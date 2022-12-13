ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

18-year-old dies after tubing accident at Deer Valley

By Spencer Burt
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BT5WX_0jgQGEtE00

PARK CITY, Utah — A young woman was killed in a tubing accident at Deer Valley Resort over the weekend.

The 18-year-old was tubing with friends Saturday around 9 p.m. when she crashed into a tower on the Silver Strike Express chairlift, according to a statement from the resort.

Her friends called 911 and took her to the base of the chairlift, where an ambulance transported her to "an offsite location," the resort said. She was then airlifted to the University of Utah Hospital's trauma center, where she died from her injuries.

Her name was not released, but a resort spokesperson said she was 18 years old and from Oregon.

"Our hearts and thoughts are with the guest’s family and friends during this extremely difficult time. Thank you to our local emergency responders for their medical care and assistance," Deer Valley wrote in the statement.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gephardt Daily

1 killed in single-vehicle rollover on Mountain View Corridor in Herriman

HERRIMAN, Utah, Dec. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 29-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning on Mountain View Corridor in Herriman. Herriman Police Sgt. Josh Jennings said the rollover crash occurred about 4:30 a.m. on Mountain View Corridor near Real Vista Drive. The male driver...
HERRIMAN, UT
kmyu.tv

Crash hours earlier damaged same guardrail that impaled a driver on US 89

FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said there was another crash hours earlier at the same guardrail that impaled a driver on US 89 in Davis County. The driver suffered serious injuries to her lower body after the incident on Wednesday. Good Samaritan’s stopped and, along with first responders, took an hour to remove her from the mangled car.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
OutThere Colorado

18-year-old killed while tubing on ski slope after dark

An 18-year-old woman from Oregon was killed at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah while tubing with friends on the slopes after dark. At about 9 PM, the woman collided with a chairlift tower of Silver Strike Express. Her friends called 911 and took her to the base of the lift, where the Park City Fire Department responded.
PARK CITY, UT
ksl.com

'Heaven has truly gained an angel': Friends remember BYU student killed in tubing accident

PROVO — An 18-year-old BYU freshman from Oregon has been identified as the victim of a fatal tubing accident at Deer Valley Ski Resort. Anna Ruby Peterson was tubing with friends about 9 p.m. on Dec. 10 when she "collided with chairlift tower at Deer Valley's Silver Strike Express," according to a statement from Deer Valley. She was flown by medical helicopter to the trauma center at University of Utah Hospital where she died due to her injuries, the resort stated.
PROVO, UT
utahstories.com

The Giant Ginger Bread Houses in Salt Lake and Park City

New this ski season, Cast & Cut restaurant opens on Thusday, December 15th at Deer Valley Resort – a quintessential mountain seafood and steakhouse experience. The folks at Deer Valley say of Cast & Cut, “The latest evolution of Deer Valley dining includes à la carte dishes, fresh seafood towers featuring an enticing selection of oysters from around the U.S., mussels, lobster, crab legs and caviar, along with dry-aged cuts, locally caught trout and the best locally sourced ingredients and accompaniments. Cast & Cut will be open Thursday through Sunday, from 5:30 to 10 p.m.”
PARK CITY, UT
ksl.com

School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Man in serious condition after slamming into asphalt paver at I-80 construction site

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after driving his flatbed truck hauling fuel tanks into a construction site and colliding with an asphalt paver on I-80. Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said the crash was reported around 6:45 p.m. Thursday on westbound I-80 near 2300 East, located on the south side of the Salt Lake Country Club near Sugar House Park.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy