KTVU FOX 2
East Bay family pushes for justice 3 years after 20-year-old's slaying
HAYWARD, Calif. - It has been three years since John Creech Jr. was shot and killed in Hayward. The 20-year-old known as JJ was walking to his father's house on December 7, 2019 just before 5 p.m. when he was murdered near Santa Clara Way and Yolo Street. "He was...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect arrested in San Jose stabbing cold case
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Police in San Jose have taken a man into a custody suspected of a 2017 homicide, the department announced on Thursday. Keith Dupee, 36, of East Palo Alto, is suspected in the stabbing death of Samuel Choi on June 10, 2017. Choi was found with at least one stab wound in the 1700 block of Everglade Avenue and he later succumbed to his injuries and died.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco Police Commission's traffic-stop reform measure put on hold
A police reform measure in San Francisco was put on hold during a meeting Wednesday. The SF Police Commission's proposed measure would limit situations where police could pull over drivers for traffic stops. The police chief disagrees with the measure saying it limits law enforcement.
KTVU FOX 2
Inmate says Alameda County sheriff's deputies beat him
DUBLIN, Calif. - Alameda County sheriff's body-camera video shows deputies going "hands-on" on inmate Tariq Coffey. "You see a person who's lying on the floor, being brutalized, being beaten, being treated as less than a human," said civil-rights attorney Adante Pointer, who represents Coffey. "Just because you're accused of something,...
KTVU FOX 2
1 stabbed during fight at Tanforan mall
San Bruno police said they have one person is in custody who allegedly stabbed someone during a fight at the Tanforan mall on Friday night. The victim did not appear to have life-threatening injuries, police said. There was no information about the identities of the victim or person who was...
KTVU FOX 2
Mother of toddler struck and killed by a stray bullet speaks out after suspects are arrested
OAKLAND calif., - Nearly a year after Jasper Wu, a 2-year-old boy, was killed by a stray bullet in Oakland, officials have charged three suspects in his killing. In an emotional one-on-one interview with KTVU, Xiao Xiao, Jasper's mother, said she is happy about the charges, but very sad because she has to live through the whole ordeal again and again.
KTVU FOX 2
Man kicks 79-year-old woman as he exits Muni bus, SFPD looking for him
San Francisco police on Wednesday shared surveillance video from earlier this month that shows a man kicking a 79-year-old woman to the ground as he exits a Muni bus. Police are looking to identify the suspect who they said fled on foot at Geary Blvd. and Laguna Street.
KTVU FOX 2
3 gang members charged in Oakland highway shooting death of toddler Jasper Wu
OAKLAND, Calif. - Three gang members have been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a toddler on an Oakland freeway last year, the Alameda County District Attorney said Thursday. The suspects, Trevor Green, 22, Ivory Bivins, 24, and Johnny Jackson, 28, face charges of murder, shooting at an...
KTVU FOX 2
Contra Costa County calls for independent investigation of Martinez Refinery chemical release
MARTINEZ, Calif. - Health officials in Contra Costa County on Wednesday notified Martinez Refinery Company that last month's hazardous materials release will be recommended for an independent investigation. Contra Costa Health Services wants the county's Industrial Safety Ordinance to look into the matter. The release of a mysterious white powder...
KTVU FOX 2
Capital One to pay $2M to settle harassing calls lawsuit
LOS ANGELES - Capital One has been ordered to pay $2 million in penalties for harassing and annoying phone calls made to California residents. Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin made the announcement Thursday. Capital One was sued by district attorney's offices in Riverside, Los Angeles, San Diego and Santa...
KTVU FOX 2
DA to announce update in Oakland highway shooting death of toddler Jasper Wu
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office is expected to announce new developments in the highway shooting death of a toddler. Jasper Wu was killed by stray bullets on Interstate 880 in Oakland on Nov. 6, 2021. Investigators say 23-month-year-old Wu was in a car with his...
KTVU FOX 2
Virginia Fuquay, missing Petaluma woman, found in San Francisco
An at-risk woman who had been missing from her home in Petaluma since Tuesday has finally been safely located in San Francisco, the police department announced on Thursday evening at 10:08 p.m. San Francisco Police Department called Petaluma Police at 6:50 p.m. to let them know that they had located...
KTVU FOX 2
Wrong-way driver in Pittsburg fatal crash arrested on suspicion of murder
PITTSBURG, Calif. - The wrong-way driver who killed a person on Highway 4 in Pittsburg was under the influence, the California Highway Patrol said Wednesday. Michael Armstrong, 53, of Richmond, is accused of driving a silver SUV westbound, in the eastbound lanes near Railroad Avenue about 11 a.m. Tuesday. The SUV slammed head-on into a black sedan that was subsequently struck by another vehicle and a tanker truck.
KTVU FOX 2
16-year-old Fairfield boy arrested in shooting of another teen
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - A 16-year-old Fairfield boy was arrested Wednesday in the shooting of another teen, police said. Detectives arrested the unidentified teen in Stockton for allegedly carrying out a shooting in Vacaville on Dec. 5. Authorities said the boy allegedly shot a 15-year-old in the area of Rocky Hill...
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Cruz police discover possible human remains
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Santa Cruz police reported possible human remains were discovered Thursday morning. Shortly before 11 a.m. in the 1400 block of Ocean Street, authorities found the remains. Officials did not specify what prompted a search for the remains or how they made the discovery. The Santa Cruz...
KTVU FOX 2
Self-driving cars: California DMV vs. Uncle Sam
OAKLAND, Calif. - On Friday, the California DMV eased some restrictions on GM's Cruise, the autonomous vehicle being tested on the streets of San Francisco. At the same time, the federal Auto Safety Agency announced an investigation into several crashes and street blockages involving the Cruise while the company awaits regulatory approval to expand its autonomous "robotaxi" in San Francisco.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose fire leaves families homeless for the holidays
This is not what mother of two Paige Roster had in mind as being home for the holiday, as she dressed her newborn daughter, Nora. Roster, her partner, Paul Eischens, and their kids are staying at a Los Gatos motel due to unfortunate fate.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco crews investigate deadly house fire
SAN FRANCISCO - An investigation is underway in San Francisco after a fire turned deadly. The fire broke out on Idora Avenue near Laguna Honda Boulevard about 9 a.m. Friday. The fire department said one adult who was rescued, later died from their injuries.
KTVU FOX 2
SFPD crack down on retail theft
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police announced a major crackdown on shoplifters and retail crime. The department made 60 arrests since late November. SFPD’s Burglary Unit started a "retail theft abatement operation." Officers – some undercover – visit hard-hit retail stores across the city and work directly with loss prevention teams. They identify repeat offenders and those involved in "fencing operations" where they receive and sell the stolen goods.
KTVU FOX 2
Cold snap partially blamed for 6 South Bay homeless deaths
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Officials and advocates in Santa Clara County said the current cold snap is costing the lives of some of the most vulnerable people. "In the cold winter snaps, like this one, people can die in collective numbers. You know, five, 10, 20 people," said Scott Wagers, a homeless advocate and pastor of CHAM Deliverance Ministry.
