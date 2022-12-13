Read full article on original website
NHL-best Bruins honor Patrice Bergeron; beat Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2
BOSTON (AP) — David Krejci scored a go-ahead, power-play goal and the Boston Bruins remained unbeaten in regulation at home with a 4-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. David Pastrnak also had a power-play goal, Taylor Hall scored on a delayed penalty and backup goalie Jeremy Swayman, wearing new dark-tan pads, made […]
Louisville beats Cincinnati 24-7 for Keg of Nails and Fenway Bowl
BOSTON (AP) — Running back Jawhar Jordan earned a silver baseball bat as the offensive player of the game. Interim coach Deion Branch lifted the Fenway Bowl trophy. Defensive back Jarvis Browlee danced around the baseball field with the Keg of Nails. The Cardinals are heading back to Louisville with all the prizes. Except their […]
Ottawa 6, Detroit 3
Detroit210—3 First Period_1, Detroit, Veleno 4 (Kubalik, Soderblom), 2:32. 2, Ottawa, Batherson 9 (DeBrincat, Pinto), 12:47. 3, Detroit, Erne 5 (Walman, Suter), 14:56. 4, Ottawa, Chabot 7 (DeBrincat, Tkachuk), 18:42 (pp). Second Period_5, Ottawa, Batherson 10 (Tkachuk, DeBrincat), 1:40 (pp). 6, Detroit, Hronek 7 (Raymond, Perron), 12:14 (pp). Third...
Pittsburgh 82, North Florida 56
NORTH FLORIDA (3-7) Hendricksen 2-6 6-6 12, Parker 2-6 1-2 5, Berry 0-2 0-0 0, Hicklen 5-11 2-3 15, Placer 5-11 1-2 12, James 2-4 0-0 4, Aybar 3-9 0-2 6, Lanier 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, Flakus 0-1 0-0 0, Hrdlicka 0-1 0-0 0, Nze 0-0 0-0 0, Rasmussen 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 20-53 10-15 56.
Sports on TV for Sunday, December 18
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) ESPN2 — Pac-12 US LBM Coast To Coast Challenge: Stanford vs. Texas, Dallas. ESPNU — Boost Mobile Chris Paul HBCU Challenge: NC A&T vs. Norfolk St., Las Vegas. 4:30 p.m. CBSSN — Southern U. at UAB. ESPNU — Boost Mobile Chris Paul HBCU Challenge:...
Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year
Houston rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and rookie running back Dameon Pierce have been placed on the injured list
Source: Chicago Bulls Currently "Evaluating All Their Options"
The Chicago Bulls are facing a very tough decision trending towards the trade deadline.
Dodgers: Jason Heyward Feels LA Gave Him Best Opportunity to Return to Form
The right fielder is making efforts to become a productive player once again.
Walker, No. 5 Houston’s defense helps beat No. 2 Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jarace Walker scored 17 points and No. 5 Houston used runs in each half and the nation’s best scoring defense to beat No. 2 Virginia 69-61 on Saturday. Marcus Sasser and Tramon Mark each added 13 points for the Cougars (11-1), who used a...
Dejulius leads Cincinnati against La Salle after 22-point game
La Salle Explorers (5-5) at Cincinnati Bearcats (7-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -13; over/under is 143.5. BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati faces the La Salle Explorers after David Dejulius scored 22 points in Cincinnati's 103-76 win over the Miami (OH) RedHawks. The Bearcats are 6-1 in home games. Cincinnati is fourth in...
Miami 91, St. Francis (Pa.) 76
ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (3-9) Cohen 10-16 10-13 30, Gregory 0-7 0-0 0, McCabe 3-9 0-0 9, Moore 8-16 7-8 25, Land 2-5 0-0 5, Giles 1-4 0-0 2, Hargis 1-3 0-0 3, Sanon 0-0 0-0 0, Liberis 1-1 0-0 2, Ruggery 0-0 0-0 0, Scanlon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 17-21 76.
Tipton leads Bellarmine against Miami (OH) after 25-point outing
Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-6) at Bellarmine Knights (5-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bellarmine -6.5; over/under is 140. BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Garrett Tipton scored 25 points in Bellarmine's 69-58 win over the Murray State Racers. The Knights have gone 4-0 in home games. Bellarmine ranks fourth...
