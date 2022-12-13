ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 12

Tania Colunga
4d ago

The fireworks are beautiful & Hawaii has been celebrating New Years Eve for decades this way. It's those stinking bombs that people set off prior to New Years Eve that are really annoying. Stop showing off to hear whose bomb is louder... stay safe & celebrate in a pono way. Mele Kalikimaka & Hau'oli Makahiki Hou❄️🎆🌺

William Mcnulty
4d ago

why you think people come to Hawaii? fireworks 🎆🎆🎆. take away good luck. and not good for business..

