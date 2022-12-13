La Salle Explorers (5-5) at Cincinnati Bearcats (7-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -13; over/under is 143.5. BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati faces the La Salle Explorers after David Dejulius scored 22 points in Cincinnati's 103-76 win over the Miami (OH) RedHawks. The Bearcats are 6-1 in home games. Cincinnati is fourth in...

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO