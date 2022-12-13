Read full article on original website
Rams' Aaron Donald out vs. Packers due to ankle injury
Aaron Donald will not play for the Los Angeles Rams against the Packers on Monday night in Green Bay, coach Sean McVay said Saturday.
Video: Vikings get absolutely robbed of potential game-tying touchdown
The Minnesota Vikings were left livid Saturday after a brutal call cost them what could have been a game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts. The Vikings appeared to force a game-changing fumble with roughly 3:30 left in the fourth quarter trailing by eight. Colts running back Deon Jackson appeared to fumble... The post Video: Vikings get absolutely robbed of potential game-tying touchdown appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cole Beasley elevated from Bills practice squad
ORCHARD PARK - As expected, the Buffalo Bills have elevated Cole Beasley from their practice squad and he will be active for Saturday night’s AFC East showdown against the Miami Dolphins. Beasley was just signed on Tuesday, coming out of retirement for the second time this season. He played two games for the...
Video: Bills, Dolphins staff prepare for game amid snowfall
The Bills (10-3) are currently ranked number one in the AFC East, while the Dolphins (8-5) come in at number six.
