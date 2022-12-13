ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Larry Brown Sports

Video: Vikings get absolutely robbed of potential game-tying touchdown

The Minnesota Vikings were left livid Saturday after a brutal call cost them what could have been a game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts. The Vikings appeared to force a game-changing fumble with roughly 3:30 left in the fourth quarter trailing by eight. Colts running back Deon Jackson appeared to fumble... The post Video: Vikings get absolutely robbed of potential game-tying touchdown appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Democrat and Chronicle

Cole Beasley elevated from Bills practice squad

ORCHARD PARK - As expected, the Buffalo Bills have elevated Cole Beasley from their practice squad and he will be active for Saturday night’s AFC East showdown against the Miami Dolphins. Beasley was just signed on Tuesday, coming out of retirement for the second time this season. He played two games for the...
ORCHARD PARK, NY

