ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect arrested in San Jose stabbing cold case

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Police in San Jose have taken a man into a custody suspected of a 2017 homicide, the department announced on Thursday. Keith Dupee, 36, of East Palo Alto, is suspected in the stabbing death of Samuel Choi on June 10, 2017. Choi was found with at least one stab wound in the 1700 block of Everglade Avenue and he later succumbed to his injuries and died.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Inmate says Alameda County sheriff's deputies beat him

DUBLIN, Calif. - Alameda County sheriff's body-camera video shows deputies going "hands-on" on inmate Tariq Coffey. "You see a person who's lying on the floor, being brutalized, being beaten, being treated as less than a human," said civil-rights attorney Adante Pointer, who represents Coffey. "Just because you're accused of something,...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 stabbed during fight at Tanforan mall

San Bruno police said they have one person is in custody who allegedly stabbed someone during a fight at the Tanforan mall on Friday night. The victim did not appear to have life-threatening injuries, police said. There was no information about the identities of the victim or person who was...
SAN BRUNO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Capital One to pay $2M to settle harassing calls lawsuit

LOS ANGELES - Capital One has been ordered to pay $2 million in penalties for harassing and annoying phone calls made to California residents. Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin made the announcement Thursday. Capital One was sued by district attorney's offices in Riverside, Los Angeles, San Diego and Santa...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Virginia Fuquay, missing Petaluma woman, found in San Francisco

An at-risk woman who had been missing from her home in Petaluma since Tuesday has finally been safely located in San Francisco, the police department announced on Thursday evening at 10:08 p.m. San Francisco Police Department called Petaluma Police at 6:50 p.m. to let them know that they had located...
PETALUMA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Wrong-way driver in Pittsburg fatal crash arrested on suspicion of murder

PITTSBURG, Calif. - The wrong-way driver who killed a person on Highway 4 in Pittsburg was under the influence, the California Highway Patrol said Wednesday. Michael Armstrong, 53, of Richmond, is accused of driving a silver SUV westbound, in the eastbound lanes near Railroad Avenue about 11 a.m. Tuesday. The SUV slammed head-on into a black sedan that was subsequently struck by another vehicle and a tanker truck.
PITTSBURG, CA
KTVU FOX 2

16-year-old Fairfield boy arrested in shooting of another teen

FAIRFIELD, Calif. - A 16-year-old Fairfield boy was arrested Wednesday in the shooting of another teen, police said. Detectives arrested the unidentified teen in Stockton for allegedly carrying out a shooting in Vacaville on Dec. 5. Authorities said the boy allegedly shot a 15-year-old in the area of Rocky Hill...
FAIRFIELD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Santa Cruz police discover possible human remains

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Santa Cruz police reported possible human remains were discovered Thursday morning. Shortly before 11 a.m. in the 1400 block of Ocean Street, authorities found the remains. Officials did not specify what prompted a search for the remains or how they made the discovery. The Santa Cruz...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Self-driving cars: California DMV vs. Uncle Sam

OAKLAND, Calif. - On Friday, the California DMV eased some restrictions on GM's Cruise, the autonomous vehicle being tested on the streets of San Francisco. At the same time, the federal Auto Safety Agency announced an investigation into several crashes and street blockages involving the Cruise while the company awaits regulatory approval to expand its autonomous "robotaxi" in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose fire leaves families homeless for the holidays

This is not what mother of two Paige Roster had in mind as being home for the holiday, as she dressed her newborn daughter, Nora. Roster, her partner, Paul Eischens, and their kids are staying at a Los Gatos motel due to unfortunate fate.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco crews investigate deadly house fire

SAN FRANCISCO - An investigation is underway in San Francisco after a fire turned deadly. The fire broke out on Idora Avenue near Laguna Honda Boulevard about 9 a.m. Friday. The fire department said one adult who was rescued, later died from their injuries.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

SFPD crack down on retail theft

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police announced a major crackdown on shoplifters and retail crime. The department made 60 arrests since late November. SFPD’s Burglary Unit started a "retail theft abatement operation." Officers – some undercover – visit hard-hit retail stores across the city and work directly with loss prevention teams. They identify repeat offenders and those involved in "fencing operations" where they receive and sell the stolen goods.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Cold snap partially blamed for 6 South Bay homeless deaths

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Officials and advocates in Santa Clara County said the current cold snap is costing the lives of some of the most vulnerable people. "In the cold winter snaps, like this one, people can die in collective numbers. You know, five, 10, 20 people," said Scott Wagers, a homeless advocate and pastor of CHAM Deliverance Ministry.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy