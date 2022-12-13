ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

18 members of LI 'No Fake Love' gang indicted on charges including murder, robbery

By Emily Nadal
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Eighteen alleged members of a Long Island gang were charged in a 148-count indictment for various crimes including murder, robbery and carjacking, officials said Monday.

Members of the “No Fake Love” gang, or NFL, were wanted in connection with several serious crimes including the 2021 fatal shooting of a man outside of a nightclub.

“On my first day in office we formed the Violent Criminal Enterprises Bureau and the District Attorney’s Gang Violence Task Force to better protect the People of Suffolk County against gun violence and criminal activity perpetrated by gangs and criminal organizations,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney. “This long-term and in-depth investigation is exactly what I promised the People of Suffolk County.”

In early 2022, District Attorney Investigators and Suffolk County Police Detectives along with other agencies began investigating a series of violent acts committed by members of the NFL Street Gang. Members of the NFL often referred to themselves as “Everybody Killers.”

Over the past 10 months, over 100 search warrants into residences, vehicles, and digital sources were executed for NFL members.

Last year, one of NFL’s members, David Trent, allegedly murdered a man in Farmingville during a dispute. On Dec. 5, 2021, Trent and an associate got into an argument with Jorge Mauricio Sevilla Barrera in a parking lot outside of Minx nightclub at 1075 Portion Road.

After the argument turned physical, Trent pulled out a gun and shot Barrera. Him and another person then kicked the victim while he was on the ground before Trent stood over him and fatally shot him, authorities said.

Trent fired more shots while fleeing the scene in a car. Two other victims also suffered non-fatal injuries during the shooting, according to officials.

The gang is allegedly responsible for multiple other crimes including the armed carjacking and robbery of a Lyft driver, a burglary in which they stole seven French Bulldogs and the shooting of two teens outside of Congressman Lee Zeldin’s home.

Trent was charged with with second degree murder and faces up to 25 years to life in prison. Other members of the gang were charged with various counts of robbery, conspiracy and attempted murder, among other charges. Many are looking at decades in prison if convicted.

