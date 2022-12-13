Read full article on original website
Woodford County’s Tristan Cook signs with Ball State
VERSAILLES, Ky. (FOX 56) – The recruiting process hasn’t been easy for Tristan Cook. Countless camps, campus visits, conversations with coaches, and decisions to make. The Woodford County senior offensive lineman made his decision to attend Ball State final Thursday when he signed his national letter of intent in front of his Yellow Jacket community. For Cook, Ball State was the place that felt right for him because everything was transparent during the process.
Ty Bryant and TJ Horton set to begin their college journey
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Early Signing Period for college football will be held December 21-23, however, two Frederick Douglas Broncos came together to kick theirs off before they leave for Christmas Break. Graduating seniors Ty Bryant and TJ Horton signed their National Letters of Intent, making it...
University of Kentucky commencement takes place
On Friday, thousands of students received their long-sought degrees from the University of Kentucky. On Friday, thousands of students received their long-sought degrees from the University of Kentucky. Dec. 16: Dark chocolate, yeti coolers, and Easter …. Here are five things you need to know before you go to bed...
Lexington Sporting Club files 3rd soccer stadium proposal
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Sporting Club has filed its third proposal to build a soccer stadium in Fayette County. This time, the proposed state-of-the-art soccer stadium and training facility will seat around 6,500 people. The proposed stadium will be located at the corner of Athens-Boonesboro Road...
Beshear proclaims this week Peer Support Appreciation week
Gov. Beshear has signed a proclamation stating that Dec. 11 to Dec. 17 is officially Peer Support Appreciation Week. Beshear proclaims this week Peer Support Appreciation …. Gov. Beshear has signed a proclamation stating that Dec. 11 to Dec. 17 is officially Peer Support Appreciation Week. Dec. 16: Dark chocolate,...
Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House
Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House. Crumbl Cookies, known for the more than 200 weekly rotating flavors, opened in the Brannon Crossing Shopping Center Friday morning. 7 injured in multi-car crash on Alumni Drive in Lexington. Police said it happened around 10 p.m. Thursday when a...
Lexington hospitals near capacity
On the heels of the White House warning of the "triple-demic" hospitals in Lexington and the rest of Kentucky are feeling the strain. On the heels of the White House warning of the "triple-demic" hospitals in Lexington and the rest of Kentucky are feeling the strain. Linda & Ron Turner...
Father of Highland Park parade shooter facing charges
The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has now also been charged. Father of Highland Park parade shooter facing charges. The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has now also been charged. Dec. 16:...
Marques Cox commits to Kentucky
The dice are hot folks, as we have another Yahtzee on our hands!. After a string of commitments to help bolster next year's offense, Mark Stoops and his staff still had another one up their sleeve, as Marques Cox has committed to the Kentucky Wildcats. Cox took to Twitter to...
Tennessee man found dead in semi in Rowan County
A 70-year-old man from Baxter, Tennessee was discovered dead in his semi on Friday in Rowan County.
Three Stats That Will End Kentucky Basketball's 2022-23 Season if Not Fixed
Kentucky basketball is set to enter the CBS Sports Classic this Saturday, Dec. 17, with the No. 13 ranking in the latest AP Poll and a 7-2 record. There's been plenty of positive surprises, but there's also been some disappointment for coach John Calipari's group midway through the second ...
Photo: Whippet football star signs to play college football
A Kosciusko Whippets football player announced Friday where he plans to play in college. During a ceremony at Kosciusko High School, Lee Wade announced that he was signing with East Mississippi Community College. Wade was a 4-year starter for the Whippets. He helped lead the team to an 8-3 record...
Lexington woman wanted for supervised release violations
A Lexington woman is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington woman wanted for supervised release violations. A Lexington woman is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. Crumbl Cookies opens...
KSP foundation truck raffle in honor of fallen trooper
KSP foundation truck raffle in honor of fallen trooper. Tickets go on sale on Dec. 15 and the drawing is set for Feb. 17, 2023. Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. Crumbl Cookies opens Nicholasville location. Crumbl Cookies, known for...
Fayette County teacher gets heartwarming surprise blessing from banks
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Fayette County teacher received quite the surprise Thursday, being showered with gifts, and a hearty “merry Christmas” from students. A fourth-grade teacher at Dixie Magnet Elementary Shelby Miller was nominated by students from the “Do Something Extraordinary STEM Golf Club” as an extraordinary teacher. As part of Blessings From Our Banks, Lexington banks helped purchase gifts for the nominated teachers, and students happily gave them to their teachers as part of the celebration.
Heart specialists talk dangers of an aortic aneurysm
The family of sportswriter Grant Wahl said a ruptured heart vessel caused his death — brought on by an undetected aneurysm. Heart specialists talk dangers of an aortic aneurysm. The family of sportswriter Grant Wahl said a ruptured heart vessel caused his death — brought on by an undetected...
WATCH: Tornado jumps from New Orleans across Mississippi River
Terrifying video shows one of the several tornadoes that struck Louisiana moving from the Mississippi River West Bank to St. Bernard Parish, which was struck by another tornado only six months prior. Courtesy: Jacob Blouin MORE: https://bit.ly/3HzDOJA. WATCH: Tornado jumps from New Orleans across Mississippi …. Terrifying video shows one...
Celebrating 53 years: Earl Poynter looks back on time with Lexington company
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – After 53 years of working, a dedicated man is retiring, but not before a big celebration. Earl Poynter was the vice president of Davis H. Elliot Company and he was part of the team for 53 years. His accomplishments and the impact he had on countless people were celebrated with a luncheon Wednesday.
Applying to Fayette Co. Schools specialized academic programs: Dates to know
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The traditional education path doesn’t necessarily work for every student. So, don’t miss the chance for your child to apply to the Fayette County Public Schools magnet and specialized academic programs. The application window is coming up in January. This unique opportunity...
2 Florida men thrown from tumbling tanker truck
Two Florida men were lucky to escape serious injury Thursday when they were ejected through the front windshield of a tanker truck carrying over 1,300 gallons of cooking oil. Two Florida men were lucky to escape serious injury Thursday when they were ejected through the front windshield of a tanker truck carrying over 1,300 gallons of cooking oil.
