Ottawa 6, Detroit 3
Detroit210—3 First Period_1, Detroit, Veleno 4 (Kubalik, Soderblom), 2:32. 2, Ottawa, Batherson 9 (DeBrincat, Pinto), 12:47. 3, Detroit, Erne 5 (Walman, Suter), 14:56. 4, Ottawa, Chabot 7 (DeBrincat, Tkachuk), 18:42 (pp). Second Period_5, Ottawa, Batherson 10 (Tkachuk, DeBrincat), 1:40 (pp). 6, Detroit, Hronek 7 (Raymond, Perron), 12:14 (pp). Third...
Sports on TV for Sunday, December 18
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) ESPN2 — Pac-12 US LBM Coast To Coast Challenge: Stanford vs. Texas, Dallas. ESPNU — Boost Mobile Chris Paul HBCU Challenge: NC A&T vs. Norfolk St., Las Vegas. 4:30 p.m. CBSSN — Southern U. at UAB. ESPNU — Boost Mobile Chris Paul HBCU Challenge:...
Pittsburgh 82, North Florida 56
NORTH FLORIDA (3-7) Hendricksen 2-6 6-6 12, Parker 2-6 1-2 5, Berry 0-2 0-0 0, Hicklen 5-11 2-3 15, Placer 5-11 1-2 12, James 2-4 0-0 4, Aybar 3-9 0-2 6, Lanier 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, Flakus 0-1 0-0 0, Hrdlicka 0-1 0-0 0, Nze 0-0 0-0 0, Rasmussen 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 20-53 10-15 56.
Miami 91, St. Francis (Pa.) 76
ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (3-9) Cohen 10-16 10-13 30, Gregory 0-7 0-0 0, McCabe 3-9 0-0 9, Moore 8-16 7-8 25, Land 2-5 0-0 5, Giles 1-4 0-0 2, Hargis 1-3 0-0 3, Sanon 0-0 0-0 0, Liberis 1-1 0-0 2, Ruggery 0-0 0-0 0, Scanlon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 17-21 76.
Dejulius leads Cincinnati against La Salle after 22-point game
La Salle Explorers (5-5) at Cincinnati Bearcats (7-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -13; over/under is 143.5. BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati faces the La Salle Explorers after David Dejulius scored 22 points in Cincinnati's 103-76 win over the Miami (OH) RedHawks. The Bearcats are 6-1 in home games. Cincinnati is fourth in...
