VERSAILLES, Ky. (FOX 56) – The recruiting process hasn’t been easy for Tristan Cook. Countless camps, campus visits, conversations with coaches, and decisions to make. The Woodford County senior offensive lineman made his decision to attend Ball State final Thursday when he signed his national letter of intent in front of his Yellow Jacket community. For Cook, Ball State was the place that felt right for him because everything was transparent during the process.

WOODFORD COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO