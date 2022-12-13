Read full article on original website
Dane Co. after-school groups receive healthy snacks through grant program
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin makes snack time healthier by delivering fresh food through a Madison produce wholesaler. Second Harvest received funding through the Henry J. Predolin Foundation grant to increase fruit, vegetable and dairy produce for after-school snacks in Dane County. Second Harvest makes the order, then R.E. Golden delivers the food to schools and community centers promptly.
Sun Prairie’s Bellflower Lights display brings holiday cheer
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie’s Bellflower Lights display welcomed the holiday season in its inaugural year. The illuminated house features an interactive lights and sound display. The show is 15 minutes long and repeats every 30 minutes. Dan Coates, who runs the light show, said it took...
Weekend Events: Holiday edition
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As we head into the final weekend before Hanukkah and Christmas, you may be looking for some festive weekend fun. Destination Madison’s Rob Gard sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to share a few suggestions. Highlights include: PJs and Pancakes with Santa and ice skating...
Sun Prairie holds annual light show
MMSD cancels class, among dozens of cancellations across southern Wisconsin
The Madison Metropolitan School District has canceled class for Thursday, one of more than 90 school cancellations and delays across southern Wisconsin.
Madison area school districts opt for snow days over late starts
Whatever weather Thursday morning would bring, Steve Salerno knew a day earlier the one thing the Mount Horeb Area School District wouldn’t do: start late. Normally one of a few options for schools on questionable weather days, the district gave families a heads up on its social media channels Wednesday afternoon: “If we have to alter the school schedule tomorrow, we are unable to have a late start because many of our drivers work another job,” the Facebook post said.
Madison creator, media expert weigh in on TikTok bans on state devices
$10 million grant to help teach skills of high-demand jobs to low-income adults
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $10 million grant aims to fill the local labor shortage. The Merit America programs works to help local, low-income adults get jobs. Senior Program Officer at Ascendium Education Group Carolynn Lee says their partnership with Merit America will help participants get high-demand IT positions. “So...
UnityPoint Health- Meriter staff practice Safe Haven law drill
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Staff with UnityPoint Health- Meriter practiced the process this week of what to do in the event an infant is handed over to hospital workers. UnityPoint Health- Meriter explained Thursday that it accepts newborns born in its hospital’s birthing center and elsewhere. The health system...
Master plans begin for sustainability campus built on portion of Dane Co. golf course
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Thursday some initial planning details of the proposed Sustainability Campus. In preparation for the less than 10 years of landfill space left at the Rodefeld Landfill, the Dane County Department of Waste and Renewables has started initial plans for a new waste campus to “redesign how the community’s waste is managed.”
Wisconsin DNR asks anglers to prevent spread of aquatic invasive species
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and UW-Extension are offering tips to ice fishermen to prevent the spread of invasive species this winter. Although aquatic invasive species are already in Wisconsin’s waterways, anglers can take steps to reduce their transmission. Invasive species are non-native...
Madison family lucky to be alive after kitchen fire, officials say
The Madison Fire Department says a child playing with a stove may have started a kitchen fire on the city's north side earlier this week.
“This shows that people care” the best moments from the 27th annual Share Your Holidays campaign
Police investigate vandalism to UW-Madison buildings, City of Madison property
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating graffiti found on University of Wisconsin-Madison buildings and City of Madison property. In an incident report Thursday, the Madison Police Department said it was working together with the UW-Madison Police Department to investigate the vandalized property. MPD said it received a self-report of the damage on the morning of Friday, Dec. 9.
Madison updates ordinance on salt use, including fines for using too much
The City of Madison is rolling out new limits on how much salt residents can use to clear ice and snow from their sidewalks -- including possible fines for using too much.
MFD: Closed door, smoke alarm help Madison family escape blaze
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fire at a Madison apartment building demonstrated the importance of closing bedroom doors before going to sleep. Firefighters’ “close before you doze” mantra helps them convey how shutting the door can be a life-saving choice. Closing their door may have made the...
One Wisconsin City Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
Downed tree limbs create busy day of cleanup following southern Wisconsin storm
MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Many people spent the day clearing heavy snow off driveways, sidewalks and cars following the winter storm Thursday. For some, the work also included cleaning up tree limbs. SavATree Consulting Arborist Michael Padrutt says the company has responded to roughly 20 calls, far more than usual...
City of Madison releases photos of new electric metro buses
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Community members got a first look Thursday at the new electric buses in Madison. The City of Madison said the buses are part of the new Bus Rapid Transit line, which had a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and the city are implementing the...
Stoughton stores ace SPD alcohol check
For the most part, Stoughton establishments that sell alcohol were successful in the latest round of compliance checks for underage sales. According to a Thursday, Dec. 15 joint news release, on Saturday Dec. 10, Stoughton Police, in partnership with the Stoughton Wellness Coalition (SWC), conducted alcohol compliance checks at 20 licensed establishments, with all but one recognizing the customer was underage and refusing to sell. One establishment completed the sale and was issued citations and fines for serving alcohol to an underage person.
