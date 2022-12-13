ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

NBC4 Columbus

NHL-best Bruins honor Patrice Bergeron; beat Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2

BOSTON (AP) — David Krejci scored a go-ahead, power-play goal and the Boston Bruins remained unbeaten in regulation at home with a 4-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. David Pastrnak also had a power-play goal, Taylor Hall scored on a delayed penalty and backup goalie Jeremy Swayman, wearing new dark-tan pads, made […]
BOSTON, MA
NBC4 Columbus

Louisville beats Cincinnati 24-7 for Keg of Nails and Fenway Bowl

BOSTON (AP) — Running back Jawhar Jordan earned a silver baseball bat as the offensive player of the game. Interim coach Deion Branch lifted the Fenway Bowl trophy. Defensive back Jarvis Browlee danced around the baseball field with the Keg of Nails. The Cardinals are heading back to Louisville with all the prizes. Except their […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
Porterville Recorder

Ottawa 6, Detroit 3

Detroit210—3 First Period_1, Detroit, Veleno 4 (Kubalik, Soderblom), 2:32. 2, Ottawa, Batherson 9 (DeBrincat, Pinto), 12:47. 3, Detroit, Erne 5 (Walman, Suter), 14:56. 4, Ottawa, Chabot 7 (DeBrincat, Tkachuk), 18:42 (pp). Second Period_5, Ottawa, Batherson 10 (Tkachuk, DeBrincat), 1:40 (pp). 6, Detroit, Hronek 7 (Raymond, Perron), 12:14 (pp). Third...
DETROIT, MI
Porterville Recorder

Pittsburgh 82, North Florida 56

NORTH FLORIDA (3-7) Hendricksen 2-6 6-6 12, Parker 2-6 1-2 5, Berry 0-2 0-0 0, Hicklen 5-11 2-3 15, Placer 5-11 1-2 12, James 2-4 0-0 4, Aybar 3-9 0-2 6, Lanier 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, Flakus 0-1 0-0 0, Hrdlicka 0-1 0-0 0, Nze 0-0 0-0 0, Rasmussen 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 20-53 10-15 56.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Porterville Recorder

Sports on TV for Sunday, December 18

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) ESPN2 — Pac-12 US LBM Coast To Coast Challenge: Stanford vs. Texas, Dallas. ESPNU — Boost Mobile Chris Paul HBCU Challenge: NC A&T vs. Norfolk St., Las Vegas. 4:30 p.m. CBSSN — Southern U. at UAB. ESPNU — Boost Mobile Chris Paul HBCU Challenge:...
TENNESSEE STATE
Porterville Recorder

Dejulius leads Cincinnati against La Salle after 22-point game

La Salle Explorers (5-5) at Cincinnati Bearcats (7-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -13; over/under is 143.5. BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati faces the La Salle Explorers after David Dejulius scored 22 points in Cincinnati's 103-76 win over the Miami (OH) RedHawks. The Bearcats are 6-1 in home games. Cincinnati is fourth in...
CINCINNATI, OH
Porterville Recorder

Miami 91, St. Francis (Pa.) 76

ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (3-9) Cohen 10-16 10-13 30, Gregory 0-7 0-0 0, McCabe 3-9 0-0 9, Moore 8-16 7-8 25, Land 2-5 0-0 5, Giles 1-4 0-0 2, Hargis 1-3 0-0 3, Sanon 0-0 0-0 0, Liberis 1-1 0-0 2, Ruggery 0-0 0-0 0, Scanlon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 17-21 76.
Porterville Recorder

Tipton leads Bellarmine against Miami (OH) after 25-point outing

Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-6) at Bellarmine Knights (5-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bellarmine -6.5; over/under is 140. BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Garrett Tipton scored 25 points in Bellarmine's 69-58 win over the Murray State Racers. The Knights have gone 4-0 in home games. Bellarmine ranks fourth...
LOUISVILLE, KY

