biggest stage. Before heading inside, she made sure to make an entrance that had fans doing double takes. Joined by her husband Brendan McLoughlin, Miranda stunned in a showstopping, sultry dress that she teased on Instagram before hitting the red carpet.
Brayden Lape Calls Out Gwen Stefani in One of the Sharpest Barbs of ‘The Voice’ Season!
For his first song of two on the season 22 The Voice finale, Team Blake Shelton’s Brayden Lape performed “Humble and Kind” by Tim McGraw, which he dedicated to his hometown who he explained had supported him all his life. Keep in mind, he’s only 16.
womansday.com
'The Voice' Fans Can’t Stop Doing Double Takes Of Kelly Clarkson’s Daring New Look
How Kelly Clarkson Went From ‘Idol’ Ingénue to Pop Legend How Kelly Clarkson Went From ‘Idol’ Ingénue to Pop Legend. Kelly Clarkson loves the holidays, obvi. The former Voice coach loves the fashion from this time of year. But she had fans doing double...
"America's Got Talent" Star Dies
Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.
Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies
Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
30% of ‘The Voice’ fans say bodie (Team Blake Shelton) deserves to win season 22 [POLL RESULTS]
Part 1 of “The Voice” live finale concluded Monday night, with five artists vying for the Season 22 crown. Blake Shelton has three hopefuls in bodie, Bryce Leatherwood and Brayden Lape. A victory by any of them would give the coach his record-extending ninth championship. Camila Cabello is represented by Morgan Myles while John Legend has Omar Jose Cardona. Gwen Stefani failed to coach any artist to the finals. SEE ‘The Voice’ season 22 finale spotlight: Does Blake Shelton have another winner in his unlikely pairing with bodie? In a recent poll we asked “The Voice” fans to vote for who they...
‘The Voice': All Four Coaches Bring Christmas Cheer With Holiday Performance [Watch]
All four coaches teamed up to put their voices on a holiday classic during the first edition of the live two-part finale of Season 22’s The Voice on Monday night (Dec. 12). Putting folks into the holiday spirit, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and John Legend turned out a memorable and ethereal rendition of "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)."
The Price Is Right Host Drew Carey Claims The Contestants Are The Secret Behind The Show's Longevity
In the decades since the television set has become a household staple, the landscape of small-screen entertainment has shifted dramatically. Fads have come and gone, audience viewing habits have changed, and the business behind it all has become increasingly complex. At the same time, there are a handful of constants that folks can expect to be there when they pick up their remote. One such consistent presence is the game show genre, which has existed for years upon years and sees regular people get their 15 minutes of fame and a chance to win a desirable prize.
Blake Shelton Nearly Speechless After Bodie’s “Gratitude” Cover on ‘The Voice’ Finale
Dedicating one of his final two performances to someone they want to thank, Team Blake (Shelton) performer Bodie shared a moving rendition of Christian singer Brandon Lake’s 2020 hit “Gratitude.”. Dedicating the song to his three kids, which he shares with his wife, Royale Kulijan, of seven years,...
talentrecap.com
John Legend’s Son Got Stitches on his Head From an Accident
The Voice coach John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen went through a bit of a scare as their four-year-old son Miles, got into a minor accident. The toddler was seen recovering on Teigen’s Instagram stories. John Legend, Chrissy Teigen’s Son is Recovering From an Accident. The singer’s...
