ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

U.S. Senate backs record $858 billion defense bill, voting continues

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate backed legislation on Thursday paving the way for the defense budget to hit a record $858 billion next year, $45 billion more than proposed by President Joe Biden. As voting continued, senators supported the fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, an...
WASHINGTON STATE
104.1 WIKY

Kyiv mayor says metro service, water supply back after Russian strikes

KYIV (Reuters) – The mayor of Ukraine’s capital said early Saturday the city’s metro system was back in service and that all residents had been reconnected to water supply a day after the latest wave of Russian air strikes on critical infrastructure. Ukrainian officials said Russia fired...
Daily Mail

Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims

Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
104.1 WIKY

U.S., UK, Norway, EU decry South Sudan violence -joint statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States, United Kingdom, Norway and the European Union expressed horror at the escalation of violence in South Sudan’s Upper Nile state and urged delivery of humanitarian aid, according to a joint statement issued on Friday. Reports of killings, property destruction and sexual violence...
WASHINGTON STATE
104.1 WIKY

U.S. Commerce removes Wuxi Biologics from unverified list

(Reuters) – The Biden administration said Thursday it had removed Wuxi Biologics, a company that makes ingredients for AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, and about two dozen other Chinese entities from a so-called unverified list that forces U.S. suppliers to perform greater due diligence before shipping to them. The Commerce...
104.1 WIKY

Uganda president lifts all Ebola-related movement restrictions

KAMPALA (Reuters) – Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni lifted all Ebola-related movement restrictions on Saturday, saying the East African country had made progress in curbing the deadly disease. Museveni rescinded restrictions on the disease’s epicentre in the district of Mubende, which logged 66 cases and 29 deaths, and in the...
104.1 WIKY

Burkina Faso aware of the dangers of Wagner force -France

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s foreign ministry said on Thursday the Burkina Faso government was fully aware of the risks of working with mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner Group after Ghana alleged on Wednesday that Ouagadougou had hired the group. Paris and its European allies pulled thousands of troops...
104.1 WIKY

EV tax credit complexity pressures deadlines on U.S. Treasury rule-writing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration is grappling with a long list of complex technical issues to implement new electric vehicle tax credits, putting pressure on officials working to quickly unveil guidance to automakers, battery firms and minerals producers. With some key provisions launching on Jan. 1, government and...
WASHINGTON STATE
104.1 WIKY

China issues plan to increase flights, boost air passenger volumes – Caixin

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China aims to restore the country’s average daily passenger flight volumes to 70% of 2019 levels from Jan. 6, financial news outlet Caixin reported on Friday citing a document from the aviation regulator. The aim is part of a work plan the Civil Aviation Administration...
104.1 WIKY

Philippines’ Marcos cheers ‘Christmas gift’ of $95 billion state budget

MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Friday signed into law the 2023 budget bill which authorises a record 5.27 trillion pesos ($94.78 billion) spending to support his administration’s ambitious economic agenda. Both houses of Congress voted overwhelmingly for the budget bill this month, despite opposition...
104.1 WIKY

EU clears Germany’s planned takeover of gas giant Uniper

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The European Commission approved the acquisition of struggling gas trader Uniper SE by the German government, it said on Friday, paving the way for the nationalisation of the firm which nearly collapsed after Russia stopped supplying gas. The acquisition was approved under the EU merger regulation after the...
104.1 WIKY

Tunisian election marks a new low for ‘birdman’ of 2011 uprising

TUNIS (Reuters) – Nearly 12 years after his image went around the world as he freed a caged bird among protesters during Tunisia’s revolution, Wadii Jelassi has lost the political ideals that inspired him to rise above the crowd. His country holds a parliamentary election on Saturday. But...

Comments / 0

Community Policy