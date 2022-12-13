Read full article on original website
United Way gives away food and toys at annual event in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties partnered with Christian Help for the forty-first annual Holiday Food and Toy Distribution on December 15. The event started at 10 a.m. and was held at the West Virginia Army National Guard Morgantown Readiness Center. Vehicles lined up at the Mountaineer Food Bank […]
WDTV
Salem holds parade followed by Christmas in Depot Park
SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - The community gathered on Main Street in Salem for a Christmas parade. Different groups around the area came together to celebrate the holiday season. After the parade there was hot chocolate, cookies, pictures with Santa, and live Christmas music for everyone to enjoy. Mayor of Salem...
WTRF
Winter Freeze Shelter to open soon in its new Wheeling location
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The Winter Freeze Shelter, in its new location in the Catholic Charities Center ballroom, is expected to open early in the week of December 19. Because the decision about the new location was made only recently, they had a lot of preparations to make in a short time.
West Virginia church fills over 100 cars with hams: “They would go hungry” on Christmas
BETHLEHEM, W.Va. (WTRF) — Over 100 families just picked up their Christmas hams, and an abundance more, at the Mount Olivet United Methodist Church. Some of the food is donated by Mountaineer Foodbank, and much of the rest is gathered by churchgoers. Since 1992, this congregation has made it their mission to feed the hungry, […]
WDTV
Local non-profits hold 41st annual holiday toy and food drive
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - United Way and Christian Health teamed up for the holidays for a toy and food drive. The purpose of this drive is to help people who need a little extra help to make Christmas special. They had everything you could think of, including bikes, board games,...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mariah from the Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility joined First at 4 on Friday. She brought Gouda, an 8-month-old cat, with her and talked about several cats that are up for adoption and how the facility looks to expand. You can watch the full interview above and watch...
WDTV
Upshur County chief deputy surprised with purple heart
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Some of West Virginia’s finest received special honors Thursday for their service in an awards ceremony at the Upshur County Courthouse. Even K-9 A.J., who was adopted by the department in 2015, and his handler got a plaque, along with a special message that went out over dispatch.
WDTV
William A. Spears Jr.
Mr. William A. Spears Jr, 78 years of age passed away at the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was born October 2, 1944, the son of the late William Arthur and Ella Grace Kyle Spears. He was preceded in death by his first wife Patricia Ann Maurer Spears on December 13, 1999.
Upshur County Sheriff introduces new K-9 Rico
The Upshur County Sheriff's Office introduced the newest member of their team on Thursday, a very happy-looking boy named Rico!
WTRF
Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling never turns anyone away
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling has been feeding the hungry since the 1980s. Executive Director Becky Shilling-Rodocker says they will have served 175,000 meals this year, by the end of December. “All people have to do is sign a name–not necessarily THEIR name even,”...
WDTV
George Michael McDonald, II
George Michael McDonald, II, 53, of Clarksburg, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 15, 2022. He was born in Cleveland, OH, on June 11, 1969, the only child of the late George Michael McDonald and Pamela Joy (Postlewait) McDonald. He is survived by two daughters, Alexandria McDonald and her fiancé...
WDTV
Spotlight on Business: Mistletoe Holiday Shop
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler visited the Mistletoe Holiday Shop in Bridgeport for this week’s Spotlight on Business. Watch the video above and tune in for Spotlight on Business every Friday on First at 4.
WDTV
Family of 11 picks up pieces after devastating house fire
JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - A family of 11 in Jane Lew were picking up the pieces after a devastating fire over the weekend. A house on Second Street caught on fire December 10. Due to what homeowners Carl and Connie Freeman said was an electrical fire. “There was nothing...
WDTV
Bobbie Conrad Keith
Bobbie Conrad Keith, 94, of Bridgeport, WV passed away on December 15th at the WV Veterans Nursing Facility in Clarksburg, WV. Bob was born on October 22, 1928 to Charles Conrad Keith and Madge Love Keith in Clarksburg, WV. After graduating from Roosevelt Wilson High School in 1946, he went...
Man arrested in Terra Alta in alleged burglary and stabbing
A man has been arrested in Preston County after allegedly breaking into an apartment and wounding a resident with a knife early Friday morning.
WDTV
Work begins on former Kroger in Clarksburg for new business
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Work on the former Kroger on Pike Street in Clarksburg has begun. Earlier this week, an official building permit was issued to the business that will officially occupy a large portion of the now abandoned structure. A permit was issued to O’Reilly Auto Parts by the...
West Virginia man accused of setting dumpster on fire using Axe Body Spray
An Elkins man is facing felony charges after police say he used Axe Body Spray to set a dumpster on fire Thursday evening in the City of Elkins.
connect-bridgeport.com
Work Begins, Completion Date Listed on Kroger Site in Clarksburg as Stage Set for O'Reilly Auto Parts
For those who have believed work on the old Kroger on Pike Street in Clarksburg has begun, you would be correct. This week, an official building permit was issued to the business that will officially occupy a large portion of the now abandoned structure. A permit was issued to O’Reilly...
Beloved West Virginia Catholic pastor dies
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A well-known and beloved member of the clergy in West Virginia has passed away. A spokesman for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston says Father Patrick McDonough has died.To many he was simply known as “Father Patrick.” For many years he has been Pastor of Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Saint […]
WDTV
Clarksburg man celebrates 100th birthday
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local businessman is celebrating a major milestone. Pete Kaites celebrated his 100th birthday Tuesday evening. Friends, family, and even the mayor stopped by to wish Kaites well at his birthday party at the Wonder Bar. Kaites, who for decades owned a high-end clothing store in...
