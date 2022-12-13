Read full article on original website
Burlington to Consider Demolition Permit for Historic Church
City officials will consider issuing a permit next week that would allow for the demolition of the historic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in downtown Burlington. In a permit application, parish leaders wrote that demolition is the best way to "desanctify" the property. The church closed four years ago and is currently under contract for sale to an undisclosed buyer.
UVM Health Network Announces Another Apartment Building, New Childcare Center
The University of Vermont Health Network is investing $6 million in another employee housing project, one that will include a new childcare center. The South Burlington building will have 120 apartments ranging from studios to two bedrooms, while the childcare operation is expected to serve up to 75 kids. The building is going up on Market Street — not far from a separate, 61-unit apartment complex that the hospital invested nearly $3 million in earlier this year.
Notice of Finding of No Significant Impact and Notice of Intent to Request Release of Funds State of Vermont
Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development Josh Hanford, Commissioner, VT Department of Housing and Community Development One National Life Drive, Davis Building, 6th Floor Montpelier, VT 05620 802-828-3080. These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the State of Vermont Agency...
Meeting of the Minds: Teens Invited to Neuroscience Competition
Neuroscience is not a class that most high schoolers have on their schedules, but every year teens from around the world participate in a neuroscience competition called Brain Bee. The 2023 Vermont contest — a free, all-day event that also includes educational components — is scheduled for February 11 at...
State of Vermont Vermont Superior Court Addison Unit, Civil Division Docket No: 250-12-19 Ancv
Michael a. Bortell Appointed Executor of the Estate of Kenneth J. Bortell and Usda. Mortgagee's Notice of Foreclosure Sale of Real Property Under 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered October 14, 2022, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Kenneth J. Bortell to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for ARK-LA-TEX Financial Services, LLC dba Benchmark Mortgage, dated April 30, 2015 and recorded in Book 276 Page 466 of the land records of the Town of Middlebury, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for ARK-LA-TEX Financial Services, LLC dba Benchmark Mortgage to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC dated November 1, 2017 and recorded in Book 293 Page 293 of the land records of the Town of Middlebury, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 34 Exchange Street, Middlebury, Vermont on January 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,
Bailing Out of Essex, Babaroosa Proposes an Immersive Art Exhibit in Burlington's Memorial Auditorium
Organizers of Babaroosa, a massive, interactive art exhibit that was expected to open in 2024 in the Essex Experience retail and events center, have decided that the multimedia art installation won't be experienced in Essex after all. Their proposed plan B: Burlington's Memorial Auditorium. Babaroosa cofounder Teresa Davis confirmed on...
Notice of Self-Storage Lien Sale Chimney Corners Self Storage 76 Gonyeau Road, Milton Vt 05403Notice of Tax Sale Town of Colchester
Notice is hereby given that the contents of the self-storage units listed below will be sold at public auction by sealed bid. This sale is being held to collect unpaid storage unit occupancy fees, charges, and expenses of the sale. The entire contents of each self-storage unit listed below will be sold, with the proceeds to be distributed to Chimney Corners Self Storage for all accrued occupancy fees (rent charges), late payment fees, sale expenses, and all other expenses in relation to the unit and its sale.
Leslie Roth’s Companion Animals are Knit With Wit
Leslie Roth's animals have attitude. Their likenesses vary from a frog to a chicken to a raccoon, but most wear expressions of self-assurance bordering on defiance: I might be made of yarn, but don't think you can mess with me. Roth, who lives in Montpelier, is a really good knitter....
'Visionary' Vermont Entrepreneur Will Raap Dies at 73
Will Raap, an influential Vermont entrepreneur best known for founding Gardener’s Supply and the Intervale Center, died on Monday night, according to his family. He was 73. His family attributed his death to a “long term illness.”. “He was a guiding star and instrumental in the lives of...
Burlington School District Sues Monsanto Over PCB Contamination
The Burlington School District is seeking to force chemical maker Monsanto to pay for the fallout from PCB contamination at the city's now-shuttered high school. In a lawsuit filed on Friday in federal court in Burlington, the district alleges that Monsanto encouraged customers to use PCB mixtures in construction materials "despite knowing that this would directly introduce PCBs into surrounding air and other construction materials, and onto nearby interior surfaces."
