Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
An elite Russian military brigade was basically 'wiped out,' taking so many losses in Ukraine that it will 'take years to rebuild,' report says
"Nothing of that brigade is left," a Ukrainian commander said of the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade in an interview with The Washington Post.
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
U.S. Senate backs record $858 billion defense bill, voting continues
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate backed legislation on Thursday paving the way for the defense budget to hit a record $858 billion next year, $45 billion more than proposed by President Joe Biden. As voting continued, senators supported the fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, an...
Kyiv mayor says metro service, water supply back after Russian strikes
KYIV (Reuters) – The mayor of Ukraine’s capital said early Saturday the city’s metro system was back in service and that all residents had been reconnected to water supply a day after the latest wave of Russian air strikes on critical infrastructure. Ukrainian officials said Russia fired...
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Keep Going Up in Price
Though Trump has been mocked for his NFT collection, the steady increase in value may be enough to convince him the venture has been a success so far.
U.S., UK, Norway, EU decry South Sudan violence -joint statement
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States, United Kingdom, Norway and the European Union expressed horror at the escalation of violence in South Sudan’s Upper Nile state and urged delivery of humanitarian aid, according to a joint statement issued on Friday. Reports of killings, property destruction and sexual violence...
China accuses Japan of making false claims about its military activities in security strategy plan
BEIJING (Reuters) – China accused Japan of making false claims about China’s military activities in a new security strategy announced by Tokyo on Friday, China’s embassy in Japan said in a statement. Japan on Friday unveiled its biggest military build-up since World War Two with a $320...
Russian attack causes ‘colossal’ infrastructure damage in Ukraine’s Kharkiv – mayor
KYIV (Reuters) – Russian missile strikes caused “colossal” damage to infrastructure in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Friday and mainly affected the energy system, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. “There is colossal damage to infrastructure, primarily the energy system,” he said in a post on the Telegram...
U.S. Commerce removes Wuxi Biologics from unverified list
(Reuters) – The Biden administration said Thursday it had removed Wuxi Biologics, a company that makes ingredients for AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, and about two dozen other Chinese entities from a so-called unverified list that forces U.S. suppliers to perform greater due diligence before shipping to them. The Commerce...
Uganda president lifts all Ebola-related movement restrictions
KAMPALA (Reuters) – Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni lifted all Ebola-related movement restrictions on Saturday, saying the East African country had made progress in curbing the deadly disease. Museveni rescinded restrictions on the disease’s epicentre in the district of Mubende, which logged 66 cases and 29 deaths, and in the...
Burkina Faso aware of the dangers of Wagner force -France
PARIS (Reuters) – France’s foreign ministry said on Thursday the Burkina Faso government was fully aware of the risks of working with mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner Group after Ghana alleged on Wednesday that Ouagadougou had hired the group. Paris and its European allies pulled thousands of troops...
EV tax credit complexity pressures deadlines on U.S. Treasury rule-writing
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration is grappling with a long list of complex technical issues to implement new electric vehicle tax credits, putting pressure on officials working to quickly unveil guidance to automakers, battery firms and minerals producers. With some key provisions launching on Jan. 1, government and...
China issues plan to increase flights, boost air passenger volumes – Caixin
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China aims to restore the country’s average daily passenger flight volumes to 70% of 2019 levels from Jan. 6, financial news outlet Caixin reported on Friday citing a document from the aviation regulator. The aim is part of a work plan the Civil Aviation Administration...
Philippines’ Marcos cheers ‘Christmas gift’ of $95 billion state budget
MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Friday signed into law the 2023 budget bill which authorises a record 5.27 trillion pesos ($94.78 billion) spending to support his administration’s ambitious economic agenda. Both houses of Congress voted overwhelmingly for the budget bill this month, despite opposition...
EU clears Germany’s planned takeover of gas giant Uniper
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The European Commission approved the acquisition of struggling gas trader Uniper SE by the German government, it said on Friday, paving the way for the nationalisation of the firm which nearly collapsed after Russia stopped supplying gas. The acquisition was approved under the EU merger regulation after the...
Tunisian election marks a new low for ‘birdman’ of 2011 uprising
TUNIS (Reuters) – Nearly 12 years after his image went around the world as he freed a caged bird among protesters during Tunisia’s revolution, Wadii Jelassi has lost the political ideals that inspired him to rise above the crowd. His country holds a parliamentary election on Saturday. But...
Tesla plans to announce Mexico EV plant as soon as next week -Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Tesla Inc is finalizing plans to build an electric vehicle assembly plant in an industrial area of northeastern Mexico and may announce the factory as early as next week, Bloomberg News reported late Friday. The plant will be located in Santa Catarina in Monterrey city, the capital...
