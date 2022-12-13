Read full article on original website
Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys gets 2-word update from Jerry Jones
Following last week’s meeting, it appeared that Jerry Jones could look to other options besides veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Now, given a recent update, it appears that Beckham could still very well be an option for this team. On Wednesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about Odell Beckham. He gave a simple […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys gets 2-word update from Jerry Jones appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Von Miller drops truth bomb on Bills talent that’ll leave Aaron Donald furious
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has long since established himself as one of the NFL’s brightest stars. During his career, he has played on some of the best teams in the league. On Thursday, while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Von Miller spoke on this current Bills team....
2022 Fantasy Football Week 15 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
It’s been a long season full of twists and turns, but the fantasy football playoffs are finally upon us. That means every decision you make from this point on is crucial in helping you capture your league championship. Hopefully, you have been able to avoid the injury bug that has crushed a number of teams.
Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury delivers gut-wrenching update on top of Kyler Murray injured reserve desgination
The Arizona Cardinals had is having a forgettable season made even worse by a painful Week 15 match against the New England Patriots. Not only did the Cardinals got blown out by the Patriots in a 27-13 loss at home but they also saw key players suffer injuries, none more devastating than the one sustained […] The post Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury delivers gut-wrenching update on top of Kyler Murray injured reserve desgination appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jonathan Taylor exits Colts-Vikings game after suffering an ankle injury
Jonathan Taylor left the Indianapolis Colts game against the Minnesota Vikings early after suffering an ankle injury. Taylor’s return is questionable, per Adam Schefter. Taylor’s ankle, which has bothered him all season, is being looked at, per Nate Atkins. UPDATE: Jonathan Taylor has been ruled out for the remainder of the Colts-Vikings game, per Adam […] The post Jonathan Taylor exits Colts-Vikings game after suffering an ankle injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s true feelings on Week 15 benching despite clearing concussion protocols
The Denver Broncos face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15 and although Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol on Friday, the team has decided to give him another week off to rest and will instead start Brett Rypien. That news was slightly disappointing to Wilson, who clearly wants to be out there competing with his boys. […] The post Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s true feelings on Week 15 benching despite clearing concussion protocols appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LSU HC Brian Kelly drops positive Jayden Daniels Citrus Bowl injury update
Jayden Daniels could end up receiving the green light to play in LSU’s 2023 Citrus Bowl matchup against Purdue. On Saturday, LSU head coach Brian Kelly held a press conference, and he provided injury updates on multiple players, including Daniels. Kelly sees that Daniels is ready to return to in-game action.
3 Broncos predictions for Week 15 vs. Cardinals
The Denver Broncos 2022 season has been wildly disappointing, and they have already found themselves eliminated from playoff contention as a result of their struggles. This wasn’t how things were supposed to go this season, but there is still hope that things can be salvaged in 2023, which makes the Broncos Week 15 contest very important. With the game nearing, we decided to lay out our Broncos Week 15 predictions for their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
NFL Odds: Steelers vs. Panthers prediction, odds and pick – 12/18/2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to take on the Carolina Panthers in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Steelers-Panthers prediction and pick, laid out below. Pittsburgh...
Steelers make Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph QB decision amid Kenny Pickett injury
Mitch Trubisky is back under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers. While Kenny Pickett remains in the concussion protocol, the team will be going with the veteran Trubisky over Mason Rudolph for Week 15, per Ian Rapoport. That’s not entirely surprising, given that the former Chicago Bears QB was clearly better than his competitor for the […] The post Steelers make Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph QB decision amid Kenny Pickett injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Hurts’ awesome holiday gifts for Eagles’ offensive linemen
Jalen Hurts is a true class act. Any NFL fan worth their salt knows this already. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has time and time again proven that he’s one of the best leaders of a professional outfit and is generally a good guy. He knows how exactly to fire up his team, and he also […] The post Jalen Hurts’ awesome holiday gifts for Eagles’ offensive linemen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Grayson McCall shockingly backtracks on Auburn football
Former Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall became the latest name to enter the transfer portal when he announced his decision this past Monday. McCall, a three-time Sun Belt Player of the Year award winner and the best quarterback in Chanticleers history, was reportedly set for a visit with the Auburn football program.
NFL Odds: Sharp prop picks for Week 15 as Derrick Henry finds the endzone
Under 58.5 (-113) Kenny Pickett is out this week with a concussion despite being a partial participant in some practices late in the week. The Steelers have named Mitch Trubisky their starting QB for this week but could see Mason Rudolph at some point. Either way, neither of these players inspires a ton of confidence.
Rhamondre Stevenson to leave fantasy owners high and dry as playoffs arrive
While the New England Patriots prepare for their Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, many fantasy football owners are getting ready for their first-round playoff matchups. Those that have New England running back Rhamondre Stevenson on their fantasy roster may have to make alternate lineup decisions. The Patriots,...
2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Bryce Young, CJ Stroud land in top-5
With college football in bowl season and the NFL season entering its home stretch, it’s time to start the NFL mock drafts. This NFL draft class may be one of the best in recent memory, with potential stars at nearly every position. As such, making a reasonable mock draft is even harder than usual this […] The post 2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Bryce Young, CJ Stroud land in top-5 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Titans vs. Chargers prediction, odds and pick – 12/18/2022
The Los Angeles Chargers host the Tennessee Titans for an AFC battle Sunday afternoon! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Titans-Chargers prediction and pick. The Titans enter LA just two games ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars for the AFC South lead. This is a crucial game for the Titans as they aim to earn another division title with a win and a Jags loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Sitting at (7-6) the Titans are likely to make the playoffs and need this win to gain their momentum back after getting handled by the Jaguars 36-22 last week.
DJ Uiagalelei, ex-Clemson QB, visits UCLA football
DJ Uiagalelei has decided to hit the transfer portal recently after two seasons as the starting quarterback for Clemson. He was ultimately pulled in favor of Cade Klubnik in the ACC title game and that’s clearly resulted in him finding a new home. Per On3 Sports, Uiagalelei, an LA native, made the short trip to visit UCLA football this week over a possible move for next season.
DJ Moore’s expected injury status for Week 15 vs. Steelers, revealed
The Carolina Panthers have had a strange 2022 season, but despite it all, they still find themselves with a real shot at making their way into the playoffs this season. If they want to accomplish that, though, they are going to need DJ Moore on the field and healthy for them over the final few games of the season.
Justin Jefferson’s Calvin Johnson record chase gets honest assessment from ex-Super Bowl WR
The Minnesota Vikings are currently in the middle of a big Week 15 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. And while the Vikings will obviously be looking to lock up the AFC North with, many fans will have their attention turned to Justin Jefferson, who is arguably the most explosive wide receiver in the league. Jefferson […] The post Justin Jefferson’s Calvin Johnson record chase gets honest assessment from ex-Super Bowl WR appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Texans’ injury report vs. Chiefs setting up for a bloodbath
The 1-11-1 Texans already had a steep hill to climb if they wanted to beat the 10-3 Chiefs in Week 15. However, after Houston released their final injury report of a week, it appears their path to defeating Kansas City has become much more difficult. Heading into their matchup with...
