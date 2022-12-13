18-year-old dies after tubing accident at Deer Valley

PARK CITY, Utah — A young woman was killed in a tubing accident at Deer Valley Resort over the weekend.

The 18-year-old was tubing with friends Saturday around 9 p.m. when she crashed into a tower on the Silver Strike Express chairlift, according to a statement from the resort.

Her friends called 911 and took her to the base of the chairlift, where an ambulance transported her to "an offsite location," the resort said. She was then airlifted to the University of Utah Hospital's trauma center, where she died from her injuries.

Her name was not released, but a resort spokesperson said she was 18 years old and from Oregon.

"Our hearts and thoughts are with the guest’s family and friends during this extremely difficult time. Thank you to our local emergency responders for their medical care and assistance," Deer Valley wrote in the statement.