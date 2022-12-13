The Los Angeles Chargers host the Tennessee Titans for an AFC battle Sunday afternoon! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Titans-Chargers prediction and pick. The Titans enter LA just two games ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars for the AFC South lead. This is a crucial game for the Titans as they aim to earn another division title with a win and a Jags loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Sitting at (7-6) the Titans are likely to make the playoffs and need this win to gain their momentum back after getting handled by the Jaguars 36-22 last week.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 3 HOURS AGO