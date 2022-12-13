SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — DeAndre Gholston hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to lift Missouri to a 68-66 victory over Central Florida on Saturday at the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic doubleheader. With 9 seconds remaining, D’Moi Hodge grabbed a defensive rebound for Missouri and brought the ball upcourt. As he approached shooting range, he slipped and fell but was able to pass the ball to Gholston who picked it up and it a straight-on bank shot from about 30 feet away. Taylor Hendricks hit a 3 to put the Knights up 66-65 with 54 seconds remaining. With 9 seconds left and time running out on the shot clock, UCF’s Jayhlon Young missed a 3-pointer, setting the stage for Gholston’s winner.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO