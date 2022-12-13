19 restaurants in Bradenton, Lakewood Ranch, Palmetto get near-perfect health inspections

The Bradenton Herald regularly reports on local restaurants that don’t pass inspection by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation or otherwise raise concern due to food safety and cleanliness issues.

But over the past several years, readers have frequently asked which restaurants have done well during inspectors’ visits, too.

Passing inspection without flaw is no easy feat. Florida bases its inspection standards on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Food Code , which contains many, many possible violations. These Bradenton-area restaurants did more than pass their regular state inspection — they aced it.

Here are the restaurants and other food businesses that recently got perfect marks (no violations) or near-perfect marks (only a few minor violations) in Manatee County. These inspections were conducted between December 2-9, 2022.

Angela’s Kitchen LLC , 1707 First St., Bradenton (Mobile food business) (No violations)

Bigguns’ Smoked BBQ (Mobile food business) (No violations)

Bravo Catering and More , 3401 14th St. W., Bradenton

Burger King , 551 10th St. E., Palmetto

Camino Punto , 11000 U.S. 41 N., Palmetto (Mobile food business) (No violations)

Cantina Chavez Restaurant LLC , 5108 15th St. E. #26, Bradenton (inside Oneco Farmers Market) (No violations)

D’Lites Shoppe , 8209 Natures Way #107, Lakewood Ranch

Dairy Queen Grill & Chill , 7155 S.R. 70 E., Bradenton (No violations)

Fusilly’s Kitchen , 606 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton (No violations)

The Lake Club , 15804 Clearlake Ave., Lakewood Ranch

Little Greek Fresh Grill , 8310 Market St., Lakewood Ranch

LongHorn Steakhouse , 4502 14th St. W., Bradenton

Pollos Asados La Frontera , 1304 Eighth Ave. W., Palmetto

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen , 3707 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton

Red Roof Inn , 4915 17th St. E., Ellenton

The Ritz-Carlton Members Golf Club , 15150 70th Terrace E., Bradenton

Teriyaki Cove , 3248 E. Bay Dr., Holmes Beach

Waypoint Bar & Grill , 11000 U.S. 41 N., Palmetto

Zaxby’s , 5020 14th St. W., Bradenton

Restaurants in Florida are licensed and routinely inspected by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Diners can report health and cleanliness issues at a restaurant anywhere in the state by filing a complaint with the agency.