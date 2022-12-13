Read full article on original website
Related
Video: Bills, Dolphins staff prepare for game amid snowfall
The Bills (10-3) are currently ranked number one in the AFC East, while the Dolphins (8-5) come in at number six.
Packers-Rams Final Injury Report: Donald Out; Linemen Conflicted
Los Angeles Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald is out for Monday night’s game at the Green Bay Packers.
Mayfield tries to build on momentum as Rams visit Packers
LOS ANGELES RAMS (4-9) at GREEN BAY (5-8) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST, ESPN FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Packers by 6½ AGAINST THE SPREAD: Rams 5-7-1, Packers 5-8
Comments / 0