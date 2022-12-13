Read full article on original website
videtteonline.com
ISU men's basketball drops Indy Classic matchup with Ball State 83-69
Indianapolis — Illinois State men's basketball dropped its Indy Classic matchup with Ball State, losing 83-69 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Saturday. BSU finished off a back-and-forth first half with a seven-point run to take a 41-34 lead into the locker room. ISU struggled to close out on shooters in the...
25newsnow.com
ISU honors baseball star who’s giving back after making the big leagues
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Illinois State University is honoring one of its baseball standouts who’s became a major leaguer with the St. Louis Cardinals. ISU is building an indoor hitting and pitching facility along the right field line at Duffy Bass Field. Friday, the university’s governing board voted to name it in honor of Cardinals infielder and ISU graduate Paul DeJong.
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois’ “get right” game is here
After a week of finals, Illinois is back in action Saturday afternoon taking on the Alabama A&M Bulldogs from Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). And I’m not sure Alabama A&M could have shown up on the schedule at a better time. They are currently 3-6 on the season having won...
Illini’s Aaron Henry named defensive coordinator
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois head coach Bret Bielema is promoting Aaron Henry, the Illinois defensive backs coach, to be the next defensive coordinator at Illinois, according to the Illini Inquirer. Bielema is expected to tell his team tomorrow. Henry will replace Ryan Walters, who is now the head coach at Purdue. Associate coach and outside […]
videtteonline.com
43rd annual State Farm Holiday Classic invites Illinois high school teams to compete
The 43rd annual State Farm Holiday Classic will take place from Dec. 27 through Dec. 30. The bracket will consist of high school basketball teams across Illinois competing to win, including Normal University High School, Bloomington Central Catholic High School, Bloomington High School and Normal Community High School. The games...
timestribunenews.com
IHSA makes several key announcements
December has been a month full of Illinois High School Association news. The organization announced last week that the football state championships will return to Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal. This past season, all eight football state championships were played in Champaign. Illinois State was the original site of the...
newschannel20.com
9-year-old Lincoln racer receives USAC Quarter Midget Dirt National Champion trophy
Indianapolis, Ind. (WICS/WRSP) - Car racing is pretty popular around Central Illinois. We have quite a few stars like Justin Allgaier and Tim Wilkerson. Now a 9-year-old Lincoln resident is the next in line to shine on the race track. Henry Schneider is the US Auto Club Quarter Midget Dirt...
Illinois football players give back by helping young moms and kids
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA (WCIA) — Illinois football players traded in their shoulder pads and helmets for baby clothes. More than 65 Illinois football players were at the Urbana Walmart to give back to Champaign County teen moms. It was through a program called Young Lives. Each mom had $200 to spend. The players helped the moms shop, […]
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Peoria, IL
The city of Peoria was incorporated as a village in 1835 and is the oldest European settlement in Illinois. Cultural interests and the performing arts, as well as many registered historical places of interest, make Peoria a wonderful city to visit. After enjoying the Peoria Riverfront Museum or the Central...
Bobcat spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A bobcat was spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello last week. Allerton Park and Retreat Center shared footage of a bobcat walking on Facebook. The footage was caught on Dec. 10 around 3 a.m. with a new camera set up to spot beavers in the area. In the post, Allerton Park […]
WAND TV
Local farmer in need of kidney
MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
WAND TV
Central Illinois Bakehouse opens new eatery in downtown Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Champaign-based business, Central Illinois Bakehouse, has opened an Italian-inspired deli and bakery. Martinelli's Market, located at 500 N. Walnut Street in Champaign, will serve soups, salads, fresh breads, and pastries. “This is an exciting new venture for our brand, and we are proud to provide...
Bobcat sighting surprises Allerton Park employees
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – Allerton Park employees were in for a surprise when they spotted a bobcat on one of their beaver cameras. The sighting happened Dec. 10 around 3 a.m. Natural Areas Manager Alex Lourash is no stranger to wildlife. He’s seen deer, racoons and even coyote on the trails. But he said a […]
Central Illinois Proud
Natural Playground almost ready for playing
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — There has been significant construction progress for the natural playground at Colene Hoose Elementary school in Normal. The project covers 16-acres of land. “Natural playgrounds are basically this important place for kids to connect to nature,” said designer Adam Bienenstock. A life-sized chess game,...
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. Rader Family Farms will open its Pumpkin Blossom Barn, a combination retail space and café, to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Attendees will have the opportunity to...
bloomingtonil.gov
East Oakland Avenue, Kreitzer Avenue to Florence Avenue Closed Effective Immediately
BLOOMINGTON, IL – Beginning immediately, East Oakland Avenue, from Kreitzer Avenue to Florence Avenue, will be closed due to sewer work. Local access will be maintained during this closure; All other traffic should use alternate routes. This section of East Oakland Avenue will be reopened as soon as work is completed.
Effingham Radio
Semi Crash On I-57 Results In Death Of Secor Man
On Wednesday December 14, 2022 at approximately 3:00 pm, the Illinois State Police responded to a report of a semi overturned in the median of I-57 NB MP 158. (just south of the cross) Upon arrival they found a male deceased in the semi. The Coroner’s office was called and pronounced the male deceased at the scene at 3:55 pm. He was the only occupant in the vehicle. No witnesses stopped or were located and at this point it is unknown why he ran off the road into the median.
Body found in Sangamon River
PETERSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) — Emergency service personnel found a dead body in the Sangamon River in Petersburg on Sunday. Ben Hollis, Menard County Chief Deputy Sheriff & Coroner, shared on Facebook that personnel in a rescue boat located what was possibly a person in the river, north of the Illinois Route 123 bridge at approximately […]
Coroner: Illinois state Sen. Scott Bennett dies of natural causes at 45
(The Centyer Square) – Scott M. Bennett, the Democratic state senator who recently ushered in changes to the end of cash bail in Illinois, has died. The 45-year-old’s passing was confirmed by the Champaign County coroner. "Senator Scott Bennett died at 1:15PM today at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL," Duane Northrup, Champaign County coroner said in an email to The Center Square. “He died from natural causes under a...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Lunch At First Bite - This Week @: Dac’s Smokehouse In Campustown
I just noticed while perusing the online menu at Dac’s Smokehouse in Campustown, that they’re featuring a line of chicken called, “Corporate Chicken,” with a sub-heading that reads: “This Chicken Means Business.”. The chicken comes in three styles, Hot Honey Fried Chicken, Nashville Hot Fried...