A Montpelier Farmer Digs for Another Kind of Earthly Bounty — Old and Rare Bottles
The idea of digging around her property for buried treasures first came to Laura Smith-Riva in a dream. But it took some groundhogs to turn that dream into reality. In 2018, Smith-Riva and her husband, Vincenzo Riva, bought an 1823 farmhouse and land on Berlin Street in Montpelier. Two years later, Smith-Riva was standing in her yard on their hilly, 10-acre sheep farm when she spotted something glimmering in the sun: a perfectly square glass bottle that the groundhogs had unearthed. She dug it up, washed it and, upon researching it, determined that it was a perfume bottle from the 1920s.
A Call-Taker Advises the Anxious During a Shift on Vermont's Suicide-Prevention Hotline
It might as well be midnight, so heavy are the rain clouds over downtown St. Johnsbury. Even the streetlights seem dull under their weight. Chantelle Blackburn arrives a few minutes before 8 p.m. at the white Colonial overlooking Main Street. She unlocks the front door, slips inside and snaps the dead bolt shut, then ascends a dark stairwell up to the room where she will spend the next 13 hours.
Life Stories: Musician Pete Sutherland Was ‘a Unifying Force’
In a small house on a dirt road in Shelburne, Pete Sutherland (May 13, 1951-November 30, 2022) and his brother Michael played imaginative games when they were young. The boys were "quick and sharp," Michael said, and the bond they formed in early childhood felt magical. "We created a world...
RFP Essex Westford School District Network Backup Solution
EWSD invites interested proposers to submit bids for a district-wide information technology network backup solution. The deadline to submit proposals is January 19, 2023 at 4:00pm Eastern Standard Time. For more details visit www.ewsd.org > District Operations > Purchasing & Bids and view the full RFP document (including information about an upcoming Q&A session for interested proposers) under "RFPs & Bid Requests." For more information contact pdrescher@ewsd.org.
Soundbites: Foam Throws a Holiday Extravaganza and Vermont Music History at the Statehouse
Part of being in a music scene is dreaming big. It doesn't matter if it's a traditional jazz outfit or a trip-hop collective made up of all furries, just about every artist or promoter I've interacted with over the years seems to have some sort of grand scheme or big idea. (OK, I was making up the whole trip-hop furries thing, but you were totally about to google it.) Hell, that's how things like Waking Windows, the Old North End Ramble and the Radio Bean Birthday Bash got started in the first place.
Brandt Wins Burlington Council Election, Giving Dems an Edge
Democrat Maea Brandt won a special election in Burlington's East District on Tuesday, giving her party an advantage on the city council. Brandt defeated Progressive Dina John, 606 to 421, according to unofficial results. Independent Jake Schumann got 60 votes. “It's not easy, running for political office for the first...
Engelberth Construction, acting as Construction Manager for 10th Cavalry Housing Limited Partnership, seeks qualified subcontractors and suppliers for the 10th Cavalry Apartments project in Colchester, VT.
Women-Owned, Minority-Owned subcontractors and suppliers, and Small, Locally Owned, and Section 3 Businesses are strongly encouraged to submit a bid proposal. Project Description: Renovations to three historic buildings, previous dormitories: Dupont Hall, Hamel Hall, and Purtill Hall, located at 123, 33 and 81 Ethan Allen Avenue in Colchester, VT. The project is anticipated to consist of conversion to 65 units of multi-family housing with a mix of studios, and one-bedroom units.
State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No. 22-Pr-06355
To the creditors of Mary Jane Barrett, late of Burlington, Vermont. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of this publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Burlington Development Review Board Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 5:00 Pm Public Hearing Notice
Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83225696227?pwd=SGQ0bTdnS000Wkc3c2J4WWw1dzMxUT09. Telephone: US +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 6833 or. 1. ZP-22-576; 20 Pine Street (FD6, Ward 3C) Cathedral Immaculate Conception, Parish Charitable Trust / Salvatore Matano / John Caulo Demolition and removal of existing church building, bell tower, parking lot, and impervious pathways. Planned landscape with trees will be retained.
Obituary: Theresa Wixson, 1960-2022
Theresa A. "Terry" Wixson of Burlington, died peacefully at home, in her sleep, following a short battle with cancer. Born on March 20, 1960, in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., the family decided to make their residency in Richmond, Vt., in 1964, where her beautiful journey began. She graduated from Mount Mansfield High School in 1978 and started her career in 1977. She worked for many years for the former Burlington Convalescent Center and the Shelburne Road Price Chopper, and she used her talent to work her way up to various positions at both places.
