Ossian, IN

12/12 Prep Hoops Recap – Norwell tops Adams Central

By Glenn Marini
 4 days ago

OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 8 Norwell improved to 5-1 on the season with a 78-52 victory at The Castle against Adams Central to headline a small slate of area prep basketball games on Monday night.

Luke McBride led Norwell with 25 points while Jake Parker added 19. Cohen Bailey tallied 14 while Brody Bolyn chipped in with 13. Adams Central was led by Isaac Schultz with 24 points and Ethan Poling with 11.

